The 5 Best Coastal Cities In Europe To Retire, According To Experts

Harborside mezze dishes, sunsets over the Med, long days of yachting between sun-kissed isles, aperitivo hours on cobbled piazzas — if your retirement dream looks anything like all that, you've come to the right place. This guide runs through five of the best coastal cities in Europe to retire to, places where sand, sun, sea, and urban life are all part of the deal.

To get our spots, we looked to the experts. Specifically, we collated the findings of two studies on just this topic from leading authorities in the economics niche: Global property platform Pacaso and financial advisory firm Money Minder. We then applied some extra filters of our own to come up with the crème de la crème of retirement locales in Europe that are within easy striking distance of the sea or ocean.

The final selection makes for some wanderlust-inducing reading, to say the least. It ranges from the beach-bum haven of Malaga on Spain's Mediterranean coastline all the way to the shores of the Gulf of Finland, offering balmy sand stretches down south alongside more rugged coastal getaways up north, not to mention cities to suit a wide variety of travelers.