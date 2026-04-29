Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's Lesser-Known Lake State Park With Idyllic Fishing And Camping

The commute between Seattle and Portland is short, sweet, and scenic, a mere 3-hour drive. But few know that there are a handful of must-see attractions for roadtrippers in-between, such as the historic city of Centralia or the vibrant farm-to-table-focused town of Chehalis. These pit stops are perfect for a bit of cultural enrichment, but there are natural attractions worth your time too. One well-hidden detour is Ike Kinswa State Park, a 454-acre getaway that's part forest, part farmland, and access point to the tranquil Mayfield Lake.

Ike Kinswa State Park has been managed by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (WSPRC) since its acquisition on July 15, 1962, and was eventually named after the Kinswa family that previously resided on the land. At one-and-a-half hours from Portland, Oregon, and two hours from Seattle, Washington, it's an ideal distance for a quick fishing day trip or a weekend camping under the stars, thanks to convenient onsite campsites. Over the past half-century, the park has grown in its amenities, serving as a base for relaxation as well as adventure. We've compiled all there is to do, verified by local tourism boards, state park management sites, and firsthand visits and reviews, so you can plan a visit on your next road trip through the Pacific Northwest.