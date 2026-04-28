Washington's State Park Under An Hour From Tacoma Is A Scenic Gem With A Fishing Pier, Trails, And Camping
The city of Tacoma is arguably one of the Pacific Northwest's most underrated destinations, with a charming waterfront, historic downtown, and Point Defiance Park, a scenic bayside oasis with lush gardens and a renowned zoo. Situated just over 30 minutes south of Seattle, this fun and down-to-earth town is well worth checking out, though its major selling point just may be its proximity to some of the Evergreen State's most alluring outdoor destinations. Hood Canal — one of the only fjords in the Lower 48 — is just an hour's drive up the road, and the city is also within a quick striking distance of Mt. Rainier National Park, home to Mount Rainier, the breathtaking mountain known as the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest."
But there are also several under-the-radar attractions close to Tacoma, including Illahee State Park, less than an hour away by car. This 75-acre reserve sits right on the edge of the town of Bremerton. What it lacks in size it makes up for in both beauty and opportunities for outdoor recreation, including fishing, camping, boating, and strolling through its stands of old-growth forest. The park also contains a bit of history, as it's home to two guns from the USS West Virginia, which were brought to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington's cute coastal city just outside of Seattle, for repairs after being sunk at Pearl Harbor.
Things to do in Illahee State Park in Washington
Whatever draws you to Illahee State Park, it's the scenery that really impresses most visitors, at least according to many of the reviews online. "This park is gorgeous — think quiet forested campsites that lead down to a pier with knockout water views," wrote one visitor on Google, while another raved, "This park is magical!" This sentiment was echoed by another guest on Tripadvisor, who, in a 5-star review, observed, "Whether you're into hiking the woods, beach-combing, boating, or camping, this state park has it all."
Hiking is a popular pastime here, despite the park's diminutive size. There is just half a mile of official trail walking in the reserve, though you can increase this to three miles if you head beyond the marked trail down to the beach. The paved roads in the park also make good walking paths. Wherever you find yourself in Illahee, you'll be ambling beneath the last patch of old growth forest in Kitsap County.
While many visitors just visit Illahee Park for the day, it's also possible to camp year-round. The park has 23 standard sites as well as one with full hookups, and there are also showers, a restroom, and a dump station. All campsites can be reserved ahead of time, and according to this Google reviewer, "The park is meticulously maintained, and the staff are friendly and knowledgeable. Camping here is a delightful experience, with clean facilities and beautiful views."
Fishing at Illahee State Park in Washington
Despite all the trees and the large naval hardware found at the veteran's memorial, Illahee is essentially a seaside park, with 1,785 feet of beachfront on Port Orchard Bay in Puget Sound. This also makes it a destination for boating enthusiasts, who can moor at one of five buoys or tie up at the 365-foot dock that also acts as a fishing pier.
This pier is one of the park's main attractions, making angling a popular activity. Fishers can cast a line for perch, flatfish, cutthroat trout, and, during certain times of the year, salmon. The pier is also known as a prime spot for squid jigging and catching crab. When the tide is out, you can hit the flats to dig clams or gather oysters at one of Illahee Park's two shellfish beaches.
The park is also a good place to launch sea kayaks, and its little sandy beach is perfect for relaxing, combing, or taking a lazy stroll. Just know that the trail down to the water requires walking down steep steps, though once you're there, keep an eye out for marine wildlife, as seals call the area home, and pods of orcas have also been known to cruise by.