Virginia's Underrated State Park Is A Lovely Escape With Trails, Camping, And Scenic Views

Down in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains lies a little place named Crooked Run Valley, a recognized historic district with colonial roots predating the founding of America. Comprising rolling hills and pastoral landscapes, this is where you'll find Sky Meadows State Park, a hidden gem among Virginia's state park system of more than 40 designated sites. Sky Meadows spans roughly 1,860 acres of forests and fields that stretch into the horizon where the crests of the Appalachian Mountains rise into the sky. While the state park is located just 60 miles west of Washington, D.C., it's difficult to imagine the hustle and bustle of the nation's capital city near surroundings as scenic as these.

Located just outside the little village of Paris, Virginia, Sky Meadows State Park feels about as remote as you can get in Northern Virginia. It's just over 10 miles from Marshall, Virginia's foodie destination known for farm-to-table fare, but the valley's history stretches back even further than many of the surrounding towns. Originally inhabited by the Manahoac Tribe, the region became home to English settlers as early as the 1730s, many of whose houses still stand today. Most famously, Sky Meadows State Park is situated on the historic Mount Bleak Farm, constructed by Abner Settle in 1843. But the land itself is actually a mosaic of six historic properties, including the Lost Mountain area of the park, which was originally owned by George Washington. The resulting landscape is as gorgeous as they come, complete with a historic home, bucolic meadows, and forest ponds and streams.