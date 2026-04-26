Sacramento's Vibrant Suburb Is A City With River Views, Trails, And Tasty Eats
Tucked into Northern California's rolling hills — about 14 miles from Sacramento — sits Rancho Cordova, a small suburban city that rests along the American River and offers 26 miles of hiking and biking trails, plus mesmerizing views. In the heart of California's gold rush country, the American River courses through Rancho Cordova for 6 miles. Scenic riverside paths such as the American River Parkway tempt trail trekkers year-round, while Hagan Community Park, Rossmoor Bar, and the Lower Sunrise Recreation Area offer plenty of entry points into the river.
Over 90 languages are spoken amidst the city's approximately 85,000 residents, making Rancho Cordova one of America's most culturally diverse cities. With such a rich cultural tapestry, riparian Rancho Cordova also teems with tasty cuisine. After a full day of exploration, choose from a bevy of culinary options reflecting its expansive international community. You'll find a multitude of restaurants within this quaint hamlet, each doling up dozens of edible or drinkable options to fuel up on while winding down.
From relaxation to river recreation in Rancho Cordova
Coloma may be known as "California's best river town," but Rancho Cordova also offers plenty of places to relax riverside in its plethora of parks. Along the American River in the center of town is one of the largest, Hagan Community Park. Here, you'll find 24 picnic areas and many grassy knolls, perfect for enjoying lunch while watching the water stream by. Families will appreciate the park's three playgrounds, athletic fields, and dog park. A community pool at the Hagan Community Center offers an alternative to dipping in the river.
From the park, take a leisurely stroll along the American River Trail for 2.7 miles. Reviewers tout the trail as having plenty of scenic flora and fauna along the way, ranging from wildflowers and blackberry bushes to butterflies and the occasional sea lion. Others warn of rattlesnakes on side trails and fast-moving cyclists sharing the same path.
During the area's hot summer months that can reach upwards of 90 degrees, plenty of recreation in the water can also be found in Rancho Cordova. Cool off in town by rafting the American River, boating across Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, or learning to windsurf on Lake Natoma. For little ones, the White Rock Splash Park entertains in the summer with water slides and a dump bucket.
Rancho Cordova's eclectic and tasty eats
Rancho Cordova is about a 30-minute drive from the Sacramento International Airport, which ranks as the least stressful airport in the U.S. The town's multicultural population is a good indicator of the abundant global fare found here. However, lovers of American comfort food, farm-fresh produce, and fermented beverages will find plenty to nosh and sip on as well.
Adventurous eaters will find myriad multicultural foods at the KP International Market. For instant gratification sans preparation, head to the market's food court, where Asian, American, and Hispanic dishes can be found. Other international cuisine options can be found across Rancho Cordova as well, such as Italian, Japanese, and Salvadoran restaurants.
Some of Yelp's top Rancho Cordova restaurants simply serve up good old American staples. Burgers, salads, and sandwiches are easily found around town. One food-focused favorite here isn't a restaurant at all. Soil Born Farms is an urban agricultural project, with a public market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., where fresh organic produce, handcrafted products, and homemade foods are sold. Those looking for a drink in Rancho Cordova can head to the Barrel District, where five breweries and a distillery sit alongside a wine tasting room and even a meadery. When you're looking to imbibe, the Barrel District beckons with a huge array of libations to please every possible palate.