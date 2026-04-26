Virginia's Underrated State Park Is A Lovely Escape With Trails, Camping, And Scenic Views
Down in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains lies a little place named Crooked Run Valley, a recognized historic district with colonial roots predating the founding of America. Comprising rolling hills and pastoral landscapes, this is where you'll find Sky Meadows State Park, a hidden gem among Virginia's state park system of more than 40 designated sites. Sky Meadows spans roughly 1,860 acres of forests and fields that stretch into the horizon where the crests of the Appalachian Mountains rise into the sky. While the state park is located just 60 miles west of Washington, D.C., it's difficult to imagine the hustle and bustle of the nation's capital city near surroundings as scenic as these.
Located just outside the little village of Paris, Virginia, Sky Meadows State Park feels about as remote as you can get in Northern Virginia. It's just over 10 miles from Marshall, Virginia's foodie destination known for farm-to-table fare, but the valley's history stretches back even further than many of the surrounding towns. Originally inhabited by the Manahoac Tribe, the region became home to English settlers as early as the 1730s, many of whose houses still stand today. Most famously, Sky Meadows State Park is situated on the historic Mount Bleak Farm, constructed by Abner Settle in 1843. But the land itself is actually a mosaic of six historic properties, including the Lost Mountain area of the park, which was originally owned by George Washington. The resulting landscape is as gorgeous as they come, complete with a historic home, bucolic meadows, and forest ponds and streams.
Hike across 22 miles with Appalachian Trail access
Of all the recreation opportunities offered at Sky Meadows State Park, it's fair to say the site's primary attraction is its scenic hiking routes. Sky Meadows offers 22 miles of trails, 19.5 miles of which are also open to horseback riding or biking, and nearly all of which lead to stunning pastoral vistas. The park's most popular trek is the Piedmont Overlook Trail, which is rated easy to moderate with an elevation gain of 475 feet. While just 0.6 miles in length, it can be incorporated into a 2.2- or 5.2-mile loop. Though the steep hills provide this trail's primary challenge, stunning views of distant mountains are foregrounded by the rolling hills and rows of trees.
The park also boasts a number of other breathtaking overlooks, including the Bridle Overlook on Rolling Meadows Trail — the park's only overlook accessible by horseback. Select paths, like the North Ridge and Ambassador Whitehouse Trails, connect to the Appalachian Trail, providing an entry point to the vast breadth of the Appalachian Mountains. Sky Meadows State Park's entrance is roughly 80 miles south of the 2,190-mile trail's halfway point, making it a perfect gateway north or south. If you're planning a long-distance hike across Virginia, consider heading about 190 miles south to one of the most photographed spots on the Appalachian Trail.
Sky Meadows' most unique feature is perhaps its dedicated Children's Discovery Area, a feature that makes the park especially family-friendly. The area hosts Virginia's very first Nature Explore Certified Classroom, which includes a 0.7-mile trail designed to engage young hikers and play stations focused on agriculture, history, and nature. There's also a Sensory Explorers' Trail, which provides adaptations for the blind and visually impaired to experience the region's 300+ years of agricultural history.
Spend the night at an International Dark Sky Park
Sky Meadows State Park is open from 8 a.m. until dusk, year-round, including holidays. Parking is priced at $10, even during peak season, and the visitors center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, with extended hours on Fridays through Sundays until 6 p.m. There's enough to see at the park that it warrants an overnight stay. Sky Meadows only offers primitive campgrounds, including a couple of group campsites. Small campsites cost $27 a night for non-Virginia residents and $21 for Virginia locals. The park's primitive sites immerse visitors in forested surroundings by requiring a mile-long hike along the Hadow Trail to access them. The reward is more than worth the effort.
Sky Meadows is far enough from the city lights that it hosts regular astronomy programs. The park's status as an International Dark Sky Park puts it in league with some of America's best locations for stargazing, and the lack of light pollution makes it a prime spot to experience major astronomical events or spot the glow of the Milky Way. The best spot for viewing pitch-black skies? Turner Pond — a little 3.5-acre pond where you can see the constellations reflected in a calm, tranquil surface. By day, visitors can fish here, with common catches including bass, catfish, crappie, and bluegill, but by night, it becomes a designated stargazing area where darkness envelopes the sky.
Sky Meadows State Park may not have the name recognition of Virginia's more famous outdoor destinations, but that's central to its appeal. With wide-open trails, deep-rooted history, and some of the darkest skies around, it offers a kind of quiet escape that feels worlds away from the D.C. corridor despite being just an hour's drive away.