Between Spokane And Coeur d'Alene Is Washington's Tucked-Away Park For Hiking And Fishing
When we talk about Washington's stunning natural scenery, the western portion of the state tends to dominate the conversation. After all, the lush Pacific side of the Cascade Range that cuts the Evergreen State in two is home to fast-flowing rivers, fjords, idyllic islands, and ethereal, temperate rainforests. Yet the expanse of land east of the mountains is well worth exploring. And if you're exploring there, consider checking out Cedar Grove Conservation Area.
In addition to the high desert splendor of Eastern Washington, it also features plenty of forest getaways like Cedar Grove that get much less attention. Nestled between the cities of Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, this small preserve in the hills above the southern end of Liberty Lake may not compete with the grandeur of Olympic National Park or majestic Mt. Rainier. Yet with thick woods, a cascading creek, and a great hiking trail, it offers an unspoiled natural escape. There are also opportunities for fishing in the stream or at the lake, both of which hold plenty of fish eager to strike a fly or a lure.
Hit the trail at the Cedar Grove Conservation Area
Occupying just 87 acres near Liberty Lake Regional Park, Cedar Grove Conservation Area was created in 1995 as part of the Spokane County Conservation Futures program. In addition to protecting the area from the kind of development seen throughout much of the Spokane Valley, Cedar Grove Conservation Area preserves vital habitat for a number of species. Keep an eye out for elk, bear, white-tailed deer, bear, elk, beaver, cougar, or fish for the trout found in Liberty Creek which flows down from the mountains and into the lake.
Like in neighboring Coeur d'Alene, the "Playground of the Pacific Northwest" located in North Idaho, one of main activities here is hiking, especially on the Liberty Lake Loop. This 8.4-mile roundtrip path starts near the parking lot of Liberty Lake Regional Park and follows Liberty Creek into the hills. At 1.5 miles the trail enters the Cedar Grove Conservation Area, which is marked by the towering cedar trees dominating the landscape. The trail then begins the precipitous climb via a dozen switchbacks to the top of Sam Hill, offering sweeping views of the lake along the way. After that you'll come across Liberty Falls, which can be a fully-flowing cascade or just a trickle, depending on the amount of rainfall and time of year. After more climbing, the trail reaches the Hughes Camp Cabin at the 3,250-foot summit of the mountain. Then the path steeply descends via the Edith Hansen Trail, so take it slowly, and use hiking poles if you have them.
"Very awesome loop trail, lots of lush green foliage, nice waterfall and a good hike," observed one reviewer on Google Maps, while another visitor wrote, "Beautiful place to hike. Stunning view of Liberty lake at top."
Try your luck fishing at Cedar Grove Conservation Area and Liberty Lake
The Pacific Northwest is a wonderland for anglers, epitomized by spots such as Lake Lenore, central Washington's scenic and unique alkaline lake with big cutthroat trout, and Swan Valley, one of America's top fly-fishing destinations, in Idaho. Cedar Grove Conservation Area and its surroundings are no exception. The cool pools of Liberty Creek contain some beautiful brook trout and the lake it empties into is home to populations of largemouth and smallmouth bass, yellow perch, crappie, bluegill, and even channel catfish. They also stock both rainbow and brown trout in Liberty Lake, the latter of which can be best caught in the month of March, after any ice melts.
When it comes to access, the Liberty Lake Loop Trail closely follows Liberty Creek for 1.5 miles to the Cedar Grove Conservation Area, offering plenty of spots to stop off and cast a line. Liberty Lake Regional Park offers a fishing dock and opportunities for shore fishing, while the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife maintains 200 feet of shoreline as well as a public fishing platform.
You can reach Liberty Lake Regional Park (where you'll find the trailhead for Cedar Grove Conservation Area) by car in just under 30 minutes from downtown Spokane, while the trip from Coeur d'Alene takes about the same amount of time. For more of eastern Washington's outdoor charms, check out this underrated region of lush rolling hills and charming small towns.