This Abandoned And Restored Tower In The Blue Ridge Mountains Offers Ethereal Views Over North Carolina
Keeping watch near eclectic and artsy Asheville is a historic abandoned lookout tower offering panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Standing 70 feet tall on top of the 5,340-foot Frying Pan Mountain, the Frying Pan Fire Tower (also known as Fryingpan Mountain Lookout Tower) is one of the tallest in western North Carolina. Built in 1941 by the United States Forest Service (USFS), this watchtower was used to detect fires in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It takes its name from Frying Pan Gap, the trail that leads up to it, which supposedly got its name from a communal frying pan that local herders hung in a nearby tree.
Rangers would stay in the basic cabin on top of the tower for days at a time, making use of a bed, stove, and radio to alert others in case there were any fires in the vicinity. That "vicinity" includes a 360-view that extends 60 miles on a clear day to sites like Cold Mountain and Mount Pisgah. Over time, as technology developed and airplanes, cameras, and drones were used to detect and locate fires, the lookout tower became irrelevant.
The lookout tower was closed in the 1990s and left abandoned for years, until the USFS restored it in 2010 for hikers and visitors. The site has been subjected to graffiti and vandalism over the years, so it isn't exactly a preserved 20th-century time capsule, but its ethereal views, historic character, and short hike make it a worthwhile destination in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
How to visit the Frying Pan Fire Tower
The Frying Pan Fire Tower is located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, "America's favorite drive," through charming Blue Ridge Mountain towns. The Blue Ridge Parkway is sometimes closed, so be sure to check closures here, and be sure not to block the gate when you park. The tower is 50 minutes from Asheville and about 1.5 hours from the mountain views and smaller crowds of Pisgah National Forest. To reach the Frying Pan Fire Tower, you have to hike 1.5 miles out-and-back on an inclined gravel road. It takes about 25 minutes to walk to the tower, and you can do this hike year-round. For a longer trek, you can start at the Mount Pisgah Campground, which adds an extra 2 miles total to this hike.
Generally, the top cabin where rangers once slept is locked, although sometimes people find "creative" ways of opening it to then enter illegally and leave piles of trash inside. It's best to just leave the top portion be and practice leave no trace. Or, consider bringing a trash bag on your visit to collect rubbish around the base of the tower and help preserve this historic location.
Even though you can't access the top of the tower, you can enjoy the panoramic views by taking five flights of stairs to the section just below the top. Although sturdy, these creaky stairs are not ideal for those with a fear of heights, unless you want to do some good old-fashioned exposure therapy. Your dog may also hate them, so be prepared to piggyback or Babybjörn Fido on the way up or down for a little extra cardio workout.