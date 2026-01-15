One Of The Most Photographed Spots On The Appalachian Trail Is A Renowned Virginia Hike

Spanning about 2,180 miles, the Appalachian Trail boasts some of the best hiking in the United States. More than 3,000 people attempt to hike the entire trail each year, but not everyone is up for trekking across 14 states — and that's ok. I'm one of those people, and I can attest that there are some spectacular day hikes that give you a great experience as well. If you're looking for a renowned adventure on the Appalachian Trail without committing to months of hiking, you may want to start your search in Virginia. That's where most of the trail is located, and with more than 557 miles, there are plenty of options. If you're looking for pure, breathtaking scenery, you'll enjoy the hike to McAfee Knob on top of Catawba Mountain. It's one of three hikes that make up Virginia's Triple Crown of Hiking and is the most photographed spot on the Appalachian Trail.

Prior to my visit to McAfee Knob, I had hiked another iconic section of the Appalachian Trail with panoramic views — the Beauty Spot on Unaka Mountain in Tennessee. I thought that was a really picturesque spot too, and I wondered what made McAfee Knob claim the title of the trail's most popular place to take pictures. As soon as I made the trek to the peak and saw the jaw-dropping scenery of the mountains and valleys, I quickly saw why. It truly is that spectacular. AllTrails ranks it as one of the best hiking trails in all of Virginia, and in addition to the phenomenal views, the trek to the top is just as enjoyable and photo-worthy.