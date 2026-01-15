One Of The Most Photographed Spots On The Appalachian Trail Is A Renowned Virginia Hike
Spanning about 2,180 miles, the Appalachian Trail boasts some of the best hiking in the United States. More than 3,000 people attempt to hike the entire trail each year, but not everyone is up for trekking across 14 states — and that's ok. I'm one of those people, and I can attest that there are some spectacular day hikes that give you a great experience as well. If you're looking for a renowned adventure on the Appalachian Trail without committing to months of hiking, you may want to start your search in Virginia. That's where most of the trail is located, and with more than 557 miles, there are plenty of options. If you're looking for pure, breathtaking scenery, you'll enjoy the hike to McAfee Knob on top of Catawba Mountain. It's one of three hikes that make up Virginia's Triple Crown of Hiking and is the most photographed spot on the Appalachian Trail.
Prior to my visit to McAfee Knob, I had hiked another iconic section of the Appalachian Trail with panoramic views — the Beauty Spot on Unaka Mountain in Tennessee. I thought that was a really picturesque spot too, and I wondered what made McAfee Knob claim the title of the trail's most popular place to take pictures. As soon as I made the trek to the peak and saw the jaw-dropping scenery of the mountains and valleys, I quickly saw why. It truly is that spectacular. AllTrails ranks it as one of the best hiking trails in all of Virginia, and in addition to the phenomenal views, the trek to the top is just as enjoyable and photo-worthy.
McAfee Knob is one of the best hikes on the Appalachian Trail
The hike to McAfee Knob is about 8 miles round-trip. Starting at the trailhead on Route 311, you'll follow the white-blazed trail for 4 miles as you make your way to the main attraction. The epic, 270-degree panoramic view is what people come to take pictures of, but you'll also have nice scenery along the way. If you decide to go during leaf-peeping season, as I did, the pops of yellow and red will make it even more photogenic.
Allow at least four to six hours for the round-trip hike, depending on how much time you want to spend at the top. As the most photographed spot on the Appalachian Trail, you'll of course want to allow time to snap plenty of pictures. My friends and I also packed a lunch and had a nice picnic at the peak so we could enjoy the views a little longer.
The scenery alone is enough to make this one of Virginia's most renowned hikes, but it's also a fun, moderate hike that's well-marked. Once you've reached the famous McAfee Knob, you'll be at an elevation of 3,197 feet. The ascent is gradual, but this isn't a technical climb. It's steady and doesn't have dramatic, steep inclines to traverse. Once you get to the top, you'll clearly see just how far you've gone and be able to revel in your accomplishment. Just don't celebrate your feat too close to the edge while having your picture taken on McAfee Knob.
Tips for vising one of Virginia's most renowned hikes
The trek to McAfee Knob is very popular, so be prepared before you go. If you want to park at the trailhead, you'll follow the winding roads to Catawba — Virginia's Blue Ridge hideaway with unmatched views. The parking lot can fill up quickly, especially on weekends. If you're hiking with others, consider carpooling and riding together. You can also take a shuttle that will drop you off at the trailhead, eliminating the uncertainty of grabbing one of the coveted parking spaces (just make sure you book your ride in advance). The McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle operates Friday through Sunday, including on Memorial Day and Labor Day. You can book your shuttle ticket online, and at the time of writing, it costs $6 for a one-way ticket or $11 for a round-trip.
If you're coming in from out of town, you can fly into Roanoke, Virginia's "Star City of the South." When you touch down at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport, you can rent a car and drive to the McAfee Knob trailhead in about 20 minutes — or one of the nearby locations where the shuttle will pick you up. You can't pitch a tent on McAfee Knob, but there are nearby campsites and shelters along the Appalachian Trail, including the Pig Farm Campsite and Campbell Shelter. You'll also find several hotels in Roanoke. If you're up for more hiking while you're there, you can even hike to the iconic star that gave the city its nickname.