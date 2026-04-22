Ohio's Former 'Pottery Capital Of America' Is An Unsung City With Museums, Antiques, And Downtown Eats

Of all the places you might expect to hold the title of "Pottery Capital of America," a city in Ohio might not be top of mind. Though it has since lost its crown, East Liverpool was once a leader in the U.S. pottery industry, and today, its porcelain past lives on through its museums, festivals, and antique stores.

You won't find East Liverpool on lists of the top Ohio destinations, but its historic buildings, delicious restaurants, and small-town atmosphere make it an underrated stop on any Ohio road trip. It sits at the intersection of US Route 30, and Ohio State Routes 7 and 39, and is home to the famous Point of Beginning marker that indicates the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line. The eclectic, artsy city of Pittsburgh is only 40 miles away, but conveniently, Pittsburgh International Airport is closer, at just 24.4 miles.

East Liverpool's storied character is evident from the moment you arrive. In fact, three of its districts appear on the National Register of Historic Places, including the downtown region that hosts some of its best culinary spots and museums. The city and its pottery industry eventually fell on hard times after several potteries and the steelworks closed in the 1980s. Despite certain areas looking timeworn, locals have passionately championed its revival in recent years.