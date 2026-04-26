This Historic Missouri Neighborhood Is A Highly Walkable Base In Kansas City
You might not know this about Kansas City, but the Missouri metropolis hasn't historically had the best reputation for pedestrians. Once home to the third-largest cable car public transit system in the U.S., according to KCUR, Kansas City swiftly embraced the automobile in the early 20th century and ditched public transit in favor of a car-dependent city. While the implications of this change are still widely felt today, some neighborhoods are more pedestrian-friendly than others. West Plaza, a historic neighborhood and vibrant community located less than a 10-minute drive south of Downtown KC, is one of them.
Once a modest blue-collar neighborhood largely dependent on the streetcar, West Plaza has evolved over the decades to become one of Kansas City's most walkable neighborhoods, according to Redfin. It's anchored by Country Club Plaza, KC's stunning 15-block shopping and dining center, and connected to the rest of Kansas City's urban core by a revitalized, and totally free, public streetcar.
Whether you're planning a visit to the city, or you're in the market for a new KC neighborhood to call home, West Plaza's walkability and easy access to the rest of the city make it the ideal base for work and play in the "Heart of America" and the barbecue capital of the world.
The Plaza and other walkable attractions near West Plaza, Kansas City
West Plaza's most notable calling card is its easy access to the Country Club Plaza (known locally as "The Plaza"), a shopping, dining, and entertainment district stretched across 15 city blocks just south of Kansas City's downtown core. Originally built in 1922, The Plaza is known for its Spanish Revival architecture and fountains modeled after the grand plazas of Seville, Spain — Kansas City's sister city. Out-of-towners shouldn't miss the Made in KC Marketplace or Charlie Hustle, two great spots in the Plaza for local merch and quality souvenirs, or the spectacular Plaza Lights display during the winter months. From the West Plaza neighborhood, you can access The Plaza in just a few minutes on foot.
Stroll another 20 minutes east of The Plaza, and you'll find Kansas City's museum corridor, home to the impressive Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. On Thursdays and Fridays each week, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art stays open till 9 p.m., so you can make all your "Night at the Museum" dreams come true.
Within West Plaza, a lesser-known gem can be found at the intersection of 45th and State Line Road, where you can walk along a small shopping district filled with treasures old and new. According to the Made in Kansas City blog, this area is called the West Plaza Art and Antique District, and while it's known for antique shops, it's also home to modern boutiques and locally owned storefronts selling artisanal products, textiles, home goods, and more.
Where to eat and drink in West Plaza
You don't have to look far to find good eats around KC's West Plaza neighborhood. First, head straight to West Plaza Bodega, a reimagined corner store with funky local products, delicious coffee, creative pastries, and ample old airport-style seating to stop and stay a while. For more unique flavor combinations, check out Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches to find San Francisco-style Dutch Crunch sandwiches right in the heart of KC. On the topic of flavor, one Google reviewer puts it this way: "Each sandwich has its own delicious combination of flavor that explodes in your mouth with goodness."
Those craving classic Kansas City-style BBQ will find it just a mile west of West Plaza at Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, which is conveniently also one of the best places in all of KC for BBQ, according to Globalphile. A hot tip from Tripadvisor reviewers is to order online if you're short on time, because there's often a wait for those hoping to dine in.
Finally, visitors and residents alike will also find endless dining options spanning from casual chain restaurants to fine dining at The Plaza. The Kansas City Star recommends The Classic Cup, one of The Plaza's oldest establishments, best known for its brunch and all-day lunch. Gram & Dun is another great option for those looking for craft cocktails and outdoor seating. And, while you could easily spend a whole weekend in this neck of the woods, make sure you hop on the free KC Streetcar (which conveniently stops at, you guessed it, The Plaza) to explore other cool parts of Kansas City, like the artsy Crossroads district or lively Westport, a neighborhood with a reputation for great indie bars and local pubs dating back to pre-Prohibition.