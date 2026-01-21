Arkansas' Secluded Trail In The Ozark Mountains Is A Best-Kept Secret Leading To A Breathtaking Grotto
Arkansas' section of the Ozark Mountains is punctuated by dense hardwood forests, limestone ranges, dramatic plateaus, and inviting mountain communities. While a lot of the Ozarks here are part of an increasingly well-trodden tourist trail, it's still possible to uncover some local secrets within the 1.2 million acres of Ozark National Forest. Collins Creek, with its cascading waterfalls and world-class trout fishing, is one such place, but it's certainly not the only one. The place that locals probably want to keep to themselves the most is Pam's Grotto, accessible only via the 0.8-mile Pam's Grotto Waterfall Trail.
This secret oasis just so happens to be only two hours' drive from Little Rock, an Arkansas city with small-town charm along a shimmering river. The trailhead leads off from an unassuming point in Highway 123 between Pelsor and Hagarville, with only a painted arrow to direct you from the road. There isn't a parking lot per se, despite what it says on Google Maps, but you can park your car off the highway on a wide dirt and grass shoulder beside the trees near the trailhead.
The Pam's Grotto Waterfall Trail may be less than a mile, but still give yourself at least one hour to get out and back. You'll have steep sections and rock obstacles to navigate, but these also add to the trek's transportive feeling as you leave the highway behind for a dense forest of tall trees and awe-inspiring rock formations on your way to the grotto and waterfall at its center. You'll also want plenty of time to linger and enjoy the treasure at the end of this short but challenging hike.
What you'll see at the end of Pam's Grotto Waterfall Trail
The 37-foot-tall waterfall in Pam's Grotto is the reason so many Arkansas residents want to keep this place secret. It cascades into the rocky cavern through a thin gap, creating a small pool of water enclosed within the mossy rock walls. It's a small but beautiful waterfall, and the grotto's unheralded nature means that on any given day, you could be the only one there admiring it. "This hike to the grotto felt like crossing into another world," one visitor wrote on Google. "One of the most amazing grotto falls I've seen."
The downside to Pam's Grotto is that it's not the most accessible place to visit in Arkansas' Ozarks. Some people say the hike isn't suitable for children or anyone who isn't comfortable climbing over boulders. This is part of why it's so secluded, but it can be a shame for anyone wanting to see it who doesn't feel capable of trekking there. Fortunately, there are plenty of other, more accessible Ozark experiences, such as the Pedestal Rocks Scenic Area, a perfect outdoor escape with tons of activities.
You can also find other natural sights and walks near Pam's Grotto, which are worthwhile if you have time — you've already laced up those hiking boots after all. Haw Creek Falls is on the other side of Highway 123 and is one of Arkansas' most stunning waterfalls. You can easily walk to the falls from the Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area campsites, which also means walking a short section of the Ozark Highlands Trail from Highway 123. Give yourself about one hour again. The falls are lovely for a refreshing swim, and the trail is much more suitable for young children.