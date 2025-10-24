Virginia's Foodie Destination Between D.C. And Winchester Boasts Farm-To-Table Dining And Scenic Trails

From learning about its place in American colonial history to exploring the outdoors in its state parks, Virginia is the place to be. In a state like this, cozy and comfortable destinations earn the spotlight, with areas like Marshall gaining renown in their own unique ways. Marshall is located in Fauquier County, the same county as Warrenton, the small Virginia town celebrated for its wineries and historic charm. In Marshall, visitors can enjoy exceptional dining and outdoor activities. The town is located 49 miles from Washington, D.C., meaning you'll have less than an hour's drive from the capital. It's also pretty close to the quaint city of Winchester and its tree-lined cobbled streets and historic charm, as it is only 31 miles away.

Visitors can choose from a range of accommodations when visiting Marshall, from boutique stays to resort-style escapes. At the heart of downtown, The Rooms Up There welcomes guests with thoughtfully designed suites inside a restored 1805 storehouse. A short drive away, Airlie Hotel provides a resort experience featuring wine dinners, farm tours, yoga classes, and outdoor recreation, exactly what you'd want from your home base when exploring the cuisine and outdoor adventures the area has to offer.