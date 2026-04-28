Situated Between Green Bay And Minneapolis Is Wisconsin's Affordable City With Camping And River Views

Some sections of the Midwest are known for underrated scenic villages or drives brimming with small-town charm. Wisconsin's Clark County, where the Black River runs along Route 73 to the Mississippi River watershed, is no exception. In this county, the city of Greenwood delivers low-cost ways to enjoy the great outdoors. The riverside town is about 2.5 hours from both Green Bay and Minneapolis and their respective airports.

The best time to explore Greenwood is summer, when long days allow plenty of time to dawdle along the river's edge, explore nearby ATV trails, go horseback riding, or fish. While you can't fish from the Historic Highway G Bridge, you can catch an iconic view of the Black River from there. Meanwhile, just off Main Street, the Branstiter Museum takes visitors to circa-1900 Greenwood, via a walkway lined with 17 original storefronts and displays of miniature antique cars, coins, and tools from the logging and dairy industries.

Of course, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce maintains a regular roster of local events, too. These include everything from city-wide garage sales and an annual Easter Egg Hunt to a Dairy Days parade in June and the yearly Christmas Lighting Contest. While in town, visitors can stay at Sunset Pines Resort (open year-round in nearby Willard), which offers accessible cabins and supports outdoor experiences for all ages through the nonprofit Rock Creek Disabled Outdoors. Other local accommodations, such as cabins and apartments, can be found on Airbnb and Vrbo.