Connecticut's Oldest Hotel (And Restaurant) Still Operating Is A Charming Inn Popular For Weddings

If you're dreaming of an overnight stay in a quarter-millennium-old estate, you may be picturing a chateau in France or a rustic Spanish finca. But if these idyllic destinations don't fit your budget, you can opt for a Stateside retreat nestled in the foothills of the Connecticut Berkshires. Here you'll find 1754 House Inn & Restaurant, a lodge property older than the nation itself. It's named for the year it was opened as an inn and often cited as the oldest working hotel and eatery in Connecticut. Built by Anthony Stoddard as a family home in 1736, it has a history stretching even further back than its days welcoming travelers.

1754 House sits in the charming town of Woodbury, the "antiques capital of Connecticut" that beckons visitors in with its dozens of historic buildings and popular green spaces, including the Flanders Nature Center and the view-filled Orenaug Park. This makes the property the perfect base camp for exploring New England's storied past or a classic backdrop for a wedding, a popular choice for a romantic ceremony in a restored 18th-century carriage house.

And while 1754 House boasts colonial architectural details like brick chimneys and white clapboard siding on its facade, its 17 guest rooms are as modern as they come, featuring bright, neutral tones, flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi, and temperature control. The destination is one scenic drive away from any New England state, and out-of-area guests can fly into Connecticut's bustling yet underrated capital city of Hartford, with the inn just an hour away from Bradley International Airport.