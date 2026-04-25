Asheville's First Filipinx Restaurant Is Top-Rated With Traditional Flavors And An Intimate Setting
North Carolina's mountain town of Asheville, long beloved for its art scene and eclectic fun, has quietly become a serious foodie destination. From spots like the vibrant Chai Pani — an authentic and affordable Indian restaurant in South Slope — to casual hangouts like Cornerstone, also known as "Asheville's go-to diner," the city runs the gamut of standout dining. It's even drawn national attention, including recognition from the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Awards. One tiny spot that has earned big acclaim is Neng Jr's, an intimate, 18-seat restaurant serving contemporary and traditional Filipinx dishes from an ever-changing menu. The experience centers on an open kitchen and reflects the chef's perspective as a second-generation Filipinx American in the American South.
Owned and operated by married duo Chef Silver Iocovozzi and Cherry Iocovozzi, Neng Jr's opened in 2022 on the second floor of a former arcade. Guests enter through the back alley and sit at small tables or at the chef's cherry-red counter, backdropped by emerald-green tiled walls. Chef Iocovozzi has described the setting as offering "the intimacy and the comforts of home," a feeling that ties together the restaurant's ethos. "Sitting at the bar was really fun; we love a wok station," wrote one Google reviewer. The restaurant is only open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday, with reservations released 14 days in advance.
In addition to praise from Bon Appétit and Food & Wine, Neng Jr's was a James Beard finalist for Best New Restaurant in 2023 and made USA Today's Top Restaurants in 2024. With a 4.8-star rating across nearly 300 Google reviews and consistently glowing feedback, if you manage to snag a reservation, you're not just lucky — you're getting a seat at one of Asheville's most talked-about tables.
At Neng Jr.'s, every flavor and every person can find a place
"I think of the space as a way for old traditions and new ideas to shake hands," Chef Iocovozzi told Bon Appétit. On Neng Jr's menu, Carolina barbecue and banana ketchup might as easily share a plate as fresh fruit dressed in bagoong (fermented fish paste) or pandan in a daiquiri, truly marrying culture and flavor. The rotating menu often returns to adobo, which appears everywhere from raw oysters to duck, and even in martinis. Oysters on the half shell come with tangy adobo mignonette and sea grapes, while duck or chicken is steeped in rich adobo-coconut broth. Filipino staples like lumpia — fried spring rolls — and kinilaw, a bright, acid-cured dish similar to ceviche, appear alongside playful fusions like "Nengwurst," described by one diner as "Filipino bangers and mash," plus dishes like housemade crab noodles, corned beef, and queso ice cream. One Google reviewer called it "a true highlight of the AVL dining scene," noting, "Every dish evoked classic dishes of the Philippines interpreted in unique, locally-informed ways. There wasn't a bad plate of the bunch."
The restaurant honors Chef Iocovozzi's mother, Neneng, whose influence shapes both the menu and the space, which includes a portrait of her. It also reflects the chef's diverse cultural background: the Iocovozzis, both trans, have built Neng Jr's to celebrate every aspect of identity with an emphasis on inclusivity. Reviews consistently praise the welcoming atmosphere and, at times, even the emotional impact. "An unforgettable, deeply resonant meal at Neng Jr," wrote one reviewer, whose visit evoked childhood memories. "Our dinner here last night was exceptional — not just in execution, but in meaning ... Neng Jr is not simply a restaurant — it's a place where memory, culture, and craft intersect."