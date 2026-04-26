Nestled Between Memphis And St. Louis Is A Missouri City With Tasty Eats, A Historic Downtown, And Rodeo Fun

When it comes to down-home cooking, one of the more popular restaurants in Sikeston is Lambert's Cafe. With over 18,000 combined reviews on Google and Tripadvisor, it's one of the most top-rated and loved restaurants in the city. Lambert's menu features classic Southern fare, including dishes like country-fried round steak and chicken gizzards, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. The restaurant even has its own adjacent full-hook-up RV park and a gift shop.

Note that there are a handful of reviews for this restaurant on Tripadvisor stating it's gone downhill and inflated its prices, but overall, reviews are positive, and it's clear Lambert's is a mainstay in Sikeston. It's still worth a visit for the experience alone, perhaps with some tempered expectations; bring your A-game, the "throwed rolls" here are quite literally thrown to you by your server!

Although it's not Missouri's barbecue capital of the world, Sikeston does have a few highly-rated barbecue restaurants, including Bo's Breakfast and Bar-B-Q, a local mainstay since 1971. Note that this eatery is only open until 2 p.m. except for Fridays when the dining room stays open until 7 p.m. For a more upscale dining experience, good for date night or a business dinner, check out Carson's, where you can enjoy Southern staples like candied bacon, blackened catfish, and bread pudding for dessert.