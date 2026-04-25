Nestled Near Myrtle Beach Is A Charming Vineyard For Wine Lovers

As of this writing, La Belle Amie Vineyard is only open twice a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for Wednesday Wine On The Decks and Saturday concerts. These outdoor events are family-friendly. In addition to wine, there is live music and vendors typically selling Southern fare and other grub, starting in the afternoon. The property features patio seating and open spaces where guests can make themselves comfortable and enjoy the vineyard's natural beauty. There are different performers every week, though guests can expect everything from funk to classic oldies and more.

On Tripadvisor, La Belle Amie Vineyard has a 4.6 rating and is ranked as one of the Little River's top attractions. One user wrote, "The venue was packed for this day of beautiful weather and sitting among the trees in front of the stage was just pure joy." It's also common to see guests of all ages dancing, underscoring that a visit here involves more than sipping wine.

If you are interested in a wine tasting, note that admission to one of these events is required, with tastings available throughout the day for an additional fee. The gift shop is also a highlight for many visitors. Aside from Twisted Sisters bottles and wine accessories, the cozy shop offers decor and other household goods. If you're only interested in purchasing wine, you can enter the gift shop without a ticket for Wednesday Wine On The Decks and Saturday Concerts.