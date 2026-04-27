California's Historic City Near LA Has An Urban-Suburban Vibe With Shops, Restaurants, And Iconic Landmarks

The name Inglewood dates back to the late 1800s, when developer Daniel Freeman purchased the land that would become the city. He founded the Centinela-Inglewood Land Company, combining his hometown and the name of the Centinela Valley. Over the years, the city experienced periods of growth and decline, including an earthquake in 1920 that was followed by a population boost and economic turmoil in the early 2000s.

One of the first landmarks to put Inglewood on the map was Hollywood Park Racetrack, built in 1938. Although it closed during World War II, it was renovated and expanded in 1984. Another was the Forum, which opened in 1967 as both a concert venue and the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. After the Lakers left in 1999, the venue declined, but it was revitalized and reopened in 2014 as the Kia Forum.

Around the same time, large-scale redevelopment began to reshape the area. The old Hollywood Park Racetrack and Casino were torn down to make room for SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The casino was also revamped, and then the Intuit Dome was built as the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers. Other parts of this development include the Cosm venue and theater, as well as the YouTube Theater, which is part of the stadium. All of these additions, combined with the surrounding residential neighborhoods, make Inglewood a unique town with the conveniences of an urban city and the quaint vibes of suburbia.