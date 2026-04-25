The Most-Visited State Park In The US Is A Scenic New York Destination (And It's Not Niagara Falls)

When it comes to chasing waterfalls, conventional wisdom holds that Niagara Falls can't be beat. Every year, millions of visitors flock to New York's Niagara Falls State Park to marvel at its spectacular flume pumping out 3,160 tons of water per second. This magnificent gush is certainly a miracle of Mother Nature to behold. However, despite Niagara Falls' undeniable wow-factor, it's a different New York state park that's the bigger draw. A study by Google Maps (reported via Travel + Leisure) determined that New York's scenic Watkins Glen State Park, a compact, two-mile wonderland bursting with 19 waterfalls, is the most-visited state park in New York. And it's also the most-visited state park in the entire country.

Watkins Glen State Park is nestled in New York's idyllic Finger Lakes region, a lake paradise dotted with wineries and culinary charm. The park lies in the heart of Watkins Glen, one of the most incredible places to experience the Finger Lakes. Despite the park's small size, its rippled gorges, enchanting cascades, and recreational opportunities for hiking, camping, and rainbow trout fishing easily lure nature enthusiasts.

Google Maps arrived at its conclusion by setting out to track the top 10 most-visited state parks in the country. The tech company tracked search engine activity starting on Memorial Day 2025, using direction requests to determine its rankings. Even before this, Watkins Glen was no stranger to being New York's most-visited state park. In 2019, the park had its first year receiving more than one million visitors. That number has been climbing ever since, with a record 1,398,473 visitors in 2024 making it the second most visited park in the state. Google Maps' findings mark the first time this bucolic state park is recognized as the country's most-visited.