Here's What Happens To All The Forgotten Items Left Behind At Airbnbs, Per Hosts

You're on your way home after an Airbnb stay that lived up to the hype: The host was helpful and communicative, the home looked exactly like the pictures, and your time there felt magical. Then you reach your house and realize you left your laptop behind — and the rental is an 8-hour drive away. You desperately need it, but you're not sure you'll get it back. The good news? Not all hope is lost. Depending on the item, your host may hold onto it — and may even send it back.

One longtime host joked in Airbnb's Community Center, "I love it when guests leave things behind, especially when it's useful stuff." In practice, though, many hosts follow an unwritten hierarchy of what gets tossed, donated, or returned. On Reddit, hosts say consumables — alcohol, food, and toiletries — are typically discarded or kept, since they're inexpensive and impractical to ship. Some say they'll keep or sell items like books or clothing, provided the owner hasn't reached out about them, while others hold onto them briefly before binning them. For items with obvious value — such as electronics, jewelry, or medication — hosts generally report trying to contact the guest immediately upon discovery. "I reach out to the guest and let them know as soon as I find the item and ask them what they want me to do with it," one host said.

If you realize you've left something behind, your best move is to contact the host directly. While Airbnb's newest features can turn your stay into a high-end hotel-like escape, it's important to remember that it isn't actually a hotel. The platform doesn't have clearly outlined regulations on how hosts must handle forgotten items. In most cases, it's up to them to decide.