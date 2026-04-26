Wisconsin's 'Everglades Of The North' Is A Gem For Birdwatching, Fishing, And Hiking

Wisconsin has more than 400 different species of birds that can be spotted around the state. One of the top spots for birdwatching is Horicon Marsh, an area that spans 33,000 acres and is one of the biggest freshwater marshes in the U.S. The marsh is 14 miles long and about 5 miles wide, and managed by both national and state departments — the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages 22,000 acres as the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, while the Wisconsin DNR oversees 11,000 acres of the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area.

Horicon Marsh is known as the "Everglades of the North" because it's a similar wetland landscape to Everglades National Park in Florida. Created by the last Ice Age, the marsh basin is fed by the Rock River, which eventually flows through to the Mississippi River. Canoeing and kayaking are only allowed in the state-run portion of the marsh, and it's possible to take a boat tour or rent canoes and kayaks from Blue Heron Landing.

There are three visitor centers — two in the national area and one in the state area — and a 3-mile driving area, which is open seasonally. The marsh is a good place for seeing wildlife such as frogs, turtles, muskrats, red foxes, but it's really the migrating waterfowl and birdwatching that draw visitors here. There are also excellent opportunities for fishing and hiking around Horicon Marsh, too.