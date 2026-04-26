Connecticut's Oldest Hotel (And Restaurant) Still Operating Is A Charming Inn Popular For Weddings
If you're dreaming of an overnight stay in a quarter-millennium-old estate, you may be picturing a chateau in France or a rustic Spanish finca. But if these idyllic destinations don't fit your budget, you can opt for a Stateside retreat nestled in the foothills of the Connecticut Berkshires. Here you'll find 1754 House Inn & Restaurant, a lodge property older than the nation itself. It's named for the year it was opened as an inn and often cited as the oldest working hotel and eatery in Connecticut. Built by Anthony Stoddard as a family home in 1736, it has a history stretching even further back than its days welcoming travelers.
1754 House sits in the charming town of Woodbury, the "antiques capital of Connecticut" that beckons visitors in with its dozens of historic buildings and popular green spaces, including the Flanders Nature Center and the view-filled Orenaug Park. This makes the property the perfect base camp for exploring New England's storied past or a classic backdrop for a wedding, a popular choice for a romantic ceremony in a restored 18th-century carriage house.
And while 1754 House boasts colonial architectural details like brick chimneys and white clapboard siding on its facade, its 17 guest rooms are as modern as they come, featuring bright, neutral tones, flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi, and temperature control. The destination is one scenic drive away from any New England state, and out-of-area guests can fly into Connecticut's bustling yet underrated capital city of Hartford, with the inn just an hour away from Bradley International Airport.
Onsite amenities at 1754 House Inn & Restaurant
The dining room's culinary focus is on seasonal, refined dishes like Vermont cheddar-infused cauliflower gratin and plank-roasted organic Norwegian salmon. Hearty Sunday brunch options include bacon brussel hash and filet mignon steak and eggs, served alongside the signature 1754 Bloody Mary. "This restaurant has so much to offer," writes a satisfied Google reviewer. "You can dine and be fancy in the Inn, sit in the Tavern for a relaxed feel (the same amazing food) or eat on the patio. No matter where you eat, you have an amazing meal every time."
1754 House is also home to a blues club, The Flat Five, known for a rotating roster of acts well versed in roots, funk, and jazz. A local Google reviewer says, "The Flat Five downstairs is one of the best places to see live music. Bands and artist are always outstanding on Friday nights," and another visitor says the basement-level club "had that speakeasy feel."
The full-service event and wedding venue is another large draw to the property, capable of hosting up to 150 guests in an indoor, outdoor, or blended setting. The team can help with event logistics and one wedding guest highlights on Yelp that while "the venue was warm and cozy and the service was incredible ... the star of the show was Kaylee! She is the functions manager and she was truly perfection." Whether you're a Connecticut resident coming from New Haven, the pizza capital of the U.S., or it's your first time in the state, 1754 House has an experience you can enjoy.