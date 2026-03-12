The Top 5 Attractions That Immerse Travelers In Nashville's Lively Music Scene, According To Reviews
You've made it to Nashville — now what should you do? Music City is packed with unforgettable attractions, from legendary live music venues to world-famous hot chicken restaurants. Many people say first-time visitors should start with a trolley tour to get their bearings. Alternatively, you can join an artsy "Instagram tour" to see the city's famous murals. Whether you're seeing Nashville for the first time, arriving as a repeat visitor, or living like a local, you can't truly experience the place without diving into its vibrant music scene.
From celebrity-owned honky tonk bars along Broadway to museums telling the stories of country, rock, and blues, Nashville offers endless music-themed attractions and things to do. To help you plan your trip, we've combined personal experience with recommendations from blogs and travel lists, then analyzed hundreds of reviews across platforms like Tripadvisor, Google, Reddit, and Yelp to identify Nashville's must-visit music attractions. We organized the best experiences by type of activity, grouping a few standout attractions under some of the categories.
This approach gives you the flexibility to mix and match your Nashville adventure — whether that means seeing a show at one of the city's iconic venues and taking a tour backstage, exploring a music museum, browsing a legendary guitar shop and trying some instruments out, making your own music, building your own guitar, or catching an intimate live show at a beloved small venue. Along the way, you'll be retracing the steps of music's greats, and maybe even inspiring your own musical journey.
See a show at a classic venue
Out of countless venues across Nashville, two are legendary for the generations of artists they've hosted, the history they've witnessed, and the way they still immerse visitors in their storied sounds. The Ryman Auditorium downtown and The Grand Ole Opry House just across the Cumberland River are cornerstones of Music City, and — according to thousands of reviews — they're worthy of their legendary status. "Ryman Auditorium is to country music what Yankee Stadium is to baseball or Madison Square Garden is to basketball," a Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. "It's a cathedral." Nicknamed "Mother Church" and the "Carnegie Hall of the South," the Ryman opened in 1892 as the Union Gospel Tabernacle and still retains its church-like character. "From the amazing stained glass to the pew seating around the stage, you can practically feel the past cloak you in musical legends," another Tripadvisor reviewer shared. The Ryman was originally home to the Grand Ole Opry, and it was where Johnny Cash and June Carter met for the first time. Today, it hosts artists from Coldplay to Dolly Parton to the Foo Fighters. It's now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and it offers tours. "The acoustics. The history. The vibe. The staff. The walls. Everything is immersive," one Google reviewer said of the Ryman.
The Grand Ole Opry has welcomed millions of fans and artists across generations, and it has been in its current venue of The Grand Ole Opry House since 1974. With 4.8 stars across 32,000 Google reviews, it's a Nashville must-do. Visitors especially love the backstage tours and recommend seeing any show — no matter who's performing. "It was a fantastic show. 100% worth going as the performers are all top of their game artists," a Reddit user wrote. "The fact they play country music is the least important part."
Make your own music
Guitar Build Workshop is a unique must-do experience in Nashville — whether you're experienced in woodworking, playing guitar, or none of the above. Located near the Germantown neighborhood, the workshop is run by instructors with decades of experience who guide visitors step-by-step through crafting their own guitar or bass, with a choice of several body shapes. The event holds an impressive 5-star rating across dozens of reviews on Google, Tripadvisor, and Facebook, and it's a favorite among friends looking for creative outings, music lovers, and parents seeking educational and hands-on experiences for teens.
"This experience did exactly what I was hoping to do and more," a Tripadvisor reviewer who attended with his teenage son wrote. "A must do activity in Nashville no matter your current level of playing." Standard classes run 6-8 hours, include lunch, and take place on Saturdays, with advance reservations required. Students learn the fundamentals of designing, sanding, staining, assembling, and adjusting their own guitar or bass. "It's an all day treat where you leave with something you'll treasure for a lifetime. Highly recommend!" a Google reviewer affirmed. If you can't commit, partial classes or pop-ups offer a chance to learn the basics and participate.
For those who just want a taste of what it's like to record in a real studio, head to Nashvox Studios, where you can write and record a song under the tutelage of professional Nashville songwriters — or cover a favorite from a massive music selection. Experts and engineers guide participants through the process, then professionally mix and master the final track. You can even make it a group event and utilize the studio's karaoke rooms. "Amazing experience!" a past visitor shared via Tripadvisor, adding, "My daughter, who calls herself a 'word snob,' and is very particular, had a songwriting session. She felt very encouraged and supported."
Visit a music museum
In a way, Nashville itself is a living music museum, but there are a few dedicated spaces paying homage to the artists and movements that shaped the city's sound. One essential stop is the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. With 4.6 stars across more than 19,000 reviews on Google, it's a fan favorite — even for those who don't love country music — and is perhaps one of the city's busiest museums. "Absolutely blew me away," a first-time visitor shared via Google. "The exhibits are incredibly well done — part history lesson, part emotional journey [...] the way it's presented pulls you in and makes you appreciate the genre on a whole new level. It's not just a museum, it's an experience."
Another standout is the Johnny Cash Museum, around the corner from Lower Broadway's Honky Tonk Highway (which you should also explore). Named the #1 museum in America by USA Today, the Johnny Cash Museum boasts 4.6 stars across more than 11,000 Google reviews. Visitors have called it "a gleaming jewel," thanks to its extensive collection of Cash's writing, letters, artwork, and instruments. Reviewers recommend at least an hour-and-a-half inside, but save time for the gift shop, featuring rare-to-find merch. The attraction "does a great job taking you on a full journey through Johnny Cash's life," one Google reviewer praised. "It's very well laid out, informative, and easy to follow, even if you're not a hardcore fan."
Another favorite is the Musicians Hall of Fame, which also houses the Grammy Museum Gallery. This highly rated spot showcases genre-spanning music artifacts and memorabilia from artists ranging from the Beatles to Garth Brooks, along with an interactive gallery dedicated to one of music's biggest awards. "This was a truly special experience," a Google reviewer said. "I found myself becoming emotional at times walking through this museum."
Catch an intimate show
Even if you catch a show at the Ryman Auditorium or Grand Ole Opry, Nashville is filled with smaller venues where you'll find hidden-gem performers and performances. If you can only get into one, try the Bluebird Café. This fan favorite holds a 4.6-star rating across nearly 2,600 Google reviews, though you might never guess it's tucked away in a strip mall. Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood are just a few of the big names who've played here over its legendary 40-year run, but the café is also beloved for its 20-table intimacy and events like open mic nights for songwriters, where you never know what talent will show up. "This was a fabulous experience from beginning to end," one former guest shared via Google. "The artists were amazing. The food was very good. The service was outstanding." Another reviewer agreed, saying, "What an iconic place." That reviewer also notes that the place "is very small, so get your tickets early. They fill up and sell out fast."
If you can't get in, another hidden gem is the Blue Room, an intimate space attached to Third Man Records. It only opens for scheduled events, but it maintains a steady calendar of live music, guest DJs, and art shows — plus drinks and pretzels. "Capacity is right around 200 people, making this an intimate venue to see a show but well worth it," a Google reviewer said, adding that the acoustics "are amazing and the entire staff was top notch." Another delight is Rudy's Jazz Room, a highly rated, New Orleans-style speakeasy serving happy hour specials alongside a full calendar of quartets and trios, filling a long-standing jazz gap in Music City. "This is the place to go in Nashville if you love jazz," a Google reviewer noted. "The music is top-tier, intimate, and feels genuinely special rather than touristy."
Browse a legendary guitar shop
Legendary guitar shops are scattered across Nashville. Even if you don't play (but especially if you do), visiting one is a must. You never know what you might uncover or who you might run into. Plus, it's a truly immersive way to participate in the music scene, as most stores let visitors try instruments and gear. Ask for a special tour upstairs at Gruhn Guitars, one of the first vintage guitar stores, opened in 1970, or browse Carter Vintage Guitars, a treasure trove of rare collectibles. "Gruhn's is intoxicating," a Reddit commenter said. Meanwhile, a Yelp reviewer noted that Carter's "is worth a visit for a serious guitar buyer or a casual window shopper."
Many tourists — and the occasional celebrity artist — also stop by the Gibson Garage Nashville, an 8,000-square-foot music store, repair center, and mini-museum run by the iconic Gibson brand. Though some call it a tourist trap, its strong Google reviews prove its appeal. "This was a very unique experience," a Google reviewer wrote. "The guitars are beautiful!"
Another popular stop is Fanny's House of Music, a woman-owned shop and long-time favorite of Taylor Swift. For those who love experimenting, Eastside Music Supply carries guitars, pedals, and recording gear, with setups ready for anyone who wants to test them out. Summing up the local scene, one Reddit user wrote, "So many incredible guitars in Nashville!"
Methodology
It wasn't easy to narrow down the many musical experiences Nashville has to offer into a "top five" list, but we managed to do so with the help of thousands of reviews from visitors who've shared their experiences on Reddit, Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google. These reviews helped identify the attractions and activities that consistently stood out for music lovers visiting Music City — and we decided to categorize them further to give visitors a little more flexibility when choosing how to plan their trip.
We started the research using travel blogs and tourism resources, such as Visit Music City, Nashville Guru, Tennessee Vacation, and Deviating the Norm, to give us an idea of what attractions typically comprise a Nashville music-minded itinerary. Visitor feedback strongly confirmed some of the city's most well-known and publicized experiences — such as the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Johnny Cash Museum — as must-see destinations rather than overrated tourist stops. Reviews also highlighted a range of unique and lesser-known music activities worth including, from intimate venues where you might catch a breakout performance to browsing legendary guitar shops or even building your own guitar. Together, these insights helped shape a list of experiences that immerse visitors in Nashville's storied music scene and showcase both its legendary institutions and its hidden gems.
