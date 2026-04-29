How Much Should You Pay For A Cruise In 2026?

Cruise prices have been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic as demand has rebounded, ending the era of steep discounts cruise lines once used to fill ships. If you're looking to go on a cruise this year, expect deals to be harder to find — but not impossible. Savvy travelers can still lower costs by staying flexible and considering budget-friendly cruise lines such as MSC Cruises.

Cruise-goers on Reddit report a wide range of prices for 2026. Commenters found fares from $1,200 for 14 days in the Bahamas for one person to $15,800 for 7 days in the Mediterranean for two adults. One user offered a rule of thumb for value-for-money deals, writing, "I have a weak formula: $100 per person, per day is a good deal. $50 per day for the 3rd and 4th [person] (assuming interior cabin). My formula says a 7 day 'good deal' would be $1750 for [a] family of 3."

Compare sample sailings for two people in an interior cabin to the Bahamas from Miami in May 2026, without add-ons: Carnival Cruise Line lists $808 for 4 days; Royal Caribbean lists $1,958 for 7 nights; and MSC lists $1,277 for 7 nights. Pushing travel to May 2027 does not yield significantly lower prices, either. You can try waiting for seasonal promotions, including Black Friday deals, but availability varies. By the Reddit formula, however, MSC and Carnival could qualify as "deals." Choosing a cruise can be overwhelming. Ship size, amenities, timing, onboard packages, excursions, and even the cruise line's overall atmosphere and clientele all factor in. That complexity is one reason many travelers turn to travel agents or comparison platforms when planning their dream cruise vacations.