5 Gorgeous Canadian Summer Getaways Where The Waters Are Caribbean Blue, According To Travelers
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When you think of the Great White North, there are two words that may not cross your mind: Caribbean and tropical. While you may not see palms swaying in the breeze, Canada's personality changes when summer rolls around. From coast-to-coast, summer in Canada quietly unveils picturesque locations with crystal clear turquoise water and beautiful beaches that can rival more southerly destinations — meaning travelers don't need to cross a continent to find their next beach retreat. Reader's Digest Canada has even dubbed the remote Calvert Island in British Columbia as the "Canadian Caribbean" with sandy beaches.
To provide our readers with travel inspiration that will surely evoke a sense of wanderlust, we dove deep to uncover locations with serious Caribbean vibes. Summer getaway destinations are dotted throughout Canada and to find the best of the best was no easy feat. We scoured plenty of comments from aquaholics across the likes of Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google Reviews to narrow down our list. We also drew inspiration from reliable sources such as Lonely Planet and Forbes that have previously listed some of our picks as the most beautiful beaches with crystal clear waters.
These five standout locations in Canada have travelers falling in love with their balmy waters, idyllic shorelines, and stunning views. Flaunting glistening water and long stretches of sandy beaches, your friends will be scanning your Instagram feed wondering what part of the Caribbean you've jetted off to. We promise not to blow your cover.
Tobermory, Ontario
According to travelers, Tobermory's Caribbean-blue water with astounding clarity is nothing short of mesmerizing. One traveler on Reddit notes, "Tobermory always looks tropical," and with upwards of 750,000 annual visitors to the surrounding area, it's easy to see what's drawing crowds. Tobermory's water resembles that typically found in a tropical paradise. The rocky shores of the Bruce Peninsula complement the scene, providing exceptional views into the horizon with a color gradient that shifts to a deep sapphire. Although the water may resemble those found in the Caribbean, the temperature is cool and crisp, which can be refreshing on those hot Ontario summer days.
Sandwiched between Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, at the tip of the Bruce Peninsula, Tobermory commonly referred to as the "scuba diving capital of Canada." Tobermory attracts a plethora of underwater adventurers keen on catching a glimpse of nearly two dozen shipwrecks, including The Sweepstakes and City of Grand Rapids. Tobermory also offers easy day trips to take in more tropical hues: A boat trip to Flowerpot Island and Fathom Five Marine Park, home to scenic sea stacks, is the number one rated activity on Tripadvisor boasting 4.6 stars.
In a Google review describing Tobermory, one traveler writes, "The water is amazing, clear blue turquoise, simply awesome!" Another asks, "What other place in Ontario [has] nice water like this?" Located four hours north of Toronto , travelers will be transported from the concrete jungle to the dazzling beachy atmosphere in Tobermory, the perfect retreat for anyone craving stunning nature and a much needed break from urban intensity.
Long Beach Tofino, British Columbia
Jumping to the west coast, Long Beach Tofino in British Columbia is a breathtaking escape where the Pacific's cooler waters crash against the shore. Drawing upwards of one million visitors each year, according to travelers Long Beach is certainly worth a visit despite its chilly water. Boasting a 4.8-star rating on Google, travelers can't get enough of this B.C. gem, with one noting, "Incredibly fine sand that feels like flour, [with] clean water. [T]his place is Paradise." What makes Long Beach special is the ten-mile-long sandy beach that defines its name, and is the longest beach of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. With distant mountain views and enough waves for surfers to hang ten, it's easy to imagine yourself momentarily transported to Hawaii, minus the tropical heat, of course.
After riding the waves at this surfing hotspot — or just watching the waves crash from the shore — lace up your hiking shoes and head into the nearby rainforest for more of the tropical vibe, where an easy-to-follow trail in Pacific Rim National Park awaits. As you make your way through the ethereal forest surrounded by cedar and hemlock trees, you'll feel as though you're walking trough a fairytale tropical setting. You can also enjoy exploring the craggy coastline with plenty of tidepools teeming with aquatic wildlife.
In a British Columbia subreddit, one Redditor writes that Long Beach is their, "favorite place in the world," while traveler on Tripadvisor writes, "Beach, surf, sea life, fresh air. What's not to love[?] Long Beach offers an expanse stretch of sandy beach to enjoy." Long Beach is about a 4-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver, but only a four-minute drive from Tofino-Long Beach Airport (YAZ), making it easy to go from wheels down to flip-flops on in no time.
Sauble Beach, Ontario
Sauble Beach, a small town on the shores of Lake Huron in Ontario, is the picture-perfect beach getaway that draws plenty of crowds throughout the summer. With nearly a four-and-a-half mile stretch of white sand waiting for a vacationer to sink their toes into, Sauble Beach is the place to spend summer weekends. Unlike deeper lakes that tend to stay a bit chilly during Canadian summers, the shallow, clear water at Sauble Beach is relatively warmer — making it ideal for lazily floating on whichever blow-up lounge beckons to you. Given its appeal, it's no surprise that it made Hotels.com's Top Ten Beaches in Ontario list.
If it's a family-friendly beach destination you're looking for, look no further than Sauble Beach, Ontario's best beach destination for a vibrant getaway full of fun. Apart from swimming in the warm blue water, Sauble Beach offers plenty of ways to get on the water with kayak, SUP, and boat rentals for leisure or fishing. There's also a downtown strip filled with shops, restaurants, and cafes, plus annual events for the whole family. The Sauble Beach Sandfest blends nostalgia and artistry with classic cars lining the beach and intricate sand sculptures on display. Meanwhile, on Labor Day weekend, the three-day-long Sauble Beach Party kicks off every year.
Travelers on Tripadvisor have shared a wide range of feedback on their visits to Sauble Beach, highlighting its expansive shoreline and gorgeous water. "The water is a beautiful turquoise and is warm and shallow for at least 50 meters," writes one traveler, while another says, "Sauble Beach is one of the best beaches in Ontario Canada. White and soft sand, shallow and transparent water. It is a beach worth going to." Officially recognized as Saugeen Beach, after Ontario's Saugeen First Nation, this slice of Canadian beach paradise can be reached in about three hours from Toronto.
Basin Head Beach, Prince Edward Island
Listed as one of the top beaches in Prince Edward Island by Destination Canada, Basin Head Beach on the east coast is the place to visit if you're searching for 70°F water to wade in during summer, with lots of space to spread out. Tucked into the Basin Head Harbor, red sandstone cliffs hug the shoreline at the end of the nearly nine mile long beach creating a beautiful dramatic scene. Paired with crystal clear water, you'll feel as though you've stepped onto a beach in the Bahamas. According to travelers, the inviting water temperature and white sand beach is a major allure to Basin Head.
The sand here also holds a very unique feature: It sings. Yes, really. The beach may not take song requests, but thanks to the high silica in the sand, it creates a magical "singing" sound. "When walking on the sand it makes a water dripping noise, and if you glide across the sand with your feet, it made a long "note." You have got to try it," says a Tripadvisor user.
Basin Head Beach is part of Basin Head Provincial Park, which is about a 75-minute drive from the capital, Charlottetown. It may be the smallest province in Canada, but what Prince Edward Island lacks in size, it makes up for with picturesque beauty. One traveler on Tripadvisor writes, "Warm waters invited us to swim [on] this warm day. This is one of finest beaches we've visited anywhere in the world."
Sandbanks Provincial Park, Ontario
The Sandbanks Provincial Park on Lake Ontario comes alive during summer and is abundant with visitors, especially from nearby Quebec. Travelers flock here to enjoy long, lazy beach days on vast sandy beaches, in-between taking refreshing dips in warm, shallow, tropical-looking waters. Rated as the number one attraction to visit in Picton per Tripadvisor, travelers to Sandbanks Provincial Park can choose from three distinctive beaches: Dunes Beach, famous for its glorious sand dunes, earning a spot on Lonely Planet's Canada's 10 Best Beaches list, Lakeshore Beach, the longest of the three, and the traveler favorite, Outlet Beach.
Besides lounging on the sandy beaches and splashing in the shallows, Sandbanks Provincial Park gives outdoor enthusiasts the chance to explore its numerous hiking trails. With five well-maintained trails to choose from, visitors have plenty of opportunities to discover the park's natural beauty. For anglers looking to hook some Bass, they can cast their line into the East Lake (Outlet Beach) or West Lake (Dunes Beach).
In an r/Ontario thread on Reddit, one traveler describes Sandbanks Provincial Park as "Canada's own tropical paradise," expanding on their visit saying, "Was so nice to pretend I was on a 'tropical island.'" Just shy of a three-hour drive east of Toronto, travelers will be transported to sprawling sandy beaches lined with sand dunes overlooking turquoise waters. Keep in mind with large numbers of crowds in the summer, it's advised to reserve your parking spot on the Parks Canada website.
Methodology
Creating a list of stunning Canadian spots with Caribbean-blue waters for the perfect summer getaway wasn't exactly easy. As the second largest country in the world (by area), Canada is packed with glistening freshwater lakes from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific coast. Narrowing it down meant doing some serious digging and leaning on plenty of traveler opinions and reviews.
To find the standouts, we dove into sites like Reddit and Tripadvisor to see what real visitors had to say. We also made sure the list covered a wide stretch of the country, from the maritime provinces in the east all the way to the Pacific west coast, so you've got plenty of inspiration no matter where your Canadian adventure takes you. Along the way, we checked out reliable sources like Lonely Planet and Destination Canada to draw additional inspiration from various 'Best Beaches' lists describing locations highlighting their clear waters with Caribbean characteristics. Additionally, we referenced blog posts from seasoned travelers who've explored national and provincial parks across the country, and I even sprinkled in a bit of my own experience as a Canadian who has visited some of the Ontario spots on this list over many years.
The truth is, Canada is packed with incredible places featuring sandy beaches and unbelievably clear blue water. This list is just a small reminder that Canada offers a lot more than snow, hockey, and maple syrup, but Canadians are okay with being known for that too.