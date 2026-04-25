Canada's Vibrant College City In Ontario Is A Picturesque Gem

An adventure-filled way to get the best of Guelph's scenery is by walking along its downtown trails. The aptly named Downtown Trail is a 3.8-mile round-trip walk that follows the Speed River along a former railway route. The trail starts close to where the Speed River conjoins with the Eramosa River, and there's a covered bridge near the intersection that makes for a photo op before you set off. Proceeding northwards on the Downtown Trail, you'll pass a couple of interesting historic sites. One is Allan's Mill, where you can see some ruins from Guelph's industrial past. A couple of minutes further, you'll reach Locomotive 6167, a preserved 1940 train engine that now resides in the park on the river's bank.

The northern reach of the Downtown Trail ends where the Riverside Park begins. This park was one recommended by a local Reddit user, who wrote, "It has playground equipment for kids, a concession stand, gardens, and there's often big events going on there." The park also has picnic tables, a disc golf course, a softball diamond, and an artful, manicured clock sculpture made of plants and flowers. There's a restroom here, too, if you need a break.

If you want to sit down and eat something with a view of the river and city, The Boathouse might be a good stop. It's located a stone's throw from the aforementioned covered bridge, and it's got 4.5 stars from Google Reviews. The Boathouse's specialties are tea and ice cream. It serves high tea every day, complete with a tower of sweets, scones, and mini sandwiches. Something reviewers particularly love about The Boathouse, though, is its riverside patio, where you can take in views of the river and bridge while sipping your Earl Grey.