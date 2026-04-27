California's Historic City Near LA Has An Urban-Suburban Vibe With Shops, Restaurants, And Iconic Landmarks
One of the best things about exploring Southern California is its mix of iconic cities. From Los Angeles to Hollywood and Santa Monica, these spots are world-famous for a reason. But head a little farther south, and you'll run into a city with something of a rocky history that's now evolving into an up-and-coming destination: Inglewood. It may not necessarily be a place that pops up on travel recommendation lists, but it should.
What makes Inglewood such a compelling destination right now? For one, it's home to major landmarks, including the Kia Forum, Hollywood Park Casino, SoFi Stadium, and the Intuit Dome. It's also known for standout dining, including Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, a must-visit for foodies and an Anthony Bourdain-approved spot. And if shopping is on the agenda, spots like Crenshaw Imperial Plaza and the Village at Century offer plenty of options. Altogether, Inglewood is a melting pot of different cultures, cuisines, and entertainment options, offering the best of both urban and suburban living. In just a few minutes, the area shifts from busy venues to quieter streets with small businesses and homes.
Better yet, its location next to the Los Angeles International Airport makes getting there easy. So, let's dive into the reasons why Inglewood should be at the top of your SoCal travel list.
Getting to know Inglewood, California
The name Inglewood dates back to the late 1800s, when developer Daniel Freeman purchased the land that would become the city. He founded the Centinela-Inglewood Land Company, combining his hometown and the name of the Centinela Valley. Over the years, the city experienced periods of growth and decline, including an earthquake in 1920 that was followed by a population boost and economic turmoil in the early 2000s.
One of the first landmarks to put Inglewood on the map was Hollywood Park Racetrack, built in 1938. Although it closed during World War II, it was renovated and expanded in 1984. Another was the Forum, which opened in 1967 as both a concert venue and the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. After the Lakers left in 1999, the venue declined, but it was revitalized and reopened in 2014 as the Kia Forum.
Around the same time, large-scale redevelopment began to reshape the area. The old Hollywood Park Racetrack and Casino were torn down to make room for SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The casino was also revamped, and then the Intuit Dome was built as the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers. Other parts of this development include the Cosm venue and theater, as well as the YouTube Theater, which is part of the stadium. All of these additions, combined with the surrounding residential neighborhoods, make Inglewood a unique town with the conveniences of an urban city and the quaint vibes of suburbia.
Planning a trip to Inglewood
Thanks to its proximity to the Los Angeles International Airport, Inglewood is just minutes away for travelers flying into Southern California. But LAX traffic can be a nightmare to navigate, so plan accordingly when arriving or departing. With ongoing development and the 2028 Summer Olympics on the horizon, hotel options in and around the area continue to expand.
Beyond its venues, Inglewood has a strong food scene. As mentioned, Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles is a local staple, offering some of the best fried chicken in the area. Randy's Donuts, known for its oversized rooftop doughnut sign visible from the 405, is another must-stop. For more local eats, try Casa Gamino for Mexican cuisine or Vegainz LA for unique and tasty vegan dishes. Inglewood is also the home of Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen, which has been slinging soul favorites since 2001.
As far as shopping, Inglewood offers a mix of malls and chain stores. However, there are some delightful hidden gems if you know where to look. First, you can buy outfits from rap legend Snoop Dogg at the Snooper Market. If you want something more exotic, try Berbere Imports, which has been bringing unique furniture, accessories, and clothing to the neighborhood for over 40 years. Finally, if you're hunting for the perfect vinyl record, consider stopping by Asteroid Vinyl Cafe, where you can sip on a coffee as you browse its extensive selection. Once you're done shopping, you can head to the beach, as Inglewood is just 20 minutes away from California's beautiful walkable beach town, Manhattan Beach.