One Of Minnesota's Deepest Inland Lakes Is A Crystal-Clear Gem To Fish, Swim, Hike, And Camp
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, so there are plenty of options for a lakeside getaway around the state. One of the deepest lakes in Minnesota is La Salle Lake, in the north-central part of the state, close to Bemidji, one of Minnesota's most serene lakeside towns. At 213 feet deep, La Salle Lake is the deepest lake fully contained in Minnesota — Lake Superior and crystal-clear Saganaga Lake may be deeper, but they aren't wholly in Minnesota.
La Salle Lake spans 221 acres, with some 18,600 feet of shoreline. The pristine lake has a water clarity score of 47, which ranks it above the mean score of 30. Clarity depth ranges each year, but can reach over 14 feet — so the water is often super clear here. The lake is a good spot for canoeing and kayaking, as well as spotting wildlife. You may see trumpeter swans, warblers, or beavers here. La Salle Lake is surrounded by forest, with red, jack, and white pines, white spruce, balsam fir, and white cedar trees present. It's a superb — and quiet — spot for fishing, swimming, hiking, and camping in nature.
Outdoor activities at La Salle Lake State Recreation Area
The best thing to do at La Salle Lake is to enjoy the great outdoors. Fishing is popular here, with a fishing pier at the northern end of the lake and a boat launch with trailer access. Anglers might reel in northern pike, walleye, black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass, rock bass, or yellow perch. Keep an eye out for signs with any specific fishing regulations, and don't forget to obtain your fishing license before you cast your line.
Swimming is allowed at La Salle Lake, although there is no official swimming beach here. The swimming area is located on the northern lakeshore near the boat launch and fishing pier. Swimmers and boaters should be respectful of one another, as it's a shared space.
With 11.5 miles of trails, La Salle Lake is a paradise for hikers. Those looking for an adventure can try the Challenge Trail, a 6.5-mile loop around the lake. This involves two creek crossings — depth will vary based on the season, but one creek may have knee-deep or even waist-deep water. It's a moderate hike and can take anywhere from three to six hours to complete.
For an easier option, try the River Overlook Trail. This hike is 1 mile each way, with beautiful panoramas of the Mississippi River Valley from the viewpoint. The Hunter Walking Trail is a 3-mile loop through forest and fields northwest of the lake. The Campground Trail is 1 mile each way, where you can see the variety of trees present here, like birch, oak, maple, and aspen. A Google reviewer recommends bringing bug spray for hiking at the lake.
Camping at La Salle Lake State Recreation Area
There's a campground with 39 campsites at La Salle Lake State Recreation Area, all of which have full electric, water, and sewer hookups. There are also flush toilets and showers — available from the fishing opener to the first Sunday in October — and laundry facilities, along with two cabins that can be rented. Black Bear Guest House sleeps up to 10 guests, while Lone Wolf Cabin sleeps up to four. Cell phone signal is limited in the park, but there is Wi-Fi available. One Google reviewer highlighted the toilet block with individual bathrooms, and praised the campsite, saying, "Love this full-service campground and park. ... This is my preferred camping spot when exploring the area."
La Salle Lake is in north-central Minnesota, a 25-minute drive from Bemidji. Bemidji Regional Airport is the closest airport, although you'll find far more flight options and connections from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a four-hour drive away. La Salle Lake also is just a 20-minute drive from Itasca State Park, the birthplace of the Mississippi River and Minnesota's oldest state park.