The 10 Best Places To Go Camping In Texas, According To Visitors

Thanks to its vast square mileage, Texas boasts a huge array of different landscapes, from biodiverse deserts and mountains to rolling grasslands and sandy coastal stretches. You'll find impressive, underrated state parks to visit along with recreation areas, national parks, and unbroken expanses of wilderness. And fortunately for those of us who like to stay and explore a while, there are some great camping spots to boot.

The Lone Star State isn't necessarily known as a go-to for dispersed camping due to its relatively small amount of federal public lands outside designated national parks. For comparison, Texas has about 800,000 acres, while Utah has nearly 23 million, and Nevada has more than twice that. There are some options in the Panhandle and Piney Woods areas, but aside from that, most opportunities are found in state natural areas and recreational preserves. Each park has its own entrance fees, and camping fees vary greatly depending on the amenities you're looking for, but generally speaking, nightly rates are quite reasonable.

Below, explore 10 state and national parks that make for some of the best camping in this expansive southern state. Whether you're looking for the best lake camping spots in Texas or dramatic canyon escapes, you'll find some within easy distance of major cities, making for perfect weekend jaunts for locals, while others involve a bit more planning and time. Far from a comprehensive list, consider this a roundup of several that are absolutely worth a visit, whether you're passing through on a road trip, scouting out destinations for a long weekend, or angling to add to your National Parks Passport stamp collection.