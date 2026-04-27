Just Outside Mackinaw City Is Michigan's Underrated Peninsula State Park With Pet-Friendly Beaches And Swimming

Michigan has an untold number of places that don't get the recognition they deserve. With thousands of miles of shoreline on four of the five Great Lakes, millions of acres of national forest, and over 100 state parks, it's only natural that things fly under the radar. At the northern tip of Michigan's mitten, four hours from Detroit, is Wilderness State Park, a 10,000-acre lakeside oasis that doesn't quite make it into the top 10 on Tripadvisor's list of Michigan state parks.

No matter the rankings, Wilderness State Park is a premier natural destination, only 15 minutes from Mackinaw City, a Victorian-era waterfront village. The park covers an entire peninsula and has 26 miles of untouched Lake Michigan shoreline, perfect for swimming, rock-picking, or long walks. One visitor writes on Google, "The beach stretches for miles, and the water was very clean. It was a very nice beach to sunbathe, swim, and relax."

Animal lovers will be happy to know the park is super pet-friendly, and two sections of beach are dedicated to our four-legged friends. As a whole, the park leans in a more rustic direction, but there are multiple campgrounds, rental cabins, and a park store. Hikers can enjoy over 20 miles of trails through diverse landscapes, with many miles running along the lakeshore. It's also a designated dark sky preserve, meaning there's minimal light pollution and otherworldly stargazing. It all makes Wilderness an ideal place for a beachy camping weekend — lying on the sand with your dog by day, cooling off in the crisp Lake Michigan waters, and kicking back to watch the stars at night.