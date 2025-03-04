The Dos And Don'ts Of Negotiating With An Airbnb Host

It's strange to think that less than two decades ago, Airbnb didn't exist. The year 2007 was when its first hosts welcomed people into their home in San Francisco, and the platform has grown extensively since then. Today, there are more than 5 million hosts around the world, and visitors can book Airbnbs everywhere from Argentina to Armenia to Australia. However, controversy is never far away with Airbnb, and it's worth noting that it isn't the only vacation rental platform out there. Finding the perfect place for your next vacation on Airbnb can be a simple experience or a frustrating slog.

Sometimes, even after all the searching, fine-tuning, and lining up of dates and locations, some things with the booking just don't seem right. Maybe there is an issue with your arrival time, or perhaps the price of the room (or villa or treehouse) is just beyond your budget. In these cases, it's perfectly reasonable — and an acceptable practice — to try to negotiate with your host. Can you check in a little early, perhaps? How about a slight reduction in the room rate, pretty please? There are certain ways that you should ask for some slack from the host and definitely ways that you shouldn't. If you're hoping to do some negotiating with your Airbnb host, take these tips on board before you do.