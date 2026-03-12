The Top 5 Attractions That Immerse Travelers In Nashville's Lively Music Scene, According To Reviews

You've made it to Nashville — now what should you do? Music City is packed with unforgettable attractions, from legendary live music venues to world-famous hot chicken restaurants. Many people say first-time visitors should start with a trolley tour to get their bearings. Alternatively, you can join an artsy "Instagram tour" to see the city's famous murals. Whether you're seeing Nashville for the first time, arriving as a repeat visitor, or living like a local, you can't truly experience the place without diving into its vibrant music scene.

From celebrity-owned honky tonk bars along Broadway to museums telling the stories of country, rock, and blues, Nashville offers endless music-themed attractions and things to do. To help you plan your trip, we've combined personal experience with recommendations from blogs and travel lists, then analyzed hundreds of reviews across platforms like Tripadvisor, Google, Reddit, and Yelp to identify Nashville's must-visit music attractions. We organized the best experiences by type of activity, grouping a few standout attractions under some of the categories.

This approach gives you the flexibility to mix and match your Nashville adventure — whether that means seeing a show at one of the city's iconic venues and taking a tour backstage, exploring a music museum, browsing a legendary guitar shop and trying some instruments out, making your own music, building your own guitar, or catching an intimate live show at a beloved small venue. Along the way, you'll be retracing the steps of music's greats, and maybe even inspiring your own musical journey.