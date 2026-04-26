The 5 Best Coastal Cities In Europe To Retire, According To Experts
Harborside mezze dishes, sunsets over the Med, long days of yachting between sun-kissed isles, aperitivo hours on cobbled piazzas — if your retirement dream looks anything like all that, you've come to the right place. This guide runs through five of the best coastal cities in Europe to retire to, places where sand, sun, sea, and urban life are all part of the deal.
To get our spots, we looked to the experts. Specifically, we collated the findings of two studies on just this topic from leading authorities in the economics niche: Global property platform Pacaso and financial advisory firm Money Minder. We then applied some extra filters of our own to come up with the crème de la crème of retirement locales in Europe that are within easy striking distance of the sea or ocean.
The final selection makes for some wanderlust-inducing reading, to say the least. It ranges from the beach-bum haven of Malaga on Spain's Mediterranean coastline all the way to the shores of the Gulf of Finland, offering balmy sand stretches down south alongside more rugged coastal getaways up north, not to mention cities to suit a wide variety of travelers.
Valencia, Spain
The paella-scented metropolis of Valencia comes in poll position on this list of the most desirable seaside retirement cities in Europe. It was mentioned in both source studies and even occupied the top spot in Pacaso's rankings, beating the likes of Paris and London to first place. Granted, it might not be quite as famous as the home of the Louvre or Buckingham Palace, but peer between the ancient, 2,000-year-old streets and you'll quickly get an idea of why it's such a doozy.
First off, it's hard to ignore the credentials. Valencia was nominated as the very best city to live in in the 2024 InterNations ranking, a league table that's voted on by 12,500 expats from all around the globe. According to the numbers, not a single respondent in the Spanish city had a bad thing to say about it. Plus, it's not the first time it's been ranked the world's best — it held the same enviable position back in 2022 and 2020.
More anecdotal stuff comes from the r/retirement subreddit, where one poster, replying to someone thinking of Valencia as a destination of choice, says: "I visited Valencia last fall and it was pretty amazing. I found it very safe (day and night), great food, beautiful sidewalk with restaurants next to the beach." Talking of the beach, Valencia manages to put sand and sea within very easy striking distance of its cutting-edge science institutions and historic core. And there's great beach variety, too. According to Lonley Planet, you can hit bustling Las Arenas for that buzzy promenade vibe, or venture out to El Saler for empty dunes and pine woods.
Helsinki, Finland
If spending your weekends wandering centuries-old forts or hiking through national parks filled with lingonberries sounds more like the retirement you've been dreaming of, then consider looking north, to the Finnish capital of Helsinki. This city of 650,000 people was the only other to get two points during research, one for a mention in each of our chosen source studies.
And they're not the only studies that agree. According to Hel.fi, the official website of the city of Helsinki, this town is up there with the most sustainable destinations in the world. More than that, it's worth pointing out that Finland has reigned at the top of the World Happiness Report for nine — yep, nine! — years in a row now!
So, it's sustainable, it's livable, and it's happy, but what about the coast? You might not get sun-scorched Spanish sands here, but you do get a whole dang archipelago of over 300 islands that's riddled with fragrant pine forests, rocky swimming coves, and hiking paths. Oh, and never forget that this is the land of saunas. Some even estimate that there are over 3 million saunas in Finland as a whole, including some particularly fantastic ones peppering the shoreline around the capital.
The Hague, The Netherlands
The Hague — usually referred to locally by its Dutch monikers of Den Haag or 's-Gravenhage — often gets written off by travelers as little more than an administrative and political hub. But, as Lonely Planet is quick to point out, there's high culture, nightlife, and a nascent culinary scene waiting behind that straight-laced veneer. That, plus a whopping 6.8 miles of sandy North Sea coastline!
More to the point, The Hague managed a laudable third place on Pacaso's pick of the top retirement destinations on the continent, where it scored highly for provision of healthcare services and overall safety. Indeed, according to Expatica, the Netherlands is consistently ranked among the countries with the best health systems on the globe, while The Hague itself comes in ninth on Numbeo's league table of the world's safest cities.
You also only need to hop a 30-minute tram from the heart of that ultra-safe city center to get to the beaches. They open up in great sweeps of sand at Scheveningen Strand, where sailing competitions and beachside wine bars beckon. Go just a little further, and you can escape to wilder climbs, such as the Wassenaarse Slag, where the crowds drop away, and dunes roll on to the horizon.
Malaga, Spain
As an expat, you certainly wouldn't be alone if you chose to settle in Malaga. It's estimated that Spain is currently home to around a whopping 300,000 British retirees, many of whom head straight for the sun-kissed reaches of the Costa del Sol, the beach-fringed southern region where this city makes its home. Dig a little deeper, and you find that something like 8% of the population of Malaga itself is over 65 and from abroad, making this one the second most popular retirement destination in the whole of Spain.
All that's backed up by a third-place finish on Money Minder's run-through of the best European cities for retirement, which it points out is thanks to a lot of things: The abundance of leisure facilities, museums, and — perhaps even more tempting — wineries. They also wax lyrical about the climate in Malaga. Let's just say it makes for good listening to the budding beach bum, for Malaga averages over 300 hours of sunshine every year, and some of the warmest winters on the continent.
Then there are the beaches. Malaga sits plumb at the center of the Costa del Sol, a region imbued with everything from bustling urban beaches to wild, mountain-backed strands. Head an hour east from town to hit Spain's wildly popular swim beach at Playa de las Lindes (it has dog lifeguards, don't you know?). Go 25 minutes southwest, and you'll be in Torremolinos, where long runs of powder are backed by a lively promenade peppered with bars and eateries.
Lagos, Portugal
No list of hot retirement spots in Europe could possibly go by without a mention of the Portuguese Algarve, a corner of the continent that global mobility experts Sable International have hailed as the "ideal destination for retirees" on account of its seemingly endless sunshine, good cost of living ratios, and thriving expat communities. There are umpteen villages and towns here that could draw the eye, but it's Lagos that makes it onto this list on account of a ninth-place finish in Pacaso's selection.
It's hard to argue with the plaudits. Lagos is a renowned coastal city that's a beachy paradise, offering access to that quintessentially Algarvian type of coastline — think russet cliffs above beaches of gold-tinged sand and glowing turquoise water. For that vibe, hit up pretty Praia Dona Ana, which is actually within walking distance of downtown. Or, you could venture out to Salema. It's a fishing village only 25 minutes' drive away from Lagos proper, offering a glimpse of what Rick Steves calls "old Algarve magic."
It's also worth pointing out that Lagos isn't just a beach resort and nothing else. There are centuries of history lurking in the city's old town area, a district that sprouts handsome Baroque churches and is encircled by Roman-era walls. You can also shop in traditional fish markets and spend afternoons hiking clifftop trails with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Methodology
To establish this list of the top coastal cities in Europe to retire to, I drew on two established and independent rankings. The first was a study by the global co-ownership platform Pacaso that evaluated European destinations based on key retirement factors, from social security rates to climate. The second was an index compiled by wealth consultants Money Minder, who scored the 50 largest European cities on criteria such as house prices, crime and safety rates, average cost of groceries, and more.
I applied my own filters to both lists, eliminating anywhere that wasn't truly coastal (I made sure that each place listed above has beaches or coastline within city limits) and anywhere that wasn't truly a city (islands, smaller towns, and country-wide mentions were not considered). I awarded a point to every destination that satisfied those filters each time it was mentioned in the source articles, prioritizing destinations that got multiple mentions towards the top of my list.