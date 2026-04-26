This Tennessee Road Trip Between Nashville And Memphis Is A Music-Lover's Dream Drive

When it comes to impact on the musical culture of the United States, few places can rival Tennessee. A-listers of country, jazz, rock 'n' roll, blues, gospel, and more have emerged from this state, as have countless unsung trailblazers of the modern American music scene. An amazing way for music lovers to check out some of the Volunteer State's musical highlights is with a road trip along the Music Highway.

The Music Highway is a 200-mile stretch of Interstate 40 that begins in Nashville, the capital of Tennessee, and arguably the epicenter for the country music genre. The Music Highway's other bookend is Memphis, where early 20th-century genres like blues and jazz flourished and later helped shape the rise of rock 'n' roll in the 1950s. While you'll definitely want to spend at least a couple of days in each of these famous cities, the Music Highway also takes you to some smaller locales that are still significant to American music past and present.