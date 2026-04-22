Ohio's Former 'Pottery Capital Of America' Is An Unsung City With Museums, Antiques, And Downtown Eats
Of all the places you might expect to hold the title of "Pottery Capital of America," a city in Ohio might not be top of mind. Though it has since lost its crown, East Liverpool was once a leader in the U.S. pottery industry, and today, its porcelain past lives on through its museums, festivals, and antique stores.
You won't find East Liverpool on lists of the top Ohio destinations, but its historic buildings, delicious restaurants, and small-town atmosphere make it an underrated stop on any Ohio road trip. It sits at the intersection of US Route 30, and Ohio State Routes 7 and 39, and is home to the famous Point of Beginning marker that indicates the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line. The eclectic, artsy city of Pittsburgh is only 40 miles away, but conveniently, Pittsburgh International Airport is closer, at just 24.4 miles.
East Liverpool's storied character is evident from the moment you arrive. In fact, three of its districts appear on the National Register of Historic Places, including the downtown region that hosts some of its best culinary spots and museums. The city and its pottery industry eventually fell on hard times after several potteries and the steelworks closed in the 1980s. Despite certain areas looking timeworn, locals have passionately championed its revival in recent years.
Hunt for East Liverpool's best pottery and antiques
East Liverpool's pottery history began in 1839, when English potter James Bennett immigrated and established the first workshop. With skills acquired from Staffordshire — the "World Capital of Ceramics" — he enticed other potters to East Liverpool, which offered clay deposits and a river for transportation. From 1840 to 1940, over 100 potteries operated in the area, and today, this legacy remains a source of pride reflected in the local school mascot — a walking kiln called Potter Pete!
The Tri-State Pottery Festival takes place annually on the third weekend in June, celebrating the city's craft heritage alongside entertainment like amusement rides and live music. In June, you can anticipate pleasant highs of around 80 degrees Fahrenheit and lows of roughly 60 degrees. Accommodation options are limited, but Sturgis House at the corner of West 5th Street and Peach Avenue is a well-rated, central B&B with a welcoming porch and cozy rooms from about $200 per night. For a budget-friendly option, Quality Inn East Liverpool Calcutta is four miles from the center with rooms from around $79 per night.
East Liverpool has an exciting antiques scene, so don't miss a visit to Pottery City Galleries to browse its 40,000 square foot antiques mall with four floors of treasures, and find the perfect clay keepsake. Our Vintage Memories and Nana's Primitives are two other stops to add to your list for nostalgic trinkets and old-fashioned décor that'll transport you to yesteryear. It may be difficult to pull yourself away from the shopping opportunities downtown, but museums beckon.
Explore museums and delectable cuisine in Ohio
East Liverpool boasts several museums: the Police Museum highlights interesting pieces from the department's past, and the Lou Holtz Hall of Fame houses artifacts from the city's most renowned residents, including its namesake football coach, Dean Martin, and Clark Gable. The standout experience is perhaps the Museum of Ceramics, where you can see old kilns, workshop displays, and even take a clay class. The museum is open from April through mid-December, from 9 a.m. until 3.30 p.m., but it closes on Sundays and Mondays. One TripAdvisor reviewer called it, "a wonderful little museum sharing the history of how ceramics and pottery came to East Liverpool..."
Columbus might be Ohio's top foodie destination, but East Liverpool offers strong competition with mouthwatering dishes courtesy of downtown eateries like The Vault. Located in a former bank building, it preserves features including the original vault and safety deposit boxes, creating an old-timey ambiance with accents of modernity. For a quick bite, head to The Hot Dog Shoppe for a chili dog and milkshake, and end your day with something sweet at D's Crafts & Cravings, a bakery with food that visitors call "fresh and tasty."
While the city is no longer the "Pottery Capital of America," it remains a friendly, underestimated location where craftsmanship is celebrated, and visitors feel welcome. Soon, those visitors will be able to cycle along the East Liverpool Heritage Bike and Walking Trail, which will eventually connect to walking trails in the city of Pittsburgh. Councilman John Mercer told Business Journal, "The Heritage Bike Trail will honor our past, promote recreation, and strengthen East Liverpool's place within the Lake-to-River network." Despite a focus on preserving the past, the city still finds time to shape its future.