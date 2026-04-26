Consumer Reports Identified The Only Major Airline That's Actually Fully Transparent About Economy Prices
Frequent flyers on Southwest Airlines won't be surprised to hear that the low-cost carrier was the highest-ranked U.S. airline in 2025 in terms of customer satisfaction. But Southwest, once known for its generous luggage policies, also earned another distinction that may not be as expected, especially after it started charging for checked bags. According to a report from Consumer Reports, Southwest is the only major domestic airline that is fully transparent about economy pricing.
The study was based on a survey of more than 15,000 travelers who shared feedback on about 29,000 economy-class domestic flights between January 2022 and February 2023. In the "pricing transparency" category for coach/economy class, Southwest earned the top score.
So what does "price transparency" really mean, and how does Southwest deliver it? In short, it refers to how an airline presents the total cost of a ticket, allowing consumers to accurately evaluate their options. We all know the feeling: while planning a trip, you see a low advertised fare, only to watch the total climb at checkout once baggage fees, seat selection, taxes, and airport charges are added. With flights getting more and more expensive, those add-ons are much more noticeable.
Southwest Airlines earns acclaim for price transparency
What sets Southwest apart is how early in the booking process it lays out the full cost of a ticket, rather than just serving up the lowest airfare price. Instead of revealing additional fees step by step, the airline makes it easier for travelers to estimate what they'll actually pay before reaching checkout, reducing the likelihood of unexpected price jumps. In short, Southwest makes buying flights less frustrating for travelers.
Many other airlines' websites complicate the process of searching for transparent airfares, noted Dr. Nicholas Rupp, Professor of Economics at East Carolina University. "They use what's called drip pricing with add-ons for seat choice, baggage, early boarding, and other service fees," he said, adding that travelers often have to go relatively far into the booking process to see the actual ticket price.
On Southwest's website, in contrast, search results display base fares with clearly priced add-ons for extras like seat selection and free same-day changes. While you have to click through the fine print to see the checked baggage fees — $45 for the first bag and $55 for the second for U.S. Mainland travel — one carry-on and one personal item remain included across fare types, including "Basic." Whatever upgrades you choose (or none), you'll see the final price faster: that's reasonable price transparency. As an added perk, Southwest is one of the best airlines (along with Spirit, United, American, and Delta) to book with for the lowest last-minute flights.