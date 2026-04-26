Canada's 'Gateway To Cape Breton Highlands National Park' Is A Scenic Town With Coastal Hotel Stays And Camping

Cape Breton Island, in the northeastern corner of Nova Scotia, is a road tripper's dream. And with rugged, dramatic landscapes and stunning scenery, Cape Breton Island's sole national park, Cape Breton Highlands National Park, is a well-known highlight along what Great Canadian Bucket List claims is one of the best-known drives in all of Canada: the Cabot Trail. While this world-famous road trip loop is only 185 miles long and could technically be completed in a single afternoon, you'll want to dedicate at least a couple of days to the road trip to do Cape Breton Island justice. So, where should you stay while embarking on this adventure? For a coastal home base offering beachfront campsites, charming boutique hotels, and a wide variety of dining options, look no further than the lovely nearby fishing village of Chéticamp.

Surrounded by the vast Gulf of St. Lawrence and the lush Cape Breton highlands, Chéticamp is a stunning Acadian village on the island's northwest coast, and conveniently serves as the western access point along the Cabot Trail for visitors to Cape Breton Highlands National Park. It's under three hours by car from the regional J.A. Douglas McCurdy Airport in Sydney (YQY), and four hours from the harborside city of Halifax. In addition to its prime location as the gateway to the national park, Chéticamp is a colorful seaside hideaway with rich culture, cuisine, and scenery in its own right. Here's where to stay, and what to do, while you're here.