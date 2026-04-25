Nestled Near Myrtle Beach Is A Charming Vineyard For Wine Lovers
Myrtle Beach, an iconic yet affordable East Coast getaway deemed America's favorite, is a South Carolina destination packed with coastal and nostalgic fun. Visitors can bask in the city's white-sand shores and popular landmarks like the Boardwalk, known for the SkyWheel, Myrtle Beach's best "must-do attraction" with the city's best views. However, there's more to do beyond the sand and sea. You can, for instance, visit a winery. If you're an oenophile, there are a few options in and around Myrtle Beach, including La Belle Amie Vineyard.
This family-run business is located in Little River, about a 30-minute drive away. Despite its proximity to Myrtle Beach, La Belle Amie Vineyard has rural vibes. The charming property is nestled among tall trees and dense greenery surrounding a rustic, farmhouse-style structure that houses a gift shop. "I've been to hundreds of wineries all over the country, and this is one of the nicest venues I've seen," explained a reviewer on Google. La Belle Amie Vineyard holds a 4.7 rating on the platform, with visitors noting the staff's Southern hospitality.
The 40-acre site, which has been in the family of the late founder Vicki Weigle for generations, opened in 2000 and was formerly a tobacco plantation. Today, La Belle Amie Vineyard produces its own label, Twisted Sisters, producing varieties such as moscato and syrah, alongside bottles with offbeat names like "You're So Naughty" and "Babe Magnet." If you're looking to savor some vino and scenic views on your Myrtle Beach vacation, it's worth considering a stop here.
Unwind with vino and music at La Belle Amie Vineyard
As of this writing, La Belle Amie Vineyard is only open twice a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for Wednesday Wine On The Decks and Saturday concerts. These outdoor events are family-friendly. In addition to wine, there is live music and vendors typically selling Southern fare and other grub, starting in the afternoon. The property features patio seating and open spaces where guests can make themselves comfortable and enjoy the vineyard's natural beauty. There are different performers every week, though guests can expect everything from funk to classic oldies and more.
On Tripadvisor, La Belle Amie Vineyard has a 4.6 rating and is ranked as one of the Little River's top attractions. One user wrote, "The venue was packed for this day of beautiful weather and sitting among the trees in front of the stage was just pure joy." It's also common to see guests of all ages dancing, underscoring that a visit here involves more than sipping wine.
If you are interested in a wine tasting, note that admission to one of these events is required, with tastings available throughout the day for an additional fee. The gift shop is also a highlight for many visitors. Aside from Twisted Sisters bottles and wine accessories, the cozy shop offers decor and other household goods. If you're only interested in purchasing wine, you can enter the gift shop without a ticket for Wednesday Wine On The Decks and Saturday Concerts.
What else do you need to know about La Belle Amie Vineyard?
Planning to attend Wednesday Wine On The Decks or Saturday Concerts? La Belle Amie Vineyard is situated just off South Carolina's Highway 90. According to Google reviewers, parking is free, though spaces can fill up quickly. Some recommend arriving early and bringing a chair — something that the vineyard itself encourages. Guests are also advised to bring their own wine glass, as disposable drinkware is not provided; glasses are available for purchase in the gift shop. Guests are also advised to bring their own wine glass, as disposable drinkware is not provided. If you do not have one, you will find some in the gift shop.
Reviewers note that the vineyard's wines tend to be on the sweeter side, which may not suit all palates. For children and non-drinkers, there are non-alcoholic beverages for sale. Keep in mind that outside food and beverages — including water — are not permitted, and reviewers say this policy is strictly enforced, which may pose challenges for visitors with dietary restrictions.
The vineyard typically closes for part of the winter season. For updated hours, ticket information, and event pricing, check the vineyard's official website. As of this writing, Wednesday admission starts at $4 and Saturday admission at $12, with onsite tickets costing more than those purchased online in advance. If you want to add other laid-back activities to your Myrtle Beach itinerary, you'll perhaps want to read about the most breathtaking, impeccably designed golf courses lining the Grand Strand.