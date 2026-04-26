New Jersey's Largest Mall Is An Upscale Destination With Chic Shops And Indoor Attractions
Not all malls are dying. While we have witnessed the slow decay of indoor shopping malls, some of the country's largest are still expanding. This is especially true for American Dream, the staggering 3 million-square-foot mall situated in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With space for over 450 shops and services and 15 attractions, American Dream boasts the title of the second-largest mall in the United States, and the largest in the state. The oversized shopping and entertainment complex was the brainchild of the Triple Five Group, the same real estate conglomerate who developed and owns the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.
With so much room for indoor activities, American Dream is equipped with the largest indoor theme park and the largest indoor water park in the country. It also offers the only indoor, real-snow ski resort in North America that operates year-round. And for those looking to splurge, it's home to chic shops and luxury brands that are lined with art installations for an elevated shopping experience.
For out-of-state visitors to the mall, it is easy to fly into Newark Liberty International Airport and either rent a car or take a taxi or rideshare for the short 20-minute car ride over to the many convenient and affordable hotels around American Dream. Given its convenient location near Manhattan and the New Jersey-New York border, day trips are feasible for locals and visitors from New York City. American Dream is also located next to MetLife Stadium, making them within easy walking distance of one another. The mall's proximity to the stadium makes it a great add-on for sports fans and concertgoers who are already attending events held in East Rutherford — in fact, it's one of the U.S. cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
American Dream has state-of-the-art indoor attractions
American Dream has some of the most state-of-the-art indoor attractions that can be found in the country. One of its greatest draws is Big Snow, a fully indoor skiing and snowboarding facility that is operable all year round. Its weather-proof operations make North America's only indoor ski slope truly destination-worthy for every level of skier and snowboarder, with slopes for varying levels of difficulty. It even offers lessons and programs for those wanting to practice in a controlled, indoor environment that is not at the mercy of changing weather conditions. Just like outdoor snow sports, expect a hefty price tag.
For those looking for a year-round tropical attraction that can thrive even in the heart of a frigid New Jersey winter, DreamWorks Water Park within American Dream is the largest indoor waterpark in the country. The waterpark is kept at a pleasant 82 degrees Fahrenheit year-round so guests can comfortably brave slides of all sizes and intensities, including the longest indoor aqua coaster. Fans can also enjoy DreamWorks character meet-and-greets, including Shrek and King Julien. There are poolside bars and food options inside the park, but several reviewers on Google say they're overpriced and limited. Grabbing a quick breakfast or lunch from the mall's many delectable restaurants is recommended before entering the park.
As a sister theme park to the Nickelodeon Universe in the Mall of America, American Dream is also outfitted with a Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, which is now the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere. Be aware that rides frequently close down, so check the park's ride maintenance schedule before buying tickets. For lighter fun, American Dream also boasts a theater, a Ferris wheel, an ice rink, a mirror maze, two themed golf courses, an aquarium, laser tag, an escape room, an arcade, and much more.
American Dream offers a chic shopping experience
American Dream is not just about groundbreaking indoor attractions. As a mall, it's first and foremost a shopping center. Shoppers can expect to find most of their favorite luxury brands in this upscale mall, including Hermès, Balenciaga, Rolex, Swarovski, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, and much more. There is also an above-average array of shopping options for anime and K-pop fans, including Bandai Namco, BoxLunch, Miniso, Pop Mart, and other retailers.
While the stores themselves are plenty to brag about, American Dream's elaborate design and many art installations make the entire shopping experience feel like a chic event. The crown jewel of the mall is the Garden Court, a large oval-shaped atrium centered around a fountain that gets decorated and changed out seasonally. The Avenue, where most of the top luxury brands are located, is also lined with unique sculptures and plants inside face-shaped pots. As one of the five biggest malls in America that feel endless, its many art installations and decorations offer endless photo ops for the perfect selfie.
Visitors can top off their long day of shopping with elevated dining experiences that cater to any palate. Jarana is a great option for adults looking for an upscale menu, offering authentic Peruvian cuisine that Google reviewers love. For families, you may find your children asking to eat at MrBeast Burger, a surprisingly tasty fast-food option founded by the famous YouTuber. Meanwhile, Asian grocery store H Mart is an ideal stop for a variety of grab-and-go food items you won't find every day. Whether you are looking for delicious food, indoor fun, or chic styles, American Dream has you covered the next time you are in the Garden State.