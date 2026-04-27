4 Of America's 10 Best Boardwalks For 2026 So Far Have One Thing In Common
For generations of Americans, the boardwalk has been a unique portal bordering the briny ocean and sand-free safety of land, while also offering its own universe of possibilities. It's a makeshift canopy of shade, a boulevard to greasy food, a chain of amusement park games, hangouts for shady characters, a covert stage for teenage rites of passage, and Bruce Springsteen's spiritual home. And much like The Boss, four of America's 10 best boardwalks have one thing in common: they hail from the Garden State.
In USA Today's ranking of the country's best boardwalks for 2026, requisite nods were made to California's Venice and Santa Cruz beaches (of course), while Connecticut's New London — not a name that comes to mind — made a surprise appearance. Yet the top ranking, and four others, went to New Jersey: Wildwood's Boardwalk at No. 1, Ocean City took No. 3, Atlantic City was named No. 5, and Point Pleasant came in at No. 10. New Jersey natives could probably make a case for more.
The boardwalk holds a mythical place in the Garden State's lore, one that the locals cherish. It's an amalgam of seediness and utopian family-friendly fun that makes for excellent people-watching. Each has its own niche, according to regulars on Reddit, with universal themes marrying them all. "Underage girls looking like working girls, people smoking weed and vapes everywhere, middle-aged people wearing their Sunday best, and parents bringing kids out for a family night," one local colorfully wrote on Reddit. "The only place with a more diverse group of people is a Taco Bell drive-through at midnight." The dilemma for travelers is selecting which of New Jersey's 18 boardwalks to visit.
New Jersey's top-ranked boardwalks
What makes a boardwalk the "best"? If you value family-friendliness, Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant fits the bill. Its mix of amusement-park classics, superb food, and bustling nightlife justifies its placement on the list. The boardwalk also rests next to some of the state's cleanest beaches. At only a mile long, it's also the shortest boardwalk on this list. Yet its condensed nature also increases its appeal. "We keep coming back because Jenkinson's genuinely nails the logistics that make a beach day stress-free," a local writes in a Google review. "The convenience factor is huge — being able to grab a quality lunch, access clean bathrooms, and rent beach chairs and umbrellas right on-site makes for a seamless experience."
Perhaps a "best" boardwalk offers a mix of glamor and ubiquity, in which case Atlantic City's deservedly makes the list. The world's longest boardwalk (and oldest in the U.S.) runs 4 miles, hugging its sibling beach to create a multi-faceted destination. The amusement rides — including the third-largest Ferris wheel in the country — merge with carnival games, casinos, and free summer concerts for those seeking something beyond family fun. However, some visitors deem it a flat, hyped tourist trap.
The antidote may be found in Ocean City. The third-best boardwalk in the country offers almost 2.5 miles of food, shopping, arcades, theaters, and good, clean fun. So clean, in fact, that you can't buy booze. That's right, the town prohibits the sale of alcohol. It serves as a filter, keeping out exactly the sort of travelers and guests who'd ruin a vacation. You'll be spoilt with options for lunch or dinner, and here are our best eateries in the area with delicious bites.
Wildwoods has the best boardwalk in the country
USA Today put the Wildwoods Boardwalk at the top of its list for one simple reason: universality. It's hard to imagine an expectation that this resort city's boardwalk, with award-winning, free-to-visit beaches, can't meet. Getting around on the 2.5-mile boardwalk isn't as taxing as you'd expect. Its yellow Sightseer tram car service has helped guests cover a lot of ground for almost eight decades. Or, perhaps even better, take a stroll on foot.
The boardwalk's shops range from the usual souvenir tchotchkes to thrift and vintage clothing like the wares at What Goes On, a well-regarded vintage clothing store and record shop that can easily chew a hole into your budget. The arcades also cover the basics for family fun and keeping the kids busy, with Ed's Funcade, the sort of old-school arcade that delightfully batters the senses. Need a shot of adrenaline? Head over to The Great Nor'Easter, a rollercoaster that gets plaudits from enthusiasts and novices alike, who appreciate the lack of lines. After a day of galavanting, feed that rumbling stomach with some food from Muncheese, a highly-rated eatery specializing in the sort of delicious food cardiologists warn you about.
Reaching the Wildwoods Boardwalk is as easy as ordering funnel cake if you're within driving distance. Those coming from farther out should book a flight to Atlantic City International Airport, the closest major travel hub. Wildwood has plenty of accommodations to fit any budget, though prices do tend to climb in the summer season. Book during the midweek if you absolutely must go during the summer.