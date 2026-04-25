Washington's Underrated State Park On The Columbia River Is An Emerald Green Gem Hidden In High-Desert

Thanks to its access to the Columbia River and 622 acres of land, it's not hard to enjoy a day, a night, or a week at Bridgeport State Park. Activities like boating and fishing are perfect for cooler days during the shoulder seasons, but note that fishing from the shore requires a tribal fishing license as well as a state fishing license, so most people opt to fish from their boats. Swimming in the calm, refreshing water of the Columbia River at Bridgeport State Park's swimming beach is alluring on a hot summer day, while kayaking and paddleboarding can be another fun way to get out on the river and explore the park.

Hiking, a popular activity here, allows you the rare opportunity to go from an emerald green landscape where you're surrounded by grass and large shade trees into a stark and rugged desert environment of mostly big sagebrush. The North Shore Trail is a paved 6-mile out-and-back trail that takes you to the Chief Joseph Dam, and according to AllTrails, "it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring" this trail. It's ideal for jogging, biking, hiking, or birdwatching along the diverse Columbia River shoreline. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the unique "Haystack" rock formations as you walk. These volcanic formations are the perfect backdrop for outdoor photoshoots, telling a part of the park's history, and you'll find them scattered throughout the landscape.

Spotting wildlife at Bridgeport State Park isn't uncommon either, with a visitor on Google remarking, "It is so beautiful here to just walk along the river, and listen[ing] to the wildlife is so relaxing." And while it isn't one of the best parks in Washington for seeing rare or endangered wildlife, the Columbia sharp-tailed grouse, a state-listed endangered species, and the greater sage grouse, a state-listed threatened species, roam the nearby Bridgeport Wildlife Area.