Situated Between Fort Wayne And Chicago Is Indiana's Nature Preserve For Easy Hiking And Peaceful Vibes

Indiana may not be top of mind for best hiking in the United States, but it's a surprisingly good option for casual hikers looking for an easy trail with a variety of views. The naturally mostly flat geography in central and northern Indiana is perfect for agriculture — and for easy hiking trails with minimal elevation gain. Parks and nature preserves are tucked in among the fields and towns, highlighting Indiana's landscapes like marshes, prairies, and woodlands. Take Moraine Nature Preserve, just outside of Valparaiso, Indiana, which is an hour southeast from Chicago's Midway airport and two hours west from Fort Wayne, making it an ideal day trip from either city. This park has both open meadows and wetlands and forested paths, and you don't have to fight national park-level crowds to visit.

While there are plenty of national parks to visit if hiking isn't your thing, they're mostly scenic drives through mountainous parks out west. They have entrance fees or timed entry reservation systems because they're so crowded. Choose a state or local park or nature preserve instead, and enjoy the peace fee- and crowd-free. You don't need a mountain to have a good view, either. In fact, there are no mountains between Fort Wayne and Chicago. Yet there are several parks and preserves with beautiful views and hiking trails, like Potato Creek State Park, or, even better, Moraine Nature Preserve. Visit Moraine Nature Preserve in the fall and stroll along a leaf-blanketed trail through a forest of yellows and oranges. Or come in the spring and see flowers bloom and wildlife reemerging after winter's nap.