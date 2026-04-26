This Historic Missouri Neighborhood Is A Highly Walkable Base In Kansas City

You might not know this about Kansas City, but the Missouri metropolis hasn't historically had the best reputation for pedestrians. Once home to the third-largest cable car public transit system in the U.S., according to KCUR, Kansas City swiftly embraced the automobile in the early 20th century and ditched public transit in favor of a car-dependent city. While the implications of this change are still widely felt today, some neighborhoods are more pedestrian-friendly than others. West Plaza, a historic neighborhood and vibrant community located less than a 10-minute drive south of Downtown KC, is one of them.

Once a modest blue-collar neighborhood largely dependent on the streetcar, West Plaza has evolved over the decades to become one of Kansas City's most walkable neighborhoods, according to Redfin. It's anchored by Country Club Plaza, KC's stunning 15-block shopping and dining center, and connected to the rest of Kansas City's urban core by a revitalized, and totally free, public streetcar.

Whether you're planning a visit to the city, or you're in the market for a new KC neighborhood to call home, West Plaza's walkability and easy access to the rest of the city make it the ideal base for work and play in the "Heart of America" and the barbecue capital of the world.