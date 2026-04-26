Sacramento's Vibrant Suburb Is A City With River Views, Trails, And Tasty Eats

Coloma may be known as "California's best river town," but Rancho Cordova also offers plenty of places to relax riverside in its plethora of parks. Along the American River in the center of town is one of the largest, Hagan Community Park. Here, you'll find 24 picnic areas and many grassy knolls, perfect for enjoying lunch while watching the water stream by. Families will appreciate the park's three playgrounds, athletic fields, and dog park. A community pool at the Hagan Community Center offers an alternative to dipping in the river.

From the park, take a leisurely stroll along the American River Trail for 2.7 miles. Reviewers tout the trail as having plenty of scenic flora and fauna along the way, ranging from wildflowers and blackberry bushes to butterflies and the occasional sea lion. Others warn of rattlesnakes on side trails and fast-moving cyclists sharing the same path.

During the area's hot summer months that can reach upwards of 90 degrees, plenty of recreation in the water can also be found in Rancho Cordova. Cool off in town by rafting the American River, boating across Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, or learning to windsurf on Lake Natoma. For little ones, the White Rock Splash Park entertains in the summer with water slides and a dump bucket.