The 5 Best Washington Parks For Seeing Rare Or Endangered Wildlife

The state of Washington has earned a reputation as being one of the most beautiful in the country. With a combination of picturesque coastlines, enchanting forests, and towering mountains, Washington seems at times almost unbelievably stunning. Many of the state's top outdoor destinations center around its breathtaking mountains, like the iconic Mount Rainier and its distinctive Swiss Alps vibes. However, Washington's extensive collection of parks, preserves, and other public lands also serves as home to a multitude of amazing plant and animal species. Many of these parks represent a diverse range of ecosystems, including marine and coastal environments, mountain meadows, and even rare temperate rainforests. Such ecological diversity means a variety of animal residents as well, many of which are rarely seen elsewhere.

Washington has several parks that are home to rare, threatened, or outright endangered species. Both state agencies, like the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and federal agencies like the National Park Service, oversee the management (and conservation) of these rare and endangered animals. As a result, you can find these remarkable creatures in both state parks and federal lands.

Washington's ecological diversity also means variety in its rare and endangered species. You might, for example, see uncommon terrestrial animals like grizzly bears, wolves, or mountain goats at one of its mountainous parks, and then head to a coastal park to see rare whales and other marine mammals. And, of course, the skies above Washington's parks are home to a rich tapestry of both resident and migratory birds, including rare and cherished additions to your birding lifebook. While all Washington state and national parks have amazing wildlife, these five in particular offer the best opportunities to see rare and endangered animals in person.