Between Dallas And College Station Is A Lakeside Texas State Park With Quiet Trails, Paddling Fun, And Camping

Some of the best state parks in Texas stand out for their scenic landscapes and abundant wildlife. Perched between Dallas and College Station along a picturesque reservoir and the river that feeds it, Fort Parker State Park offers plenty of both — as well as some deep historical roots. According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, the park takes its name from an 1830s fort that was attacked in a Comanche raid. It also stretches across the lands where the former town of Springfield once stood, remnants of which you can still stroll through among the burial grounds.

Fort Parker State Park is situated about 40 minutes east of Waco. The lakeside retreat features miles of peaceful trails, easy water access for paddling fun, and a range of rustic campsites, putting it among the best places to go camping in Texas. The campground includes several dedicated spots to pitch a tent and about two dozen rig-friendly areas equipped with water and 30-amp electric hookups.

Although many RV sites offer views of the lake, some visitors note that spaces are on the smaller side. "Camping spots are tight with a camper so be prepared for that," one reviewer shared on Tripadvisor. You can also rent one of the cabins or screened shelters with enclosed spaces and indoor lighting, if you're not up for braving the Texas wilds. Availability is limited, so be sure to reserve the cozy abodes well in advance. You should also be prepared for some construction noise — as of this writing, the park's nature center is undergoing renovations through September 2026.