Between Fresno And Bakersfield Is A Secret California Gateway To Sequoia National Park With A Lovely Downtown

Standing in the southern Sierra Nevadas of east-central California, Sequoia National Park is rich in history and packed with towering trees. The sprawling nature preserve was formally designated more than a century ago, with roots stretching back to 1890, making it the second-oldest national park in America. Home to the world's largest tree by volume, per the National Park Service, the park has welcomed tens of millions of visitors over the years. If you're planning a trip out to roam the forested lands, the small city of Exeter makes for a convenient stopover or base camp. Compared with busier gateway towns like Visalia or Three Rivers, Exeter flies under the radar, making it a quieter base for exploring Sequoia.

The rural gateway community is tucked away in the San Joaquin Valley, about 35 minutes from the park, give or take with traffic. It's also within reach of major Central California hubs, roughly between Bakersfield and Fresno, where the Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is located. Exeter was founded as a railway town in 1888, just a couple of years before the park was established. Since then, it has blossomed into a thriving agricultural community, especially for citrus farming.

Exeter is also beloved for its small-town charm, evidenced by its neighborly feel and quaint downtown. "It's quiet and full of friendly people. Very welcoming!" one local shared on Niche. If you're looking for a place to stay in town, the Best Western Exeter Inn & Suites comes top-rated on Tripadvisor for its service, cleanliness, and rooms. From an 1890s schoolhouse turned homey retreat to a cozy 1900s Craftsman cottage, you can also find a slew of historic houses to rent on Airbnb that are within walking distance to downtown.