SoCal's Stunning Eco Reserve Has Scenic Trails And Wildlife

Southern California is world famous for its beaches, but some of the region's most unexpectedly beautiful landscapes are set back from the coastline. Take the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve, a quiet refuge with hiking trails, centuries-old trees, and natural habitats for endangered species. Located just outside Temecula, the capital of SoCal's underrated wine country that Samantha Brown likened to Tuscany, the reserve is an easy detour from the area's more popular destinations, and provides a refreshing change from beaches and wineries.

The 9,000-acre park is lush and green, thanks to its thriving native grassland, wetlands along riverbanks, and scenic woodlands dense with Engelmann oak, coastal sage scrub, and chaparral. This diverse and mostly undisturbed landscape is home to more than 200 species of native birds, including red-winged blackbirds, orioles, white-faced ibis, meadowlarks, and ravens. The Santa Rosa Plateau is also a habitat for roughly 50 rare or endangered plant and animal species, from badgers and mountain lions to bobcats and mule deer.

Interestingly, there's one kind of fairy shrimp — a tiny, freshwater crustacean — that is only found in the reserve's vernal pools, or temporary wetlands that support plants living in climates with dry summer and fall seasons. The vernal pools, located in the southernmost section of the park, can be observed from the Vernal Pool Trail, an easy 3.4-mile loop that takes around an hour to complete. The views are especially lovely in spring, when flowering plants bloom on the pools' surface.