Canada's Lake Huron Municipality Could Pass For The Caribbean

You might not immediately associate Canada with aquamarine water or inviting beaches, but there's a good reason why Canada's "Little Hawaii" is a white-sand escape in the Salish Sea. And on the other side of the country, on Ontario's Bruce Peninsula, there's Tobermory, a lakeside escape with crystal-clear turquoise water that could pass for the Caribbean.

The Canadian municipality occupies a privileged spot at the northernmost tip of the peninsula, surrounded by Lake Huron on one side and the Georgian Bay on the other. Tobermory may not be especially well-known to international visitors, but Canadians are more than aware of its charms. The dreamy waterfront village, with a year-round population of fewer than 1,000 people, is a favorite destination for Quebecers who love to road-trip through the beautiful region in summer — and it's a relatively easy escape from Toronto, too, just about a four-hour drive from Ontario's capital.

Tobermory is a jumping-off point for exploring the otherworldly rock formations of Fathom Five National Marine Park, a National Marine Conservation Area, and the limestone caves of Bruce Peninsula National Park, one of North America's best secret summer vacation spots. But Tobermory is a getaway in itself, with a scenic harbor jutting out into Caribbean-hued waters, a historic lighthouse, and picturesque streets overlooking the lake.