Hidden On North Carolina's Border Is A Scenic Mountain Lake With Trophy-Sized Catches And Forested Peace

The Appalachians are not just one of America's great mountain ranges, they're also the oldest, having weathered the ages for a good 480 million years. These rugged and ancient peaks are home to deep valleys, thick forests, and lofty ridges that can be explored via epic road trips or trekking, such as along this fiendish trail that challenges even expert hikers. While the iconic range stretches through 13 states, some of the wildest and most idyllic spots in the Appalachians can be found in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, including the aptly-named Apalachia Lake.

Created by a dam on the Hiwassee River, the reservoir is in North Carolina with a western edge abutting the Tennessee border. This nearly 1,100-acre manmade lake stretches for 10 miles and is classified as a run-of-the-river reservoir. This means that the dam merely slows the river water rather than stopping it completely. Water levels fluctuate up to 8 feet daily. Sitting at an elevation of 1,273 feet, the lake is exceptionally remote, occupying North Carolina's undeveloped far western finger, about 25 miles from the town of Murphy. Visitors are drawn to its secluded beauty, as well as its angling opportunities, as this beautiful mountain lake is full of feisty fish, including trophy-sized brown trout.

Part of Apalachia Lake's appeal is its remoteness. It's more than four hours from Charlotte, North Carolina, but about two to three hours by car from both Atlanta and Chattanooga. Both cities are home to airports receiving non-stop flights from some U.S. cities. From either city, rent a car or hire a rideshare to the lake.