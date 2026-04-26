Consumer Reports Identified The Only Major Airline That's Actually Fully Transparent About Economy Prices

Frequent flyers on Southwest Airlines won't be surprised to hear that the low-cost carrier was the highest-ranked U.S. airline in 2025 in terms of customer satisfaction. But Southwest, once known for its generous luggage policies, also earned another distinction that may not be as expected, especially after it started charging for checked bags. According to a report from Consumer Reports, Southwest is the only major domestic airline that is fully transparent about economy pricing.

The study was based on a survey of more than 15,000 travelers who shared feedback on about 29,000 economy-class domestic flights between January 2022 and February 2023. In the "pricing transparency" category for coach/economy class, Southwest earned the top score.

So what does "price transparency" really mean, and how does Southwest deliver it? In short, it refers to how an airline presents the total cost of a ticket, allowing consumers to accurately evaluate their options. We all know the feeling: while planning a trip, you see a low advertised fare, only to watch the total climb at checkout once baggage fees, seat selection, taxes, and airport charges are added. With flights getting more and more expensive, those add-ons are much more noticeable.