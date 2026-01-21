Arkansas' Secluded Trail In The Ozark Mountains Is A Best-Kept Secret Leading To A Breathtaking Grotto

Arkansas' section of the Ozark Mountains is punctuated by dense hardwood forests, limestone ranges, dramatic plateaus, and inviting mountain communities. While a lot of the Ozarks here are part of an increasingly well-trodden tourist trail, it's still possible to uncover some local secrets within the 1.2 million acres of Ozark National Forest. Collins Creek, with its cascading waterfalls and world-class trout fishing, is one such place, but it's certainly not the only one. The place that locals probably want to keep to themselves the most is Pam's Grotto, accessible only via the 0.8-mile Pam's Grotto Waterfall Trail.

This secret oasis just so happens to be only two hours' drive from Little Rock, an Arkansas city with small-town charm along a shimmering river. The trailhead leads off from an unassuming point in Highway 123 between Pelsor and Hagarville, with only a painted arrow to direct you from the road. There isn't a parking lot per se, despite what it says on Google Maps, but you can park your car off the highway on a wide dirt and grass shoulder beside the trees near the trailhead.

The Pam's Grotto Waterfall Trail may be less than a mile, but still give yourself at least one hour to get out and back. You'll have steep sections and rock obstacles to navigate, but these also add to the trek's transportive feeling as you leave the highway behind for a dense forest of tall trees and awe-inspiring rock formations on your way to the grotto and waterfall at its center. You'll also want plenty of time to linger and enjoy the treasure at the end of this short but challenging hike.