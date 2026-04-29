How Much Should You Pay For A Cruise In 2026?
Cruise prices have been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic as demand has rebounded, ending the era of steep discounts cruise lines once used to fill ships. If you're looking to go on a cruise this year, expect deals to be harder to find — but not impossible. Savvy travelers can still lower costs by staying flexible and considering budget-friendly cruise lines such as MSC Cruises.
Cruise-goers on Reddit report a wide range of prices for 2026. Commenters found fares from $1,200 for 14 days in the Bahamas for one person to $15,800 for 7 days in the Mediterranean for two adults. One user offered a rule of thumb for value-for-money deals, writing, "I have a weak formula: $100 per person, per day is a good deal. $50 per day for the 3rd and 4th [person] (assuming interior cabin). My formula says a 7 day 'good deal' would be $1750 for [a] family of 3."
Compare sample sailings for two people in an interior cabin to the Bahamas from Miami in May 2026, without add-ons: Carnival Cruise Line lists $808 for 4 days; Royal Caribbean lists $1,958 for 7 nights; and MSC lists $1,277 for 7 nights. Pushing travel to May 2027 does not yield significantly lower prices, either. You can try waiting for seasonal promotions, including Black Friday deals, but availability varies. By the Reddit formula, however, MSC and Carnival could qualify as "deals." Choosing a cruise can be overwhelming. Ship size, amenities, timing, onboard packages, excursions, and even the cruise line's overall atmosphere and clientele all factor in. That complexity is one reason many travelers turn to travel agents or comparison platforms when planning their dream cruise vacations.
What to keep in mind when figuring out how much to spend on a cruise
No single number defines a fair cruise price. Most cruise websites advertise a "starting from" fare, and it's typically the cheapest option: a small, windowless room in the interior of the ship. From there, total costs rise quickly once you add taxes and fees, gratuities, excursions, and potentially even fuel surcharges. However, keep in mind that if you don't go the all-inclusive route or pay for specific packages in advance, you may end up paying more on board. Certain things get unexpectedly expensive on cruise ships, including drinks, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, bottled water, and equipment rentals.
Seasonality matters, too. Peak seasons vary by region, affecting both price and crowd levels. For example, an Alaska cruise is beautiful in June and July when the sun is out most of the day, wildlife sightings are more likely, and the temperature doesn't dip too low, but you will find more deals in April or October. The Caribbean's peak season runs opposite — December through March is when prices and crowds are highest. To save money, look at shoulder-season travel for your destination.