Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's Lesser-Known Lake State Park With Idyllic Fishing And Camping
The commute between Seattle and Portland is short, sweet, and scenic, a mere 3-hour drive. But few know that there are a handful of must-see attractions for roadtrippers in-between, such as the historic city of Centralia or the vibrant farm-to-table-focused town of Chehalis. These pit stops are perfect for a bit of cultural enrichment, but there are natural attractions worth your time too. One well-hidden detour is Ike Kinswa State Park, a 454-acre getaway that's part forest, part farmland, and access point to the tranquil Mayfield Lake.
Ike Kinswa State Park has been managed by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (WSPRC) since its acquisition on July 15, 1962, and was eventually named after the Kinswa family that previously resided on the land. At one-and-a-half hours from Portland, Oregon, and two hours from Seattle, Washington, it's an ideal distance for a quick fishing day trip or a weekend camping under the stars, thanks to convenient onsite campsites. Over the past half-century, the park has grown in its amenities, serving as a base for relaxation as well as adventure. We've compiled all there is to do, verified by local tourism boards, state park management sites, and firsthand visits and reviews, so you can plan a visit on your next road trip through the Pacific Northwest.
Water activities at Ike Kinswa State Park
Ike Kinswa State Park sits on the shore of Mayfield Lake, a clearwater basin fed and regenerated by the Tilton and Cowlitz rivers. The waters are ripe for fishing, and anglers search for rainbow trout, bigmouth bass, chinook salmon, and coho salmon. Most notable is the tiger muskie's presence, a formidable prize catch that can surpass 30 pounds, according to state records. Visitors can fish off the shore or take a boat out onto Mayfield Lake's 2021 acres.
Parkgoers enjoy swimming in Mayfield Lake too. The water heats to 88 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer months, a rarity among Washington State's ice-cold waterways. One visitor mentioned that there were "lots of people fishing, paddling, and swimming in the lake" in August. A parent also mentions that the "day use swim area is better for small kids due to the gentle slope," where the water is glistening and clear, giving way to fish sightings.
The Ike Kinswa watercraft launch is a good departure point for water skis, paddleboats, kayaks, and swimming access. Boats can also enter water at Louis County Park as well, which helps to diffuse traffic on the water. Lake Mayfield RV Resort & Marina is the lake's third entry point, with a full-service marina that provides access to 13 acres of water right outside a complex of hotel rooms, cabins, and RV sites.
Camping at Ike Kinswa State Park
While Ike Kinswa State Park is a nice day trip, visitors who really want to experience it can spend a night or two camping on its grounds. An overnight guest notes the sheer diversity of sites available, spotting "lots of spacious camping spots, lots of cabins, and spots with hook ups [...] walk in bike in camp spots, bike with ranger and family children activities, dog friendly, disability accessible camps spots" surrounded by "gorgeous ferns and mossy greenery."
The state park houses 31 electric and water hookup sites, 31 standard sites, and 41 RV sites on a scenic peninsula, with a waste dump site for RV guests. There are three restrooms and 10 showers for guests, which many visitor reviews note for their cleanliness. The campground is open year-round, and cabins are available for rent as well. Guests can hike the 2.7-mile Lake Mayfield Trail, or spend time at the on-site playground and picnic table shelter between water activities and resting at their campsites.
If camping isn't for you but you want time to spend multiple days in the state park and on Lake Mayfield, consider an overnight in the neighboring town of Mossyrock, Washington's scenic city. It's just under five miles from Ike Kinswa's boundaries and home to luxury getaways like Adytum Sanctuary and laidback economy rooms at Seasons Motel. No matter how you choose to visit, it's worth a stop when passing through, bringing you into the wilderness just 20 miles off the route between Portland and Seattle.