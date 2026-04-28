Situated Between Green Bay And Minneapolis Is Wisconsin's Affordable City With Camping And River Views
Some sections of the Midwest are known for underrated scenic villages or drives brimming with small-town charm. Wisconsin's Clark County, where the Black River runs along Route 73 to the Mississippi River watershed, is no exception. In this county, the city of Greenwood delivers low-cost ways to enjoy the great outdoors. The riverside town is about 2.5 hours from both Green Bay and Minneapolis and their respective airports.
The best time to explore Greenwood is summer, when long days allow plenty of time to dawdle along the river's edge, explore nearby ATV trails, go horseback riding, or fish. While you can't fish from the Historic Highway G Bridge, you can catch an iconic view of the Black River from there. Meanwhile, just off Main Street, the Branstiter Museum takes visitors to circa-1900 Greenwood, via a walkway lined with 17 original storefronts and displays of miniature antique cars, coins, and tools from the logging and dairy industries.
Of course, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce maintains a regular roster of local events, too. These include everything from city-wide garage sales and an annual Easter Egg Hunt to a Dairy Days parade in June and the yearly Christmas Lighting Contest. While in town, visitors can stay at Sunset Pines Resort (open year-round in nearby Willard), which offers accessible cabins and supports outdoor experiences for all ages through the nonprofit Rock Creek Disabled Outdoors. Other local accommodations, such as cabins and apartments, can be found on Airbnb and Vrbo.
Enjoy outdoor adventures along Greenwood's Black River
If you're lucky enough to claim one of the 15 first-come, first-served sites on Greenwood Park and Campground's loop, you'll be backed up to the top input of Greenwood's section of the Black River. The free campsites border on rustic, with shared electrical hookups and access to water, but no showers. However, you're within walking distance of Greenwood's affordable eateries. If you don't have a self-contained camper, remember to bring a hat, wet wipes, and a 5-gallon solar water bladder.
Wedges Creek Hideaway (just outside central Greenwood) offers camping options, hosts regular free community events, and has an event venue that can be rented out for weddings. With a 4.8-star rating on Google, the Hideaway treats visitors to brick-oven pizza, live music, gravel bike trails, and winter sleigh rides. Lodging options include a five-bedroom farmhouse, tiny cabins, and a 20-space campground with full hookups. Wood is available for a nominal fee. However, you'll want to bring your own gear, bug spray, and plenty of water — it's 22 miles from here to the nearest Walmart.
Outdoor enthusiasts who'd rather be paddling will find that Greenwood's 5-mile section of the Black River offers Class 1 or 2 rapids and side channels to explore. The main put-in is west of Reese Avenue, with another at the Greenwood Park and Campground, and a third on Sladich Road. For more fun along the river, you can drive about an hour to Black River Falls and check out its friendly vibes and scenic views.
Discover some delightful adventures in and around Greenwood
Families are drawn to Greenwood's budget-friendly spots for barbecue, burgers, and pizza. The Hog Cabin Bar-B-Que earns rave reviews on Google for ribs that are "tender, smoky, and fall-off-the-bone delicious." The Kow Kickin Cafe serves up brunch and daily specials on Monday to Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Fridays, it's open through 6 p.m., serving prime rib for dinner. On Saturdays and Sundays, it shuts down at 1:30 p.m. Likewise, fans of Funte's Bar & Grill rave about the reasonably priced fish and chips, as well as the homemade pizza.
When you're unable to enjoy Greenwood's outdoors, peek behind the scenes of the woman-owned, award-winning Marieke Gouda in nearby Thorpe. This farmstead cheese shop is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. You can also stay for a bite to eat at the café from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you're into roadside attractions, Clyde Wynia's Jurustic Park, 35 minutes away in Marshfield, is a must-see. The whimsical sculpture garden is made from scrap metal and mesh repurposed as prehistoric (and somewhat rusted) creatures, giving an artsy, fresh breath of life to long-extinct farm machinery. From Monday to Saturday, Jurustic Park is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (until 4 p.m. after Labor Day). On Sundays, it opens at noon.