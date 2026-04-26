Between Spokane And Coeur d'Alene Is Washington's Tucked-Away Park For Hiking And Fishing

Occupying just 87 acres near Liberty Lake Regional Park, Cedar Grove Conservation Area was created in 1995 as part of the Spokane County Conservation Futures program. In addition to protecting the area from the kind of development seen throughout much of the Spokane Valley, Cedar Grove Conservation Area preserves vital habitat for a number of species. Keep an eye out for elk, bear, white-tailed deer, bear, elk, beaver, cougar, or fish for the trout found in Liberty Creek which flows down from the mountains and into the lake.

Like in neighboring Coeur d'Alene, the "Playground of the Pacific Northwest" located in North Idaho, one of main activities here is hiking, especially on the Liberty Lake Loop. This 8.4-mile roundtrip path starts near the parking lot of Liberty Lake Regional Park and follows Liberty Creek into the hills. At 1.5 miles the trail enters the Cedar Grove Conservation Area, which is marked by the towering cedar trees dominating the landscape. The trail then begins the precipitous climb via a dozen switchbacks to the top of Sam Hill, offering sweeping views of the lake along the way. After that you'll come across Liberty Falls, which can be a fully-flowing cascade or just a trickle, depending on the amount of rainfall and time of year. After more climbing, the trail reaches the Hughes Camp Cabin at the 3,250-foot summit of the mountain. Then the path steeply descends via the Edith Hansen Trail, so take it slowly, and use hiking poles if you have them.

"Very awesome loop trail, lots of lush green foliage, nice waterfall and a good hike," observed one reviewer on Google Maps, while another visitor wrote, "Beautiful place to hike. Stunning view of Liberty lake at top."