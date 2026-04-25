Situated Between Fort Wayne And Chicago Is Indiana's Nature Preserve For Easy Hiking And Peaceful Vibes
Indiana may not be top of mind for best hiking in the United States, but it's a surprisingly good option for casual hikers looking for an easy trail with a variety of views. The naturally mostly flat geography in central and northern Indiana is perfect for agriculture — and for easy hiking trails with minimal elevation gain. Parks and nature preserves are tucked in among the fields and towns, highlighting Indiana's landscapes like marshes, prairies, and woodlands. Take Moraine Nature Preserve, just outside of Valparaiso, Indiana, which is an hour southeast from Chicago's Midway airport and two hours west from Fort Wayne, making it an ideal day trip from either city. This park has both open meadows and wetlands and forested paths, and you don't have to fight national park-level crowds to visit.
While there are plenty of national parks to visit if hiking isn't your thing, they're mostly scenic drives through mountainous parks out west. They have entrance fees or timed entry reservation systems because they're so crowded. Choose a state or local park or nature preserve instead, and enjoy the peace fee- and crowd-free. You don't need a mountain to have a good view, either. In fact, there are no mountains between Fort Wayne and Chicago. Yet there are several parks and preserves with beautiful views and hiking trails, like Potato Creek State Park, or, even better, Moraine Nature Preserve. Visit Moraine Nature Preserve in the fall and stroll along a leaf-blanketed trail through a forest of yellows and oranges. Or come in the spring and see flowers bloom and wildlife reemerging after winter's nap.
Year-round hiking in Moraine Nature Preserve
The hiking trails in Moraine Nature Preserve can be combined into one loop and are both easy. This is Northwest Indiana after all. Gently rolling hills are the most strenuous thing you'll encounter. The elevation gain is only around 160 feet over 2.6 miles, if you loop both trails together. However, there are roots to trip over and muddy puddles after rain that bar these trails from being truly accessible. A rugged outdoor stroller may work, but walkers and wheelchairs will struggle. The trails wind through both open meadows and shady forested areas and near several ponds. Flowers dot the meadows and attract butterflies, bees, and other pollinators in the spring and summer. Fall turns all the trees yellow and orange, and winter may bring a fresh coat of snow. Yes, the preserve is open year-round, even in the winter. Just watch out for pot holes on the entrance road under the slush.
Driving is the only way to get to Moraine Nature Preserve, unless you want to bike on country roads from Valparaiso. The road into the preserve is a one-lane gravel road. Take note of any pull-off spots on the shoulders, in case you meet another car and need to let them pass. Watch out for potholes in the path, too. Take it slow, and you'll be fine. This nature preserve is quiet and never busy. There's a good chance you'll have it to yourself if you visit during the week.
Planning a day trip around Moraine Nature Preserve
A three mile hike won't take all day, but there's plenty more to see, hike, or bike nearby. Moraine Nature Preserve is just 15 minutes from both Valparaiso and Chesterton, towns that epitomize Midwestern charm. Stop in either one for a bite to eat or a quick boutique shopping trip. Browse Alley Kat's Curiosity Shoppe for secondhand treasures in Valparaiso or sit down for a meal at Chesterton's beloved Round the Clock restaurant. Both towns have walkable downtowns and local flair. Valpo, as Valparaiso is known to locals, is a college town, while Chesterton has an artsy, laidback vibe. Visit either town in between hikes to eat, rest, and relax. Chesterton's Hilton Garden Inn is a TripAdvisor favorite and a centrally-located option for the area's attractions.
Keep the peaceful day of easy hiking going with more hiking or biking in the Indiana Dunes. Chesterton is known as the "Gateway to the Dunes" since it sits on the doorstep of both the state and national parks. Indiana Dunes State Park is surrounded completely by Indiana Dunes National Park, which stretches along Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline from Gary to Michigan City. The national park has over 50 miles of hiking and multi-use trails with similar prairie and forested landscapes like Moraine Nature Preserve, but also towering sand dunes and thriving wetlands. Both the state and national parks have entrance fees and get very busy during the summer. Note that the state park operates on Central time like Chicago, not on Eastern time like the majority of Indiana.