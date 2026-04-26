Jacksonville's Oldest Neighborhood Is A Vibrant Florida Treasure With Walkable Charm And Cute Eateries
It might surprise you to learn that Jacksonville, Florida, is actually the largest city by landmass in the contiguous United States — almost double the size of Los Angeles — with over 840 square miles occupying the city's limits. The Gateway to Florida, as it's sometimes called, is home to over a million people and over 200 different neighborhoods. These neighborhoods come in different shapes and sizes, and include gems like the Southbank Riverwalk, a riverfront neighborhood with walkable eats and city skyline views, and Murray Hill, another walkable neighborhood boasting artsy charm and trendy dining. If you're fascinated by the idea of exploring such Jacksonville neighborhoods, here's another one to add to your list: a vibrant community called Springfield.
Springfield was established in 1869 and is the oldest neighborhood in Jacksonville. It's home to 19th-century romantic, revival, and craftsman homes which helped the neighborhood earn its place on the National Register of Historic Places. Interestingly enough, Jacksonville was a major film hub in the early 1900s and many silent film stars could be seen walking down the streets of Springfield.
Today, Springfield is home to approximately 6,000 residents. The neighborhood's Historic District covers an area of just under a square mile and has about 1800 historical structures over 75 years old. The best part is that, according to Walkscore, Springfield also happens to be among the top ten most walkable neighborhoods in the sprawling metropolis that is Jacksonville, meaning you could easily explore the area on foot without tiring yourself out. Walking will help maximize your travel experience since you'll be able to take in the neighborhood's historic architecture, excellent restaurants, and its lively Klutho Park — all of which are located within the borders of the Historic District.
Check out some must-try restaurants in Springfield, Jacksonville
If you work up an appetite after exploring Springfield's gridded streets, don't worry, because there are a plethora of great eateries for you to choose from. An absolute must-try is Othello, a hidden gem that specializes in delicacies that originate in the region spanning from southern Spain to the Middle East. Serving only dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, their menu showcases items like salads, seafood, and mains that include lamb shanks and chicken. The menu changes frequently, so be ready for that. Customers rave about Othello's service, with one diner writing on Google, "What truly sets Othello apart is the attention to service. The staff is warm, attentive, and genuinely welcoming. They make you feel at home while still delivering a polished, high-quality dining experience."
You can't be in Florida and not get a taste of some comfort food, and 1Foxy Lady Café and Catering serves just that. This local eatery specializes in Southern comfort and soul food inspired by recipes that have been passed down through the generations, though fused with some modern culinary style. Their sandwich options range from oxtail and cajun chicken ranch to salmon and seafood. They also have other items like wings and rice bowls, and although they specialize in catering, their cafe is located in the Historic District of Springfield.
You'll likely want something sweet by this point, and the 1748 Bakehouse offers pies and baked goods aplenty. Constantly ranked in magazines as a must-try spot, Jacksonville Magazine has won awards across multiple local and statewide magazines. Closed on Mondays, their list of famous pies include pecan, sweet lime, chocolate truffle, and blueberry. In addition, they also have other baked items like danishes, muffins, and croissants.
Visit one of Springfield's most celebrated parks
Although not as massive as Jacksonville's Bulls Bay Preserve — an underrated nature park with waterfalls and miles of trails – Klutho Park remains at the forefront of relaxation and activity in the city's Springfield neighborhood. Henry J. Klutho Park sits on the southwestern edge of Springfield's Historic District on Hogan's Creek, and this park is the place to be if you're looking to picnic, play disc golf, or take a relaxing walk. The 18-acre park was designed by one of Jacksonville's most prominent architects, Henry J. Klutho.
Every Independence Day, it hosts the annual Throwback Baseball Game – a baseball game with clothes and gear echoing a bygone era where Springfield's Eastside residents play its Westside ones. Tailgating, picnicking, and snacking on items sold from food trucks are all common practices on this fun-filled day. During the Jacksonville Porchfest — a festival held every November during which the front porches of Springfield's homes turn into stages featuring live music while its streets fill with art and food — Klutho Park serves as the hub for two of the twenty stages that host festivities.
Springfield is only a mile away from downtown Jacksonville, resulting in a five-minute drive, or a 20-minute walk. Buses 1 and 3 also provide service to the area, and that commute takes under 15 minutes to complete. Since Springfield is so close to downtown Jacksonville, it makes most sense to find accommodation in the city center. This also allows you the chance to choose from a range of different accommodation choices, from luxury stays to more budget-friendly options.