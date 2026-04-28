Washington's State Park Under An Hour From Tacoma Is A Scenic Gem With A Fishing Pier, Trails, And Camping

Whatever draws you to Illahee State Park, it's the scenery that really impresses most visitors, at least according to many of the reviews online. "This park is gorgeous — think quiet forested campsites that lead down to a pier with knockout water views," wrote one visitor on Google, while another raved, "This park is magical!" This sentiment was echoed by another guest on Tripadvisor, who, in a 5-star review, observed, "Whether you're into hiking the woods, beach-combing, boating, or camping, this state park has it all."

Hiking is a popular pastime here, despite the park's diminutive size. There is just half a mile of official trail walking in the reserve, though you can increase this to three miles if you head beyond the marked trail down to the beach. The paved roads in the park also make good walking paths. Wherever you find yourself in Illahee, you'll be ambling beneath the last patch of old growth forest in Kitsap County.

While many visitors just visit Illahee Park for the day, it's also possible to camp year-round. The park has 23 standard sites as well as one with full hookups, and there are also showers, a restroom, and a dump station. All campsites can be reserved ahead of time, and according to this Google reviewer, "The park is meticulously maintained, and the staff are friendly and knowledgeable. Camping here is a delightful experience, with clean facilities and beautiful views."