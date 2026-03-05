5 Wildly Scenic Midwest Drives Brimming With Small-Town Charm And Natural Beauty

Hands on the wheel, the open road ahead, and the radio playing softly while beautiful scenery drifts by, a scenic road trip is as American as it gets. Car culture has been so woven into the fabric of the U.S. that roads like Route 66 or the Pacific Coast Highway are so famous that they become destinations in their own right. Naturally, each state has its share of dreamy drives through natural wonders and charming rural towns, and those in the Midwest are often overlooked compared to their coastal cousins. It's easy to forget that the Midwest is a massive region that encompasses several states, so it has drive-worthy routes to spare. It's also where Route 66 begins.

In the spirit of the great Midwestern road trip, we've put together a list of some of the Midwest's most scenic drives. These trips vary in length from a few dozen miles, which can be done over a slow afternoon, to multi-hundred-mile jaunts that require at least a night or two to explore fully, like the divine Lake Superior shore of Michigan's Upper Peninsula (pictured above). Add a piece of one of these scenic byways to a wider Midwest itinerary, or go deep and make an entire Midwest bucket-list road trip out of it.

If you're doing a proper road trip, don't forget the 3-3-3 Rule: Don't go more than 300 miles in a day, take a break every 3 hours, and, importantly, spend at least 3 nights at each destination. And while every road trip is different, consider similar guidelines for any of the routes below, regardless of distance. Take your time. Each stop deserves exploration, and the only mistake would be rushing it.