New Jersey's Largest Mall Is An Upscale Destination With Chic Shops And Indoor Attractions

Not all malls are dying. While we have witnessed the slow decay of indoor shopping malls, some of the country's largest are still expanding. This is especially true for American Dream, the staggering 3 million-square-foot mall situated in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With space for over 450 shops and services and 15 attractions, American Dream boasts the title of the second-largest mall in the United States, and the largest in the state. The oversized shopping and entertainment complex was the brainchild of the Triple Five Group, the same real estate conglomerate who developed and owns the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

With so much room for indoor activities, American Dream is equipped with the largest indoor theme park and the largest indoor water park in the country. It also offers the only indoor, real-snow ski resort in North America that operates year-round. And for those looking to splurge, it's home to chic shops and luxury brands that are lined with art installations for an elevated shopping experience.

For out-of-state visitors to the mall, it is easy to fly into Newark Liberty International Airport and either rent a car or take a taxi or rideshare for the short 20-minute car ride over to the many convenient and affordable hotels around American Dream. Given its convenient location near Manhattan and the New Jersey-New York border, day trips are feasible for locals and visitors from New York City. American Dream is also located next to MetLife Stadium, making them within easy walking distance of one another. The mall's proximity to the stadium makes it a great add-on for sports fans and concertgoers who are already attending events held in East Rutherford — in fact, it's one of the U.S. cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.