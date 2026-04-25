Canada's Lake Huron Municipality Could Pass For The Caribbean
You might not immediately associate Canada with aquamarine water or inviting beaches, but there's a good reason why Canada's "Little Hawaii" is a white-sand escape in the Salish Sea. And on the other side of the country, on Ontario's Bruce Peninsula, there's Tobermory, a lakeside escape with crystal-clear turquoise water that could pass for the Caribbean.
The Canadian municipality occupies a privileged spot at the northernmost tip of the peninsula, surrounded by Lake Huron on one side and the Georgian Bay on the other. Tobermory may not be especially well-known to international visitors, but Canadians are more than aware of its charms. The dreamy waterfront village, with a year-round population of fewer than 1,000 people, is a favorite destination for Quebecers who love to road-trip through the beautiful region in summer — and it's a relatively easy escape from Toronto, too, just about a four-hour drive from Ontario's capital.
Tobermory is a jumping-off point for exploring the otherworldly rock formations of Fathom Five National Marine Park, a National Marine Conservation Area, and the limestone caves of Bruce Peninsula National Park, one of North America's best secret summer vacation spots. But Tobermory is a getaway in itself, with a scenic harbor jutting out into Caribbean-hued waters, a historic lighthouse, and picturesque streets overlooking the lake.
Explore the gorgeous waters off Tobermory, Ontario
Start your explorations of the town with a cappuccino at Tobermory Coffee Company Cafe, then head over to the Big Tub Lighthouse (four minutes by car or 40 minutes on foot). The wooden structure dates back to the 19th century and is still active today, guiding boats through currents and fog. You can't go inside, but you can enjoy spectacular views over the water by climbing up to its lookout tower. Note that in the peak summer season, you may need to reserve a parking spot ahead of time.
If you're eager to get out on the famously beautiful waters around town, rent a kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or jet ski at On the Water Kayaks from Tobermory Cruise Line, located near the harbor. Rates start at $29 per hour. You can paddle around the Bruce Peninsula on a self-guided adventure, or venture farther out onto the water on a glass-bottom boat tour with Bruce Anchor Cruises. You may see trout swimming directly beneath the boat as you navigate around some of the area's many shipwrecks, learning about their history from a knowledgeable guide. Since the lake and bay are crystal-clear, the visibility is excellent. Tickets start at $38 for adults and $31 for youth.
Tobermory gets busy with tourists in summer, so the best time to visit is usually late spring and early fall, when the weather is warmer and the crowds aren't as overwhelming. It's also an easier time to find lodgings in town, like the highly-rated Blue Bay Motel, near the harbor, or the Stone Cove Luxury Waterfront B&B, an upscale adults-only inn closer to the lighthouse. If you're continuing your adventures in Canada, consider catching the seasonal MS Chi-Cheemaun ferry to Manitoulin Island, the world's largest freshwater island with secret swimming holes and small-town charm.