Virginia's Foodie Destination Between D.C. And Winchester Boasts Farm-To-Table Dining And Scenic Trails
From learning about its place in American colonial history to exploring the outdoors in its state parks, Virginia is the place to be. In a state like this, cozy and comfortable destinations earn the spotlight, with areas like Marshall gaining renown in their own unique ways. Marshall is located in Fauquier County, the same county as Warrenton, the small Virginia town celebrated for its wineries and historic charm. In Marshall, visitors can enjoy exceptional dining and outdoor activities. The town is located 49 miles from Washington, D.C., meaning you'll have less than an hour's drive from the capital. It's also pretty close to the quaint city of Winchester and its tree-lined cobbled streets and historic charm, as it is only 31 miles away.
Visitors can choose from a range of accommodations when visiting Marshall, from boutique stays to resort-style escapes. At the heart of downtown, The Rooms Up There welcomes guests with thoughtfully designed suites inside a restored 1805 storehouse. A short drive away, Airlie Hotel provides a resort experience featuring wine dinners, farm tours, yoga classes, and outdoor recreation, exactly what you'd want from your home base when exploring the cuisine and outdoor adventures the area has to offer.
Enjoy Marshall's fabulous dining culture
Perhaps the main highlight of Marshall is its superb dining scene. Leading the town's culinary reputation is Field & Main. The restaurant is celebrated for its farm-to-table philosophy, where menus shift daily to reflect the freshest local ingredients. Housed in a meticulously renovated 200-year-old home, the restaurant is rustic and warm and features an elevated dining experience. The leadership members emphasizes collaboration with regional farmers. They do this by crafting dishes such as Fire Seared Trout, Creamed Corn Bread Puddin', and a specialty five-course tasting menu called "The Present Menu," which encourages guests to savor the present moment.
Apart from this and other traditional dining highlights like the Bistro @ The Porch, the options around Marshall are varied. Here, guests can get their fill at casual cafés and nationally recognized bakeries. Red Truck Rural Bakery is a local icon, celebrated for its house-made pastries, breads, and apple pies. The bakery even gained national attention after Oprah Winfrey and President Barack Obama praised it. Meanwhile, The Whole Ox, run by local butcher Amanda Luhowiak, specializes in pasture-raised, hormone-free meats and hearty prepared foods, supplying its Ox Box members a monthly rotation of hand-cut offerings.
Trails and horseback riding in Marshall
Just a 15-minute drive from Marshall, Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane is the perfect place to get acquainted with the outdoors. That's due largely to its well-maintained network of over 20 miles of hiking trails. These interconnected routes range from beginner-friendly walks through meadows to challenging climbs, which have panoramic views of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. The Piedmont Overlook Trail is one of the most popular routes at Sky Meadows State Park, featuring a moderate climb and running approximately 5 miles round-trip. For more adventures, you can drive a little over an hour to Hawksbill Mountain, Shenandoah's highest peak with 360-degree views of the valley and mountains.
Equestrians are also more than welcome to enjoy Marshall. That's because the state park has about 10 ½ miles of dedicated horse trails. Here, riders will be in for a visual treat comprised of open fields with wooded terrain. The broader Marshall area builds on this tradition, supporting a vibrant equestrian community. Facilities such as Elysian Hills host training events like Starter Horse Trials and Jump Derbies, while Forecast Farms provides lessons, boarding, and riding programs tailored to a range of skill levels. You can also explore other nearby riding opportunities, like Royal Horseshoe Farms, that offer scenic trail rides based on experience level, a great option if you're just visiting Marshall for a short time.