Between Dallas And College Station Is A Lakeside Texas State Park With Quiet Trails, Paddling Fun, And Camping
Some of the best state parks in Texas stand out for their scenic landscapes and abundant wildlife. Perched between Dallas and College Station along a picturesque reservoir and the river that feeds it, Fort Parker State Park offers plenty of both — as well as some deep historical roots. According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, the park takes its name from an 1830s fort that was attacked in a Comanche raid. It also stretches across the lands where the former town of Springfield once stood, remnants of which you can still stroll through among the burial grounds.
Fort Parker State Park is situated about 40 minutes east of Waco. The lakeside retreat features miles of peaceful trails, easy water access for paddling fun, and a range of rustic campsites, putting it among the best places to go camping in Texas. The campground includes several dedicated spots to pitch a tent and about two dozen rig-friendly areas equipped with water and 30-amp electric hookups.
Although many RV sites offer views of the lake, some visitors note that spaces are on the smaller side. "Camping spots are tight with a camper so be prepared for that," one reviewer shared on Tripadvisor. You can also rent one of the cabins or screened shelters with enclosed spaces and indoor lighting, if you're not up for braving the Texas wilds. Availability is limited, so be sure to reserve the cozy abodes well in advance. You should also be prepared for some construction noise — as of this writing, the park's nature center is undergoing renovations through September 2026.
See wildlife and historic sites as you stroll through Fort Parker State Park
Fort Parker State Park covers about 1,500 acres and has more than 7 miles of tranquil hiking trails. If you don't want to huff it very far, the Bur Oak Trail is one of the easier paths, spanning only half a mile. A section of the looped nature trail runs along the 750-acre Fort Parker Lake and includes a wildlife viewing area overlooking a great blue heron rookery. Plenty of other bird species have been recorded in the park, as well as wildlife such as coyotes, bobcats, and beavers.
The Springfield Trail covers a bit more ground, winding around the spring-fed Springfield Lake, a little 3-acre pond near the southeast corner of Fort Parker Lake. Other highlights of this route include the Springfield Cemetery, where some of the region's earliest settlers are buried. "Relatively easy trail," one hiker wrote on AllTrails. "It was great, especially with the views of the lake and the historical sites within it. We even saw a doe with her fawns."
If you're up for more of a challenge, tackle the Baines Creek Trail. The quiet and usually uncrowded path stretches out into the Texas wilds for about 2.5 miles, giving you a 5-mile round-trip hike along the southern shore of Fort Parker Lake. Be sure to check out the state park's online trail map to get a lay of the land before you visit.
Cruise along the waters around Fort Parker State Park
You can give your arms a mighty workout, too, by cruising the rippling waters around Fort Parker State Park via the Limestone Bluffs Paddling Trail. Set out from the boat ramp near the nature center and paddle your way across Fort Parker Lake and up the Navasota River, easily one of the best rivers to go kayaking other than Colorado for all the nature views. "Awesome river trail for canoes and kayaks," one paddler shared on Tripadvisor, noting that there were many turtles, snakes, fish, birds, and towering bluffs along the way.
The paddling trail covers about 5.3 miles one way, stretching up to the Confederate Reunion Grounds State Historic Site, a 76-acre park that commemorates Civil War veterans. For a shorter trip, there's also a kayak launch point along the river off Park Road 28. History buffs can also step back in time at the Old Fort Parker Historic Site, located just a few miles away from Fort Parker State Park's entrance. The landmark is a reconstructed replica of the recreation area's namesake stockade and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.