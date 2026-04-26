Arkansas' Oldest Artificial Lake Is A Mountain Escape Perfect For Fishing, Boating, And Camping
Arkansas might be known as "The Natural State," but it's also home to a sprawling artificial lake that's perfect for outdoor adventures. When the Corps of Engineers (COE) completed the Nimrod Dam project in 1942, it made way for Nimrod Lake. Situated between Little Rock and Fort Smith, Nimrod Lake is the oldest artificial lake in the state, and it's the ideal setting for anyone who desires a scenic mountain destination for fishing, boating, and camping. The COE manages several public access points around Nimrod Lake where you can find campgrounds, boat ramps, and fishing piers.
Picnic tables and shelters are available at most COE-managed areas around the lake, but only Carden Point, Carter Cove, and Quarry Cove have designated swimming spots. Whether you plan to spend a day on the boat fishing, stay a few nights at a campsite near the lake, or just want to take in the water views, Nimrod Lake offers a peaceful spot to get away and unwind.
At an hour and a half from Little Rock and less than two and a half hours from Fort Smith, Nimrod Lake is just the right distance from the city to let you escape the hustle and bustle, but close enough to make it a relaxing drive. Arkansas' oldest artificial lake is nestled near the Ouachita and Ozark mountain ranges, providing stellar views from every angle. Plus, it's only 30 miles from Nimrod Lake to Petit Jean State Park, Arkansas' first state park, and 45 miles from Hot Springs National Park, making it a good place to set up camp and explore the lake and surrounding areas.
Enjoy fishing and boating at Nimrod Lake
Although recreation was more of an afterthought when creating Nimrod Dam and Lake, fishing has become one of the most popular activities here. Anglers can drop a line for a chance to catch an abundance of fish species, including crappie, largemouth bass, white bass, bream, and catfish. Carter Cove has a courtesy fishing dock, a fishing pier, and, as one Google reviewer put it, the "Best fish cleaning stand I've ever seen." Fish cleaning stations are also available at Quarry Cove and Sunlight Bay, giving you options when choosing where around the lake to try your luck. So while nearby Pam's Grotto might be the best-kept secret in the Ozark Mountains for its hiking and waterfall, Nimrod Lake is a jewel for its fishing.
A boat ramp at every recreation area COE manages means you can launch your boat no matter which spot around Nimrod Lake you prefer. A Google review for Carden Point day use area says, "Nice beach access and boat ramp as well!" There's a fee to use the boat ramps at Nimrod Lake from March to October. You can pay the fee every time you use the boat ramp, or get an annual pass that's good all year if you plan to frequent the lake. Along with fishing, Nimrod Lake boaters can enjoy tubing, water skiing, and sightseeing from out on the water. If you don't have your own boat, you'll have to go into nearby Plainview, which is less than 10 miles away, where you can rent kayaks at The Weekender Cabins and RV Retreat.
Camping at Nimrod Lake
Camping draws many people to Nimrod Lake, and all four COE campgrounds (Sunlight Bay, Carter Cove, Quarry Cove Park, and River Road Campground) receive at least 4.5 stars on Google. Most campsites have water and electricity hookups, but the Project Point Loop at River Road Park only has electricity at its six campsites. Paved parking pads make Nimrod Lake's campgrounds suitable for RVs and tents, but some sites have shorter pads than others, so make sure to check the site's length before booking if you have a longer RV.
Shaded campsites all feature fire rings and picnic tables, some of which are covered, so you can fully immerse yourself in the outdoor experience. RV dump stations are available at each campground, and trash dumpsters give you a place to dispose of your garbage during your stay. You'll also have access to restrooms with hot showers and flush toilets. Families with younger kids might want to reserve a campsite close to the playground so little ones can play within sight or without having to walk too far.
Sunlight Bay Campground is located on the west side of Nimrod Lake along Porter Creek, while River Road Park campground is on the east side where the dam flows into the Fourche Le Fave River. Quarry Cove Campground is on the Nimrod Lake side of the dam, and Carter Cove is on the west side of the lake. No matter which campground you choose, water view sites are available, but many campsites are tucked back into the trees to offer some privacy between you and other campers. And if you're looking for more great fishing in Arkansas, consider venturing out to DeGray Lake in the Ouachita Mountains once you're done exploring Nimrod Lake.