Canada's 'Gateway To Cape Breton Highlands National Park' Is A Scenic Town With Coastal Hotel Stays And Camping
Cape Breton Island, in the northeastern corner of Nova Scotia, is a road tripper's dream. And with rugged, dramatic landscapes and stunning scenery, Cape Breton Island's sole national park, Cape Breton Highlands National Park, is a well-known highlight along what Great Canadian Bucket List claims is one of the best-known drives in all of Canada: the Cabot Trail. While this world-famous road trip loop is only 185 miles long and could technically be completed in a single afternoon, you'll want to dedicate at least a couple of days to the road trip to do Cape Breton Island justice. So, where should you stay while embarking on this adventure? For a coastal home base offering beachfront campsites, charming boutique hotels, and a wide variety of dining options, look no further than the lovely nearby fishing village of Chéticamp.
Surrounded by the vast Gulf of St. Lawrence and the lush Cape Breton highlands, Chéticamp is a stunning Acadian village on the island's northwest coast, and conveniently serves as the western access point along the Cabot Trail for visitors to Cape Breton Highlands National Park. It's under three hours by car from the regional J.A. Douglas McCurdy Airport in Sydney (YQY), and four hours from the harborside city of Halifax. In addition to its prime location as the gateway to the national park, Chéticamp is a colorful seaside hideaway with rich culture, cuisine, and scenery in its own right. Here's where to stay, and what to do, while you're here.
Where to stay in Chéticamp
Campers and hotel seekers alike can find exactly what they're looking for as a road trip home base in Chéticamp, as the village offers abundant options for both kinds of travelers. Tent campers and RV owners can set up shop at Plage St. Pierre Campground, a beachfront campground with basic amenities and a prime location, or What a View Campground, a pet-friendly accommodation offering RV and tent lots, as well as cottages and trailers for those without their own camping equipment. Either option provides visitors easy access to uninterrupted beach views in the country with the longest coastline in the world.
Chéticamp is also home to several charming inns and boutique hotels well equipped to serve the island's road trippers and holiday makers. Archie & Isidore is a modern yet cozy boutique hotel with thoughtful amenities like on-site hot tubs, EV charging, and bike storage for those looking to bike the Cabot Trail. Family-owned L'Auberge Doucet Inn offers sweeping views and convenience, with many Google reviewers commenting on the property's comforting made-to-order breakfasts, which are included in your stay. Larger groups and families may consider the Bayview Chalets, which offer six two-bedroom cottages with luxurious creature comforts like fully equipped kitchens, in-home laundry, and barbecues.
Things to do in Chéticamp beyond visiting the national park
While the national park is the obvious draw, Chéticamp offers its own unique take on the region's signature joie de vivre. From a cultural standpoint, Chéticamp's Acadian heritage is best expressed through the region's local food and artisans. Those looking for casual local dining will feel right at home at Mr. Chicken (whose specialties need no announcing) and The Doryman Pub & Grill, two local haunts with comforting, hearty dishes and, in the case of The Doryman, live music, too. For fresh seafood and ocean views, consider L'Abri, which means "the shelter" in French and celebrates the resilience of the Acadian people. Finally, foodies will not want to miss a meal at Table Doucet, serving a nine-course tasting menu featuring wild-foraged flavors from Cape Breton Island. Reservations are recommended for this intimate, 24-seat communal dining experience found less than 10 minutes from Chéticamp.
The Cabot Trail is as renowned for its artisans as it is for its natural beauty, and Chéticamp plays host to some of the many galleries and boutiques that can be found across Cape Breton Island. Check out Freya & Thor, a folk art gallery-meets-cafe, or L'Atelier Brio for local products, souvenirs, and high-quality gifts. You might also peruse Les Trois Pignons, a museum chronicling the region's early history and artisanal traditions, like Chéticamp's famous hooked rugs. Keep in mind that some establishments are only open seasonally.
From June to October each year, ocean lovers can enjoy spectacular whale watching. Captain Zodiac Whale Cruise has been helping visitors witness the region's aquatic locals responsibly since 1999 and offers the world's only 100% money-back guarantee on sightings, according to its website. Everything from finback whales, minke whales, humpback whales, sperm whales, blue whales, beluga whales, and orcas, to various dolphins and porpoises, have been spotted in the waterways just outside Chéticamp.