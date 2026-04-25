Washington's Underrated State Park On The Columbia River Is An Emerald Green Gem Hidden In High-Desert
Washington's breathtaking West Coast scenery is praised by residents and visitors alike, but there's a unique beauty and character when you head east to the Evergreen State's high desert. This is where you'll find long stretches of the Columbia River, the largest river system in the Pacific Northwest. It flows from Canada to Portland and eventually into the Pacific Ocean. Along this vital waterway, you can discover outdoor recreation, adventure, and art at the unsung Maryhill State Park, but if you'd prefer to spend time at an emerald green gem hidden in Washington's high desert, then Bridgeport State Park is for you. Through the vision and determination of a retired Corps of Engineers employee in the '60s, a rough desert landscape was transformed into a thriving natural garden that is now Bridgeport State Park. At the point where Chief Joseph Dam creates Rufus Woods Lake, you'll find this green escape tucked against the Columbia River where the waters seem comparatively mellow.
Despite the area's dry, desert climate, Bridgeport State Park reviewers often mention the park's green grass, like this visitor, who commented on Google, "Absolutely beautiful! Very well maintained. The brightest green grass I've ever seen at a campsite." In addition to having 18 acres of lawn, Bridgeport State Park sits on 7,500 feet of freshwater shoreline and has plenty of mature trees to provide shade at campsites and picnic tables. One Google review calls it "a hidden oasis," while another says it's a "Nice, quiet park. Well maintained and a lot of room."
How you can enjoy Bridgeport State Park
Thanks to its access to the Columbia River and 622 acres of land, it's not hard to enjoy a day, a night, or a week at Bridgeport State Park. Activities like boating and fishing are perfect for cooler days during the shoulder seasons, but note that fishing from the shore requires a tribal fishing license as well as a state fishing license, so most people opt to fish from their boats. Swimming in the calm, refreshing water of the Columbia River at Bridgeport State Park's swimming beach is alluring on a hot summer day, while kayaking and paddleboarding can be another fun way to get out on the river and explore the park.
Hiking, a popular activity here, allows you the rare opportunity to go from an emerald green landscape where you're surrounded by grass and large shade trees into a stark and rugged desert environment of mostly big sagebrush. The North Shore Trail is a paved 6-mile out-and-back trail that takes you to the Chief Joseph Dam, and according to AllTrails, "it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring" this trail. It's ideal for jogging, biking, hiking, or birdwatching along the diverse Columbia River shoreline. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the unique "Haystack" rock formations as you walk. These volcanic formations are the perfect backdrop for outdoor photoshoots, telling a part of the park's history, and you'll find them scattered throughout the landscape.
Spotting wildlife at Bridgeport State Park isn't uncommon either, with a visitor on Google remarking, "It is so beautiful here to just walk along the river, and listen[ing] to the wildlife is so relaxing." And while it isn't one of the best parks in Washington for seeing rare or endangered wildlife, the Columbia sharp-tailed grouse, a state-listed endangered species, and the greater sage grouse, a state-listed threatened species, roam the nearby Bridgeport Wildlife Area.
Where to stay and how to get to Bridgeport State Park
Bridgeport State Park has 34 campsites, with 20 of them providing utility hookups, while the other 14 are tent sites. There's also a group campsite that can accommodate between 20 and 72 people for larger gatherings. Spread across the 18-acre lawn and beneath the large trees, campsites provide plenty of shade and space, plus sites feature fire pits and picnic tables to keep you comfortable in the great outdoors. From your camp, you'll have easy access to the playground, two boat ramps, an RV dump station, horseshoe pits, and the swimming beach.
If you don't want to camp, you'll have to travel a little farther than Bridgeport, the closest town, to find accommodations. Because while there are a few RV parks in the small town, there are no hotels. Fortunately, one of Washington's most sought-after Airbnbs is only about an hour from Bridgeport State Park, and if you're lucky, you might be able to snag it for a memorable getaway. Grand Coulee, about a 40-minute drive from the central Washington state park, also has a few lodges, motels, and inns that can make a good base for exploring the park. Other vacation rentals may be available closer to the state park through your favorite booking site.
From Seattle, it's close to a four-hour drive east to get to Bridgeport State Park. If you're coming west from Spokane, the drive to Bridgeport State Park is just over two hours. Folks traveling from out of state will likely have to fly into Seattle or Kelowna (up in Canada), though it's possible to find smaller, regional airports closer to the park. But if you're seeking an underrated adventure in Washington's high desert, Bridgeport State Park could be a unique option that's worth the extra effort.