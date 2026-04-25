Canada's Vibrant College City In Ontario Is A Picturesque Gem
With two rivers bending through its downtown, Guelph, Ontario, has a scenic riverfront quality to complement its youthful energy. The University of Guelph, with its ensemble of historic buildings, occupies a large chunk of the city's eastern flank, lending the city an air of collegiate charm (plus a particularly beloved campus-adjacent arboretum). But, beyond the campus, it's the intersecting rivers that add a special touch to the city's activities and views. Riverside trails, dining spots jutting over the banks, and graceful bridges afford many opportunities for pretty views.
Guelph has enough to do that you could make a trip of several days to the city. It sits less than a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, making it a convenient detour. While there is a secret wilderness that thrives in Toronto, Guelph offers many more opportunities for getting outdoors, too. The Guelph Lake Conservation Area, at its north fringes, has beaches along a reservoir that's a draw for kayakers or sailors. Meanwhile, the city's downtown riverside trails extend far beyond the urban core, connecting all the way to the shores of Lake Huron with the G2G Rail Trail. That mix of walkable nature and small-city culture could make Guelph a worthy consideration for your next Canadian discovery.
Riverside views and walks in Guelph
An adventure-filled way to get the best of Guelph's scenery is by walking along its downtown trails. The aptly named Downtown Trail is a 3.8-mile round-trip walk that follows the Speed River along a former railway route. The trail starts close to where the Speed River conjoins with the Eramosa River, and there's a covered bridge near the intersection that makes for a photo op before you set off. Proceeding northwards on the Downtown Trail, you'll pass a couple of interesting historic sites. One is Allan's Mill, where you can see some ruins from Guelph's industrial past. A couple of minutes further, you'll reach Locomotive 6167, a preserved 1940 train engine that now resides in the park on the river's bank.
The northern reach of the Downtown Trail ends where the Riverside Park begins. This park was one recommended by a local Reddit user, who wrote, "It has playground equipment for kids, a concession stand, gardens, and there's often big events going on there." The park also has picnic tables, a disc golf course, a softball diamond, and an artful, manicured clock sculpture made of plants and flowers. There's a restroom here, too, if you need a break.
If you want to sit down and eat something with a view of the river and city, The Boathouse might be a good stop. It's located a stone's throw from the aforementioned covered bridge, and it's got 4.5 stars from Google Reviews. The Boathouse's specialties are tea and ice cream. It serves high tea every day, complete with a tower of sweets, scones, and mini sandwiches. Something reviewers particularly love about The Boathouse, though, is its riverside patio, where you can take in views of the river and bridge while sipping your Earl Grey.
More cultural stops around Guelph's university
Though touring the University of Guelph campus might not be appealing unless you're a prospective student, there's something the university offers that's a delight for all visitors: the Arboretum. Conserved by the university, the Arboretum is freely open to the public from dawn to dusk. It features over 1,700 types of woody plants, plus nearly 8 miles of trails that weave through gardens, meadows, and forest. "It's well-maintained, has informative signs about the different species, and is great for photography or birdwatching," a Google reviewer shared.
Another site within the University of Guelph footprint that's free to the public is the Art Gallery of Guelph. Inside, it has rotating exhibitions and a gift shop where you can buy locally made pottery, jewelry, and paintings. There's also an outdoor sculpture garden, with over 40 works spread across 2.5 acres, which reviewers especially enjoyed.
If you're flying in, the closest major airport to Guelph is the Toronto Pearson International Airport (as a fair warning, it's been called North America's most stressful airport, but there are ways to avoid getting stuck). Then, it's about an hour drive to Guelph. Travelers looking to make more trips outside of Toronto will find the scenic, German-inspired city of Kitchener another 30 to 40-minute drive beyond Guelph.