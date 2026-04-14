'Asheville's Go-To Diner' Serves Scratch-Made American Food With Rustic Ambiance

Asheville, North Carolina, has rapidly developed into one of the top food destinations in the U.S. Home to 15 Michelin-recognized restaurants and a perennial favorite on the food blogger circuit, this artsy city surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains offers breweries, farm-to-table eateries, and everything in between. But when you're craving the comfort only America diner fare can provide, look no further than Cornerstone.

Occupying a corner on Tunnel Road in East Asheville, this family-run restaurant has served up huge portions of breakfast classics, Greek dishes, hand-cut steaks, sandwiches, and Southern specialties since 1997. In full disclosure, although I've never been to Cornerstone, I travel to Asheville often, and my impression was that it was a tourist hotspot instead of a neighborhood gem (it's definitely not one of Asheville's hidden destinations that locals love). However, there's a reason why 828 News Now deems it "Asheville's go-to diner," and after reading hundreds of reviews online, it's clear that Cornerstone has earned its 4.4 stars on Google.

From the moment guests step inside, wooden accents and wagon wheel chandeliers present a picture of a modern farmhouse with a few classic booths representing Cornerstone's diner roots, albeit in neutral beige. At the center, a bar mixes Bloody Marys overflowing with olives and bacon and freshly squeezed orange juice. Despite undergoing renovations in 2017, Cornerstone loyalists claim the restaurant remains their go-to spot for a menu full of home-cooked flavors at affordable prices. "We've been eating at Cornerstone for over 20 years. Their quality, customer service, and undeniably large portions haven't wavered," shares a guest on Google. "No matter what I order, it's two meals for me because they have such large portions."