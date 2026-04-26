One Of Minnesota's Deepest Inland Lakes Is A Crystal-Clear Gem To Fish, Swim, Hike, And Camp

The best thing to do at La Salle Lake is to enjoy the great outdoors. Fishing is popular here, with a fishing pier at the northern end of the lake and a boat launch with trailer access. Anglers might reel in northern pike, walleye, black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass, rock bass, or yellow perch. Keep an eye out for signs with any specific fishing regulations, and don't forget to obtain your fishing license before you cast your line.

Swimming is allowed at La Salle Lake, although there is no official swimming beach here. The swimming area is located on the northern lakeshore near the boat launch and fishing pier. Swimmers and boaters should be respectful of one another, as it's a shared space.

With 11.5 miles of trails, La Salle Lake is a paradise for hikers. Those looking for an adventure can try the Challenge Trail, a 6.5-mile loop around the lake. This involves two creek crossings — depth will vary based on the season, but one creek may have knee-deep or even waist-deep water. It's a moderate hike and can take anywhere from three to six hours to complete.

For an easier option, try the River Overlook Trail. This hike is 1 mile each way, with beautiful panoramas of the Mississippi River Valley from the viewpoint. The Hunter Walking Trail is a 3-mile loop through forest and fields northwest of the lake. The Campground Trail is 1 mile each way, where you can see the variety of trees present here, like birch, oak, maple, and aspen. A Google reviewer recommends bringing bug spray for hiking at the lake.