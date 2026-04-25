Asheville's First Filipinx Restaurant Is Top-Rated With Traditional Flavors And An Intimate Setting

North Carolina's mountain town of Asheville, long beloved for its art scene and eclectic fun, has quietly become a serious foodie destination. From spots like the vibrant Chai Pani — an authentic and affordable Indian restaurant in South Slope — to casual hangouts like Cornerstone, also known as "Asheville's go-to diner," the city runs the gamut of standout dining. It's even drawn national attention, including recognition from the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Awards. One tiny spot that has earned big acclaim is Neng Jr's, an intimate, 18-seat restaurant serving contemporary and traditional Filipinx dishes from an ever-changing menu. The experience centers on an open kitchen and reflects the chef's perspective as a second-generation Filipinx American in the American South.

Owned and operated by married duo Chef Silver Iocovozzi and Cherry Iocovozzi, Neng Jr's opened in 2022 on the second floor of a former arcade. Guests enter through the back alley and sit at small tables or at the chef's cherry-red counter, backdropped by emerald-green tiled walls. Chef Iocovozzi has described the setting as offering "the intimacy and the comforts of home," a feeling that ties together the restaurant's ethos. "Sitting at the bar was really fun; we love a wok station," wrote one Google reviewer. The restaurant is only open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday, with reservations released 14 days in advance.

In addition to praise from Bon Appétit and Food & Wine, Neng Jr's was a James Beard finalist for Best New Restaurant in 2023 and made USA Today's Top Restaurants in 2024. With a 4.8-star rating across nearly 300 Google reviews and consistently glowing feedback, if you manage to snag a reservation, you're not just lucky — you're getting a seat at one of Asheville's most talked-about tables.