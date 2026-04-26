This Once-Thriving Midwest Missile Base Was Abandoned And Transformed Into A Historic Site

What looks like a weathered military compound near Wheeler, Indiana, was once part of a nationwide defense system to stave off Cold War threats. Sitting just beyond the Indiana Dunes — one of the Midwest beaches that could pass for the Caribbean — the Nike Missile Site C-47 is an intact missile control and launch site that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places. You hardly have to worry about a missile being fired off here, as the site's been closed since 1972, but numerous industrial-looking concrete buildings create a Cold War-era landscape near the Lake Michigan shore. A portion of the site is accessible to visitors and partly operates as a paintball arena.

Site C-47 was part of a national matrix of bases for Nike missiles, which were radar-guided and intended to deter enemies from attacking U.S. cities. C-47 was one of around 20 such sites encircling Chicago in its defense, six of them in Indiana, and it was the first Nike base in Indiana added to the National Register. Its historical significance lies in the fact that it contained all three components of the Nike defense system: radar towers for tracking targets, a multi-missile launch base, and an administrative unit to approve launches. The launch area is closed off from public access, but you can still visit the grounds of the administrative area and see the radar towers.