5 Gorgeous Canadian Summer Getaways Where The Waters Are Caribbean Blue, According To Travelers

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When you think of the Great White North, there are two words that may not cross your mind: Caribbean and tropical. While you may not see palms swaying in the breeze, Canada's personality changes when summer rolls around. From coast-to-coast, summer in Canada quietly unveils picturesque locations with crystal clear turquoise water and beautiful beaches that can rival more southerly destinations — meaning travelers don't need to cross a continent to find their next beach retreat. Reader's Digest Canada has even dubbed the remote Calvert Island in British Columbia as the "Canadian Caribbean" with sandy beaches.

To provide our readers with travel inspiration that will surely evoke a sense of wanderlust, we dove deep to uncover locations with serious Caribbean vibes. Summer getaway destinations are dotted throughout Canada and to find the best of the best was no easy feat. We scoured plenty of comments from aquaholics across the likes of Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google Reviews to narrow down our list. We also drew inspiration from reliable sources such as Lonely Planet and Forbes that have previously listed some of our picks as the most beautiful beaches with crystal clear waters.

These five standout locations in Canada have travelers falling in love with their balmy waters, idyllic shorelines, and stunning views. Flaunting glistening water and long stretches of sandy beaches, your friends will be scanning your Instagram feed wondering what part of the Caribbean you've jetted off to. We promise not to blow your cover.