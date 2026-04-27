An Hour From Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's Charming City With A Vibrant Downtown, Shops, And Museums

The greater Pittsburgh area is dotted with quaint suburbs like Franklin Park and the riverfront Aspinwall. But if you're open to driving a tad bit farther, you'll discover Butler County's seat, which makes for a fun getaway full of downtown exploration and museum tours. Dubbed the "birthplace of the Jeep," the charming city of Butler is where the American Bantam Car Company developed the military vehicle in the early 1940s. With immense pride in their manufacturing roots, the Pennsylvania city hosts the annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival to celebrate Jeep history, culture, and off-roading thrills.

Butler is the namesake of American Revolutionary War hero General Richard Butler, and the Jeep is just one chapter of its past. Visitors will come across a number of 19th-century historic sites and fascinating art that shows a different side of its identity. While history buffs and art enthusiasts soak in the culture, shopaholics can make their way to the downtown area to hit up the stores. Main Street is lined with plenty of businesses, from boutiques and thrift stores to collectibles and video game shops. While you're store-hopping, you'll notice the Penn Theater, where locals attend shows and listen to live music. Downtown is also dotted with restaurants and cafes, whether you're in the mood for crepes, hearty sandwiches, cheesy pasta, or Chinese food. And for a breath of fresh air, you can enjoy leisurely strolls at the city parks.

The city is located a little less than an hour from Pittsburgh. There's no shortage of accommodation in town — you can book a stay at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Suite Retreat Bed and Biscotti, or Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites.