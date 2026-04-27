This Is The Busiest Highway To Navigate In Texas (And Why Drivers Dread It)

The Katy Freeway (Interstate 10) is a 26-lane freeway that many drivers dread navigating. It leads from Katy, Texas — a suburb just west of Houston — all the way to the Bayou City, spanning 23 miles. It's even considered one of the world's widest highways (per the New York Times). It has an average daily traffic count of 219,000 cars. For context, an eight-lane freeway holds, on average, 145,000 vehicles per day.

In 2004, the American Highway Users Alliance named it the second-worst traffic bottleneck in the country, and soon after, the Lone Star State led a $2.8 billion project to expand the freeway. However, the problem only seemed to increase. Many Reddit users even poke fun at the project's expansion: "Just one more lane...we promise it'll fix the problem." Comments like these highlight driver frustration, as sections of the I-10 are among the most congested in the state, according to Lonestar Live.

The Texas Department of Transportation officials told the New York Times that expanding a freeway like Katy often accommodates increased travel demand rather than freeing up space — and drivers are feeling it. In fact, Houston TranStar shows that 2025 drivers experienced longer delays during rush hour than in 2024. While some areas have improved slightly, the time savings are minimal. With Katy being an ideal weekend escape from a rather bustling metropolis like Houston, sitting bumper-to-bumper traffic during your commute is a less-than-appealing way to kick off the weekend.