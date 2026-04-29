This Scenic Ohio River Is Famous For Fly Fishing

Ohio is home to many mighty rivers, like the Wabash, Scioto, and of course, the iconic Ohio River. While these waterways are large, they're lousy locations for fly fishing, as the ideal setting is shallow and slow-moving, where insects buzz over the river's surface. Trout, for example, thrive in waters that move 2 to 3 feet per second, with a depth of 1 to 3 feet, and most standard waders can't go much deeper without getting the angler wet.

But one waterway in Ohio is the perfect spot for fly fishermen to get their fix. The Rocky River snakes its way for 12 miles through the Cleveland suburbs before emptying into Lake Erie, and is known for its excellent fly fishing conditions. This river isn't long or powerful, but it is scenic. Visitors will find shale cliffs and dense forest, as well as a nature center and the 135-step Fort Hill Stairs. Around a dozen hiking trails — most of them easy — also trace the river's edge.

The Rocky River is considered the second-best fly fishing destination in the nation, according to USA Today. The news outlet rounded up the "Top 10 Best Rivers for Fly Fishing in the U.S.," according to its annual Readers' Choice Awards in 2025. The Rocky River was the only Ohio waterway to make the list, second only to the 130-mile Au Sable in Michigan. "In spite of its short length," read a blurb in the roundup, "the region is famed for its bounty of steelhead trout, providing anglers with an opportunity to catch fish all year round." Free to visit and open to any licensed fisherman, the Rocky River is just one reason the most budget-friendly big city in America is an underrated Midwest spot that's beating out coastal giants.