An Hour From Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's Charming City With A Vibrant Downtown, Shops, And Museums
The greater Pittsburgh area is dotted with quaint suburbs like Franklin Park and the riverfront Aspinwall. But if you're open to driving a tad bit farther, you'll discover Butler County's seat, which makes for a fun getaway full of downtown exploration and museum tours. Dubbed the "birthplace of the Jeep," the charming city of Butler is where the American Bantam Car Company developed the military vehicle in the early 1940s. With immense pride in their manufacturing roots, the Pennsylvania city hosts the annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival to celebrate Jeep history, culture, and off-roading thrills.
Butler is the namesake of American Revolutionary War hero General Richard Butler, and the Jeep is just one chapter of its past. Visitors will come across a number of 19th-century historic sites and fascinating art that shows a different side of its identity. While history buffs and art enthusiasts soak in the culture, shopaholics can make their way to the downtown area to hit up the stores. Main Street is lined with plenty of businesses, from boutiques and thrift stores to collectibles and video game shops. While you're store-hopping, you'll notice the Penn Theater, where locals attend shows and listen to live music. Downtown is also dotted with restaurants and cafes, whether you're in the mood for crepes, hearty sandwiches, cheesy pasta, or Chinese food. And for a breath of fresh air, you can enjoy leisurely strolls at the city parks.
The city is located a little less than an hour from Pittsburgh. There's no shortage of accommodation in town — you can book a stay at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Suite Retreat Bed and Biscotti, or Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites.
Head to Downtown Butler for retail therapy
You'll discover many charming and walkable downtowns in Pennsylvania, and Butler is one of them. This area is a great introduction to the city. Your first stop should be Vintage Coffeehouse for your morning fuel. Rated 4.9 on Google Reviews, this Main Street spot serves a wide selection of specialty drinks and classic orders, best paired with their baked goods. Many customers rave about their scones, with one person calling them "fit for royalty." Don't just get your drink to go — the coffee shop's vintage decor creates a cozy vibe.
From there, walk to Benjamin Beetle to purchase T-shirts, wall hangings, tarot cards, incense, and other items. Boasting a 4.8 Google rating, this place has lots of positive feedback regarding the friendly staff. One customer was particularly happy about the products in stock, saying: "The selection of band t-shirts, tapestries, knick-knacks, jewelry, etc. is sure to have something you like." Later, make your way to Mystique Moon Antiques and Artisans, where handcrafted finds and treasures by 47 local vendors abound. Whether you're looking for gifts or something for yourself, this spot has an extensive range of products. Browse through their glassware, artisan pottery, handmade jewelry, bohemian clothing items, kitschy collectibles, and more. The store has a 4.8 Google rating, with reviewers praising the attentive employees, curated inventory, and the well-organized layout.
When you're dying for a bite, Downtown Butler has a few eateries worth checking out. The Chop Shop is a favorite, featured on KDKA, the Pittsburgh-based CBS News affiliate. With a 4.8 rating on Google Reviews, follow online recommendations and try their "Pork-tine" braised pork-belly poutine, ancho buttermilk chicken sandwich, and signature cheeseburger soup, which one person said is "to die for."
Go on a Butler museum crawl
Similar to Pittsburgh's "second downtown," Oakland, which has museums and lively culture, Butler allows you to tour several historic sites managed by the Butler County Historical Society. Head to the Senator Walter Lowrie House Museum, which dates back to 1828. This house offers an authentic experience, with furnishings that belonged to its original occupants.
Also operated by the Butler County Historical Society is the Little Red School House, the first public school in the city. Built in 1838, the restored one-room school provides a true glimpse into early education. You can tour the school house between May and September. Don't forget to visit the Cooper Cabin, also open from May to September. Constructed by settler Samuel Cooper in the 1810s, the log cabin is decorated with original family pieces and historical antiques. What's more, the property has a spinning house and a spring house on its grounds.
Later, swap history lessons for a shot of creativity at The Maridon Museum — in fact, HuffPost highlighted this place in its 2017 piece on lesser-known art museums in the Northeast. This attraction is dedicated to Japanese and Chinese art and culture, with more than 800 items including exquisite jade and ivory pieces. One of its galleries offers insight into the cultured lifestyle of Chinese intellectuals. While its larger focus is on Asian heritage, the museum has a Meissen gallery as well, with a significant collection of 18th-century European porcelain. As your getaway comes to an end and it's time to drive back to Pittsburgh, continue being a tourist in your own city by going to the Strip District, where ethnic eats, converted warehouses, and unique markets await.