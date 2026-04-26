Arkansas' Oldest Artificial Lake Is A Mountain Escape Perfect For Fishing, Boating, And Camping

Arkansas might be known as "The Natural State," but it's also home to a sprawling artificial lake that's perfect for outdoor adventures. When the Corps of Engineers (COE) completed the Nimrod Dam project in 1942, it made way for Nimrod Lake. Situated between Little Rock and Fort Smith, Nimrod Lake is the oldest artificial lake in the state, and it's the ideal setting for anyone who desires a scenic mountain destination for fishing, boating, and camping. The COE manages several public access points around Nimrod Lake where you can find campgrounds, boat ramps, and fishing piers.

Picnic tables and shelters are available at most COE-managed areas around the lake, but only Carden Point, Carter Cove, and Quarry Cove have designated swimming spots. Whether you plan to spend a day on the boat fishing, stay a few nights at a campsite near the lake, or just want to take in the water views, Nimrod Lake offers a peaceful spot to get away and unwind.

At an hour and a half from Little Rock and less than two and a half hours from Fort Smith, Nimrod Lake is just the right distance from the city to let you escape the hustle and bustle, but close enough to make it a relaxing drive. Arkansas' oldest artificial lake is nestled near the Ouachita and Ozark mountain ranges, providing stellar views from every angle. Plus, it's only 30 miles from Nimrod Lake to Petit Jean State Park, Arkansas' first state park, and 45 miles from Hot Springs National Park, making it a good place to set up camp and explore the lake and surrounding areas.