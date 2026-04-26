Here's What Happens To All The Forgotten Items Left Behind At Airbnbs, Per Hosts
You're on your way home after an Airbnb stay that lived up to the hype: The host was helpful and communicative, the home looked exactly like the pictures, and your time there felt magical. Then you reach your house and realize you left your laptop behind — and the rental is an 8-hour drive away. You desperately need it, but you're not sure you'll get it back. The good news? Not all hope is lost. Depending on the item, your host may hold onto it — and may even send it back.
One longtime host joked in Airbnb's Community Center, "I love it when guests leave things behind, especially when it's useful stuff." In practice, though, many hosts follow an unwritten hierarchy of what gets tossed, donated, or returned. On Reddit, hosts say consumables — alcohol, food, and toiletries — are typically discarded or kept, since they're inexpensive and impractical to ship. Some say they'll keep or sell items like books or clothing, provided the owner hasn't reached out about them, while others hold onto them briefly before binning them. For items with obvious value — such as electronics, jewelry, or medication — hosts generally report trying to contact the guest immediately upon discovery. "I reach out to the guest and let them know as soon as I find the item and ask them what they want me to do with it," one host said.
If you realize you've left something behind, your best move is to contact the host directly. While Airbnb's newest features can turn your stay into a high-end hotel-like escape, it's important to remember that it isn't actually a hotel. The platform doesn't have clearly outlined regulations on how hosts must handle forgotten items. In most cases, it's up to them to decide.
How hosts usually handle abandoned property
Hosts are typically understanding of guests accidentally leaving things behind, and some go above and beyond to try to return them. Mistakes happen, after all, especially during travel. Then again, responses vary depending on the item and the host's policies. Because Airbnb does not enforce a standard procedure for returning belongings, hosts set their own expectations through house rules and checkout instructions. Fortunately, many are willing to assist with returning important belongings — within reason — and Airbnb encourages them to do so.
In Airbnb's Community Center, hosts describe a wide range of approaches. Some appeared to be fairly generous, with one sharing, "I have ... paid to mail things back ... I think I will still foot the bill if it's reasonably priced and if it is an item that isn't easily or cheaply replaced." Another wrote, "I have shipped things ranging from a pair of stiletto heels, to a cell phone charger with cord. I don't ask the guest for shipping." Other hosts are more transactional, opting to ask guests to cover shipping before sending items back. Some even charge a handling fee on top of postage to cover time and effort.
Regardless of your host's approach, it's worth reviewing their policies on lost items before you book. If they're not clear, get in touch in advance, as this is one of the most crucial things you should ask your Airbnb host.
The process for retrieving your belongings from an Airbnb host
As soon as you realize you've left something behind, reach out to the host. You'll likely need to coordinate shipping and payment through Airbnb's Resolution Center. The platform is relatively easy to use — you'll see buttons to request or send money, and there will be a digital record of all your transactions.
It's also important to keep expectations realistic. Remember that responsibility for personal belongings generally falls on the guest, not the host or Airbnb. That said, laws on abandoned property may apply in some jurisdictions, requiring hosts to make an effort to return items of value and to hold them for a certain period. Hosts may not be aware of these laws, though, so it's worth familiarizing yourself with the regulations in the state and city of your Airbnb, which could particularly be helpful f you're dealing with a dispute.
Finally, there are dos and don'ts of negotiating with an Airbnb host for benefits or favors. These also apply when asking them to go out of their way to help you with an onerous chore resulting from your own actions. Some hosts say the biggest frustration isn't the extra work, but the feeling of taken for granted by guests. So, if your host is spending time packaging your item, going to the post office, and coordinating delivery after your stay, a little courtesy goes a long way. A sincere thank-you, a positive review, or even a small tip can help acknowledge that effort.