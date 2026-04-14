Between Fresno And Bakersfield Is A Secret California Gateway To Sequoia National Park With A Lovely Downtown
Standing in the southern Sierra Nevadas of east-central California, Sequoia National Park is rich in history and packed with towering trees. The sprawling nature preserve was formally designated more than a century ago, with roots stretching back to 1890, making it the second-oldest national park in America. Home to the world's largest tree by volume, per the National Park Service, the park has welcomed tens of millions of visitors over the years. If you're planning a trip out to roam the forested lands, the small city of Exeter makes for a convenient stopover or base camp. Compared with busier gateway towns like Visalia or Three Rivers, Exeter flies under the radar, making it a quieter base for exploring Sequoia.
The rural gateway community is tucked away in the San Joaquin Valley, about 35 minutes from the park, give or take with traffic. It's also within reach of major Central California hubs, roughly between Bakersfield and Fresno, where the Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is located. Exeter was founded as a railway town in 1888, just a couple of years before the park was established. Since then, it has blossomed into a thriving agricultural community, especially for citrus farming.
Exeter is also beloved for its small-town charm, evidenced by its neighborly feel and quaint downtown. "It's quiet and full of friendly people. Very welcoming!" one local shared on Niche. If you're looking for a place to stay in town, the Best Western Exeter Inn & Suites comes top-rated on Tripadvisor for its service, cleanliness, and rooms. From an 1890s schoolhouse turned homey retreat to a cozy 1900s Craftsman cottage, you can also find a slew of historic houses to rent on Airbnb that are within walking distance to downtown.
Admire the murals of downtown Exeter, California
Lined with artisan shops and boutiques, Exeter's city center offers everything you'd expect to see in a small town, making it among California's most charming, walkable downtowns. Several historic buildings still stand here, many of which have gotten a new coat of paint, serving as backdrops for colorful murals that showcase Exeter's storied roots.
Admire the wall art as you stroll along East Pine Street and the surrounding blocks. "Exeter's murals are a delight," one visitor shared on Tripadvisor. "There are so many and each is wonderful on its own, but the whole group together makes an indelible imprint." Be sure to pop into the Exeter Mural Gallery to pick up a few gifts for back home.
Once you work up an appetite, grab a bite to eat at one of the many lovely eateries downtown. The New American fare served up at Pete's Place, perched right on Pine, has gotten great feedback online. "Hidden gem in Exeter. Great food at reasonable prices!" a Yelp review reads. The Exeter Whistle Stop, just down the street, is another local favorite for its classic comfort food dishes and cute train theme.
Bask in the California wilds around Exeter
Because Exeter sits at the edge of the Sierra foothills,venturing out into the California wilds is almost mandatory during any trip, too. Within town, you'll find several grassy spots ideal for soaking up the sun or plopping down for a picnic. Exeter City Park spans about 2.5 acres in the heart of downtown and has play areas for the kids, while the nearly 5-acre Unger Park hugs the southwest corner of town, sporting a tree-dotted, 9-hole disc golf course.
From Exeter, it's almost a straight shot to Sequoia National Park's Ash Mountain Entrance, via California State Route 198. From there, you can also access Sequoia National Park's "less-Loved Twin," Kings Canyon National Park. Together, the wilderness areas cover almost 870,000 acres, which are filled with numerous wildlife species, more than a dozen campgrounds, and hundreds of hiking paths combined.
Exeter is also bordered to the north by the 344-acre Kaweah Oaks Preserve. According to the Sequoia Riverlands Trust, the preserve is home to one of the only valley oak riparian forests left in the entire San Joaquin Valley. Per Yelp, it's also the No. 1-rated place to find scenic views in the area. "We've come multiple times and each time, we love it more and more," one visitor shared online. "There are often cows on the trail, but they are friendly and fun to see."