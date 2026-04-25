The Most-Visited State Park In The US Is A Scenic New York Destination (And It's Not Niagara Falls)
When it comes to chasing waterfalls, conventional wisdom holds that Niagara Falls can't be beat. Every year, millions of visitors flock to New York's Niagara Falls State Park to marvel at its spectacular flume pumping out 3,160 tons of water per second. This magnificent gush is certainly a miracle of Mother Nature to behold. However, despite Niagara Falls' undeniable wow-factor, it's a different New York state park that's the bigger draw. A study by Google Maps (reported via Travel + Leisure) determined that New York's scenic Watkins Glen State Park, a compact, two-mile wonderland bursting with 19 waterfalls, is the most-visited state park in New York. And it's also the most-visited state park in the entire country.
Watkins Glen State Park is nestled in New York's idyllic Finger Lakes region, a lake paradise dotted with wineries and culinary charm. The park lies in the heart of Watkins Glen, one of the most incredible places to experience the Finger Lakes. Despite the park's small size, its rippled gorges, enchanting cascades, and recreational opportunities for hiking, camping, and rainbow trout fishing easily lure nature enthusiasts.
Google Maps arrived at its conclusion by setting out to track the top 10 most-visited state parks in the country. The tech company tracked search engine activity starting on Memorial Day 2025, using direction requests to determine its rankings. Even before this, Watkins Glen was no stranger to being New York's most-visited state park. In 2019, the park had its first year receiving more than one million visitors. That number has been climbing ever since, with a record 1,398,473 visitors in 2024 making it the second most visited park in the state. Google Maps' findings mark the first time this bucolic state park is recognized as the country's most-visited.
Discover idyllic waterfalls along the Glen Creek Gorge Trail
Crowds flock to Watkins Glen State Park to witness its enviable collection of waterfalls, a phenomenon that's possible thanks to the glen's stream plummeting 400 feet downward through the narrow, two-mile gorge. This results in a dazzling array of gushes like Cavern Cascade, the park's tallest waterfall. Hiking upstream along the show-stopping Glen Creek Gorge Trail is one of the best ways to experience the falls in all their glory. This 2.3-mile loop snakes along terraces, pathways, tunnels, and bridges that wind visitors through towering bedrock and spectacular sprays.
The hiking website AllTrails estimates the Gorge Trail takes between an hour to one hour and 30 minutes to complete. The site also ranks the hike as "moderate," although it certainly isn't without challenges. The journey up involves climbing 832 rocky stairs over an elevation of roughly 500 feet. Spray from the waterfalls can make the hike slippery. If viewing the waterfalls along the Gorge Trail seems demanding, your might prefer this easily accessible waterfall along Seneca Lake, which is right outside of Watkins Glen State Park. Otherwise, three more trails are laced throughout the park: North Rim Trail, South Rim Trail, and Lover's Lane.
In addition to stunning nature hikes, Watkins Glen State Park boasts 305 campsites, an Olympic-size swimming pool, and a playground for kids. Camping here comes with the advantage of having access to the glen outside of park hours, which give you the chance to photograph and bask in its beauty without the crowds. Other popular park activities include picnicking, biking, and fishing. Come wintertime, the park is great place for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Practical Information for visiting Watkins Glen State Park
Hopping on the shuttle bus that runs between entrances can be helpful for entering and exiting the park. The shuttle makes the rounds roughly every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and, depending on the season, it either operates during the week or only on weekends. According to RV Lifestyle, riding the shuttle is a great option if you climb up the Gorge Trail but you're too zonked to go back down. Just grab a shuttle at the top to take you back to the main park entrance. Tickets are $6 for adults and $1 for children 10 and under.
Watkins Glen State Park is open year round, although many areas — like trails, the swimming pool, and campsites — are only open seasonally. Trails (including the popular Gorge Trail) are open from mid-to-late May to mid-to-late October. Camping season begins in May, and the swimming pool is open from late June to the first week of September. Weather can always change opening times, so consider contacting the park before you arrive.
Visitors arriving by car must pay a $10 vehicle fee. Campground fees range between $18 and $30, and out-of-state visitors can expect to pay an additional $5 per night. The park also has cabins to rent, starting at a base rate of $58 per night (out-of-state guests pay an additional $7 nightly fee). A maximum of two furry friends are welcome in the campgrounds, but note that pets are prohibited in several areas of the park, including the Gorge Trail, the pool area, and playgrounds. A handful of regional airports serve the Finger Lakes, with Elmira/Corning (ELM) being the closest to the park; it's about one hour and 39 minutes away.