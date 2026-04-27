4 Of America's 10 Best Boardwalks For 2026 So Far Have One Thing In Common

For generations of Americans, the boardwalk has been a unique portal bordering the briny ocean and sand-free safety of land, while also offering its own universe of possibilities. It's a makeshift canopy of shade, a boulevard to greasy food, a chain of amusement park games, hangouts for shady characters, a covert stage for teenage rites of passage, and Bruce Springsteen's spiritual home. And much like The Boss, four of America's 10 best boardwalks have one thing in common: they hail from the Garden State.

In USA Today's ranking of the country's best boardwalks for 2026, requisite nods were made to California's Venice and Santa Cruz beaches (of course), while Connecticut's New London — not a name that comes to mind — made a surprise appearance. Yet the top ranking, and four others, went to New Jersey: Wildwood's Boardwalk at No. 1, Ocean City took No. 3, Atlantic City was named No. 5, and Point Pleasant came in at No. 10. New Jersey natives could probably make a case for more.

The boardwalk holds a mythical place in the Garden State's lore, one that the locals cherish. It's an amalgam of seediness and utopian family-friendly fun that makes for excellent people-watching. Each has its own niche, according to regulars on Reddit, with universal themes marrying them all. "Underage girls looking like working girls, people smoking weed and vapes everywhere, middle-aged people wearing their Sunday best, and parents bringing kids out for a family night," one local colorfully wrote on Reddit. "The only place with a more diverse group of people is a Taco Bell drive-through at midnight." The dilemma for travelers is selecting which of New Jersey's 18 boardwalks to visit.