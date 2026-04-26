This Abandoned And Restored Tower In The Blue Ridge Mountains Offers Ethereal Views Over North Carolina

Keeping watch near eclectic and artsy Asheville is a historic abandoned lookout tower offering panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Standing 70 feet tall on top of the 5,340-foot Frying Pan Mountain, the Frying Pan Fire Tower (also known as Fryingpan Mountain Lookout Tower) is one of the tallest in western North Carolina. Built in 1941 by the United States Forest Service (USFS), this watchtower was used to detect fires in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It takes its name from Frying Pan Gap, the trail that leads up to it, which supposedly got its name from a communal frying pan that local herders hung in a nearby tree.

Rangers would stay in the basic cabin on top of the tower for days at a time, making use of a bed, stove, and radio to alert others in case there were any fires in the vicinity. That "vicinity" includes a 360-view that extends 60 miles on a clear day to sites like Cold Mountain and Mount Pisgah. Over time, as technology developed and airplanes, cameras, and drones were used to detect and locate fires, the lookout tower became irrelevant.

The lookout tower was closed in the 1990s and left abandoned for years, until the USFS restored it in 2010 for hikers and visitors. The site has been subjected to graffiti and vandalism over the years, so it isn't exactly a preserved 20th-century time capsule, but its ethereal views, historic character, and short hike make it a worthwhile destination in the Blue Ridge Mountains.