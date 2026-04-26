Jacksonville's Oldest Neighborhood Is A Vibrant Florida Treasure With Walkable Charm And Cute Eateries

It might surprise you to learn that Jacksonville, Florida, is actually the largest city by landmass in the contiguous United States — almost double the size of Los Angeles — with over 840 square miles occupying the city's limits. The Gateway to Florida, as it's sometimes called, is home to over a million people and over 200 different neighborhoods. These neighborhoods come in different shapes and sizes, and include gems like the Southbank Riverwalk, a riverfront neighborhood with walkable eats and city skyline views, and Murray Hill, another walkable neighborhood boasting artsy charm and trendy dining. If you're fascinated by the idea of exploring such Jacksonville neighborhoods, here's another one to add to your list: a vibrant community called Springfield.

Springfield was established in 1869 and is the oldest neighborhood in Jacksonville. It's home to 19th-century romantic, revival, and craftsman homes which helped the neighborhood earn its place on the National Register of Historic Places. Interestingly enough, Jacksonville was a major film hub in the early 1900s and many silent film stars could be seen walking down the streets of Springfield.

Today, Springfield is home to approximately 6,000 residents. The neighborhood's Historic District covers an area of just under a square mile and has about 1800 historical structures over 75 years old. The best part is that, according to Walkscore, Springfield also happens to be among the top ten most walkable neighborhoods in the sprawling metropolis that is Jacksonville, meaning you could easily explore the area on foot without tiring yourself out. Walking will help maximize your travel experience since you'll be able to take in the neighborhood's historic architecture, excellent restaurants, and its lively Klutho Park — all of which are located within the borders of the Historic District.