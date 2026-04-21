SoCal's Stunning Eco Reserve Has Scenic Trails And Wildlife
Southern California is world famous for its beaches, but some of the region's most unexpectedly beautiful landscapes are set back from the coastline. Take the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve, a quiet refuge with hiking trails, centuries-old trees, and natural habitats for endangered species. Located just outside Temecula, the capital of SoCal's underrated wine country that Samantha Brown likened to Tuscany, the reserve is an easy detour from the area's more popular destinations, and provides a refreshing change from beaches and wineries.
The 9,000-acre park is lush and green, thanks to its thriving native grassland, wetlands along riverbanks, and scenic woodlands dense with Engelmann oak, coastal sage scrub, and chaparral. This diverse and mostly undisturbed landscape is home to more than 200 species of native birds, including red-winged blackbirds, orioles, white-faced ibis, meadowlarks, and ravens. The Santa Rosa Plateau is also a habitat for roughly 50 rare or endangered plant and animal species, from badgers and mountain lions to bobcats and mule deer.
Interestingly, there's one kind of fairy shrimp — a tiny, freshwater crustacean — that is only found in the reserve's vernal pools, or temporary wetlands that support plants living in climates with dry summer and fall seasons. The vernal pools, located in the southernmost section of the park, can be observed from the Vernal Pool Trail, an easy 3.4-mile loop that takes around an hour to complete. The views are especially lovely in spring, when flowering plants bloom on the pools' surface.
Explore the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve by trail
Another popular hike to try is the Santa Rosa Plateau Scenic Loop, a moderately difficult 7-mile trail that leads past two of the reserve's historic highlights: the Moreno and Machado Adobes, which were once "bunkhouses for cowboys," according to the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District. The two mid-19th-century landmarks are considered the oldest standing structures in the county. Beside the buildings, there's a peaceful picnic area shaded by a large 400-year-old oak tree, an ideal spot to take a break on a warm, sunny day. The journey takes about three hours.
For a slightly shorter hike that still takes in the stunning reserve's key highlights, explore the western side of the park on the 4.7-mile Los Santos and Trans Preserve Loop. This moderately challenging trail takes you past the vernal pools and the historic adobes, but can be completed in as little as two hours. The hike features beautiful mountain views, and the trail is lined with wildflowers in spring.
The Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day-use fee is $6 per adult and $3 per child. There are several parking areas to choose from, but a good place to start is the Visitor Center in the northernmost section of the reserve, which has an adjacent picnic area. Consult this online map to plan your trip. The reserve is located about an hour's drive northeast of the family-friendly beach town of Carlsbad. In the other direction, it's also about an hour by car to John Wayne Airport. While in the area, consider a side trip to Table Rock Beach, a locals-favorite escape with tide pools, cliffs, and picturesque views.