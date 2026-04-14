'Asheville's Go-To Diner' Serves Scratch-Made American Food With Rustic Ambiance
Asheville, North Carolina, has rapidly developed into one of the top food destinations in the U.S. Home to 15 Michelin-recognized restaurants and a perennial favorite on the food blogger circuit, this artsy city surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains offers breweries, farm-to-table eateries, and everything in between. But when you're craving the comfort only America diner fare can provide, look no further than Cornerstone.
Occupying a corner on Tunnel Road in East Asheville, this family-run restaurant has served up huge portions of breakfast classics, Greek dishes, hand-cut steaks, sandwiches, and Southern specialties since 1997. In full disclosure, although I've never been to Cornerstone, I travel to Asheville often, and my impression was that it was a tourist hotspot instead of a neighborhood gem (it's definitely not one of Asheville's hidden destinations that locals love). However, there's a reason why 828 News Now deems it "Asheville's go-to diner," and after reading hundreds of reviews online, it's clear that Cornerstone has earned its 4.4 stars on Google.
From the moment guests step inside, wooden accents and wagon wheel chandeliers present a picture of a modern farmhouse with a few classic booths representing Cornerstone's diner roots, albeit in neutral beige. At the center, a bar mixes Bloody Marys overflowing with olives and bacon and freshly squeezed orange juice. Despite undergoing renovations in 2017, Cornerstone loyalists claim the restaurant remains their go-to spot for a menu full of home-cooked flavors at affordable prices. "We've been eating at Cornerstone for over 20 years. Their quality, customer service, and undeniably large portions haven't wavered," shares a guest on Google. "No matter what I order, it's two meals for me because they have such large portions."
What to eat at Cornerstone
Jammed onto over four pages, Cornerstone's breakfast and lunch-dinner menus leave restaurant-goers spoilt for choice. You'll find classic breakfast fare like farm-fresh egg omelets and scrambles, sandwiches, pancakes, and waffles, plus Southern-style eggs Benedict with toppings like crab cakes or the restaurant's house-made Carolina Creole sauce. The blackberry-stuffed fresh toast loaded with mascarpone cheese and berry compote has a loyal following, but other patrons swear by the shrimp and grits and other Southern comfort-food classics. "There is no wrong choice on the menu — I went with the country fried steak and could not have been happier," praised a diner on Google. "The homemade blackberry jam to go with your biscuit will change your life."
The lunch-dinner menu offers even more variety. Expect burgers, hand-cut steaks, seafood, and over 15 sandwich options. If you order a salad, you can enjoy one of the diner's signature, from-scratch dressings (the Greek gets a lot of attention). Plus, you'll find a long list of appetizers and "Cornerstone Favorites." However, the fall-off-the-bone, slow-roasted baby back ribs are one of the signature dishes. Diners also recommend the locally-sourced mountain trout (blackened or grilled) and the gyro platter.
Things to know before visiting Cornerstone
While reviewers praise the quality and sheer variety of meal options, the service consistently impresses diners and makes them feel welcome. "The service is always great and full of Southern hospitality," a restaurant reviewer shared with 828newsNow. "I will say that if you visit during brunch hours on the weekend, be prepared to wait. Though it's a huge place, it's always busy."
Despite the weekend lines, locals on the Asheville Foodies Facebook Page say you don't need a reservation. It can get a little loud during busy times, and there's also a covered patio overlooking the street. Dogs are allowed outside, but not in the main dining area. The menu notes which items are gluten-free, and although there isn't a vegetarian section, non-meat-eaters have the option to swap for a Beyond Meat burger patty. However, most of the menu items include meat.
Cornerstone is open every day of the week from early in the morning through dinner. Parking is available in the front or back lots, but they may fill up during busy weekends. For more locally approved spots, check out Asheville's top five best sit-down cafés.