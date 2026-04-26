Nestled Between Memphis And St. Louis Is A Missouri City With Tasty Eats, A Historic Downtown, And Rodeo Fun
Whether you're on a road trip through the South or simply find yourself traveling between Memphis, Tennessee, and St. Louis, Missouri, don't sleep on visiting the city of Sikeston. Despite being on the smaller side — Sikeston is home to around 15,000 people — this little Missouri city has plenty to offer in the form of good eats, a bustling downtown area, and even its own rodeo.
If you're planning to tack Sikeston onto your Memphis or St. Louis trip, you'll be glad to know that a local airport is a short ride away: the City of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) is the closest commercial airport, about a 30-minute drive from the city. The area is also very road-trip friendly, boasting multiple RV parks and campgrounds for overnight stays. If road-tripping is your style, consider including a stop in Perryville, a nearby family-friendly city filled with art, hiking trails, and historic charm.
Sikeston restaurants known for good eats
When it comes to down-home cooking, one of the more popular restaurants in Sikeston is Lambert's Cafe. With over 18,000 combined reviews on Google and Tripadvisor, it's one of the most top-rated and loved restaurants in the city. Lambert's menu features classic Southern fare, including dishes like country-fried round steak and chicken gizzards, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. The restaurant even has its own adjacent full-hook-up RV park and a gift shop.
Note that there are a handful of reviews for this restaurant on Tripadvisor stating it's gone downhill and inflated its prices, but overall, reviews are positive, and it's clear Lambert's is a mainstay in Sikeston. It's still worth a visit for the experience alone, perhaps with some tempered expectations; bring your A-game, the "throwed rolls" here are quite literally thrown to you by your server!
Although it's not Missouri's barbecue capital of the world, Sikeston does have a few highly-rated barbecue restaurants, including Bo's Breakfast and Bar-B-Q, a local mainstay since 1971. Note that this eatery is only open until 2 p.m. except for Fridays when the dining room stays open until 7 p.m. For a more upscale dining experience, good for date night or a business dinner, check out Carson's, where you can enjoy Southern staples like candied bacon, blackened catfish, and bread pudding for dessert.
Historic Downtown Sikeston and rodeo fun
Picture this: cobblestone streets, local shops, and historic homes over a century old surrounding the area. What you're envisioning is a picture of the walkable and quaint Historic Downtown Sikeston. Depending on the time of year you visit, the downtown area hosts a variety of community events and festivals, from its Christmas parade of lights to the annual autumn wine festival and summertime live music concert series held in American Legion Park.
And no trip here is complete without a visit to the Sikeston Jayce Bootheel Rodeo. The cultural mecca of the city, the rodeo grounds are the place to be for concerts and annual community events like the Jaycee Crawfish Boil + Music Festival and American Legion Cotton Carnival. If you're ready to see some real bullfighters and cowboys in the ring, plan your visit around Sikeston's annual rodeo week, held every August. Adventurous kiddos might like joining in on Mutton Bustin' during the days leading up to rodeo week, where they attempt their own rodeo trick by staying on a sheep as long as possible. If you enjoy the events during rodeo week, consider planning your next trip to one of the five best rodeo destinations in the American West.